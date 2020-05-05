May 6: Hart District Virtual Regular Meeting

To provide public comment, submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 5:00 p.m., May 6. Please include the agenda item in your correspondence and limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.
Items on the agenda include a discussion on temporary changes to Bowman High School’s graduation requirements and adopting temporary changes to grading policies and procedures, while delegating powers to the Superintendent.
The full agenda, including information on Closed Sessions Items, can be viewed below:
I. Call to Order (5:30 p.m.)
I.A. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum
II. First Closed Session
II.A. Public Comments for Closed Session Items
If you wish to make a public comment on a Closed Session item, you may submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 5:00 p.m., May 6. Please include the agenda item and meeting date in your correspondence. Please limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.
II.B. First Closed Session Items
II.B.1. Public Employee Appointment/Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Reassignment/Non-reelection (per Government Code Section 54957)
Public employee appointment/discipline/dismissal/release/reassignment/non-reelection.
II.B.2. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association.
II.B.3. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 349 (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Negotiations with California School Employees Association.
II.B.4. Public Employee Contract Extension – Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Public employee contract extension.
II.B.5. Public Employee Contract Extension – Chief Administrative Officer (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Public employee contract extension.
II.B.6. Public Employee Contract Extension – Chief Business Officer (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Public employee contract extension.
III. Public Session (7:00 p.m.)
III.A. Report of First Closed Session Action
III.B. Re-Establishment of Quorum
III.C. Pledge of Allegiance
III.D. Approval of Agenda
III.E. Approval of Minutes
Minutes of the Regular Meeting of April 22, 2020, presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting of April 22, 2020.
To provide public comment, you may submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 5:00 p.m., May 6. Please include the agenda item and meeting date in your correspondence. Please limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.
VIII. Discussion Items
VIII.A. Associated Student Body Report
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
The Associated Student Body (ASB) independent audit report for the 2019/20 school year is attached for the board’s review prior to posting to the District website.
Governing Board Resolution No. 19/20-32 recognizes May 4-8, 2020, as Week of the Teacher. Week of the Teacher is a celebration in recognition of teachers and the contributions they make to education and society. It is held the first full week of May every year and provides an opportunity for students, parents, and school principals to show their appreciation for the hard work and dedication of teachers.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Board Resolution No. 19/20-32 recognizing May 4-8, 2020, as Week of the Teacher.
IX.B. Recognition of School Lunch Hero Day, May 1, 2020
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
The William S. Hart Union High School District recognizes School Lunch Hero Day on May 1, 2020.
Preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies, offering service with a smile, and most recently, preparing and serving the students of the Santa Clarita Valley during a pandemic, school food service professionals do it all! To celebrate their hard work and commitment, the William S. Hart Union High School District recognizes School Lunch Hero Day on May 1, 2020.
IX.C. Resolution No. 19/20-33 – Adopting Temporary Changes to Graduation Requirements at Bowman High School and Delegating Powers to the Superintendent
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
District staff desires to temporarily reduce the number of elective credits required to graduate from Bowman High School to enable students and teachers to focus exclusively on core academic requirements. Bowman High School’s administrative staff believes this is a significant and necessary step to keep students on track to graduate.
Bowman High School’s grading program is different than those at other comprehensive high school sites and its credit recovery system calls for students to simultaneously complete current grade level requirements while also taking courses for credit recovery. The COVID-19 school closure has interfered and/or prevented with Bowman High School staffs’ ability to employ many of the personalized strategies necessary to help students stay on track for graduation. Despite persistent efforts to connect with Bowman High School students, a disproportionately large number of them have fallen behind, are not regularly completing coursework, and are at risk of not graduating.
District staff recommends reducing the amount of required elective credits by 10 for the 2019/2020 school year, which means current Bowman High School seniors will be required to earn 62.5 elective credits, and a total of 220 overall credits, in order to graduate.
Approve Resolution No. 19/20-33 adopting temporary changes to graduation requirements at Bowman High School for the Class of 2020.
IX.D. Resolution No. 19/20-34 – Adopting Temporary Changes to Grading Policies and Procedures and Delegating Powers to the Superintendent
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
School closures due to COVID-19 and the transition to distance learning have presented a number of challenges for students. With that in mind, staff has developed temporary grading policy changes for Semester 2 of the 2019/20 school year keeping the following guiding principles at the forefront: continued teaching/learning; hold students harmless; minimize student failures; and, provide an intervention plan.
The California Department of Education has asked Local Educational Agencies (LEAs) to weigh their grading policies during distance learning through the lens of equity and with the primary goal of doing no harm to students. The Los Angeles County Office of Education has stated that LEAs should implement policies that act without negative consequences for students, protect students’ post-secondary aspirations, and recognize there may not be equitable access to educational opportunities for all students. With these directives in mind, staff has developed a temporary alternative grading plan for the spring semester of 2020.
The proposed grading plan includes traditional A, B, and C grades, and credit/no-credit. This plan provides an option for students to choose credit/no-credit grading, which would not be calculated into their grade point average. It also provides a safety net by limiting no-credit only to students who were failing a class prior to the end of the third quarter. Staff believe this plan is beneficial to encourage continued engagement/motivation, provide choice, hold students harmless, and keep students on track to graduate.
Approve Resolution No. 19/20-34 adopting temporary changes to grading policies and procedures for Semester 2 of the 2019/20 school year.
IX.G. Public Employee Contract Extension – Chief Business Officer
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Board to consider extension of the term of Agreement for Employment for Chief Business Officer to expire June 30, 2023, and revisions to language regarding non-renewal and termination of agreement in alignment with contractual protections provided to other Cabinet officers.
There are no changes to salary or benefits associated with this contract extension.
Approve Amendment No. 1 to Agreement for Employment for Chief Business Officer.
IX.H. Award of Construction Contract – La Mesa Junior High School Digital Marquee Support Structure Project (Blue Diamond Concrete, Inc.)
Speaker:
A contract for the La Mesa Junior High School Digital Marquee Support Structure Project to the lowest responsive/responsible bid, Blue Diamond Concrete, Inc., is presented for award.
Four contractors were requested to provide quotes for the La Mesa Junior High School Digital Marquee Support Structure Project (includes electrical installation). Two contractors submitted quotes. The lowest responsive/responsible quote is from Blue Diamond Concrete, Inc. Staff recommends awarding this project to the lowest responsive/responsible bidder, Blue Diamond Concrete, Inc.
$38,435 from Community Facilities District 2015-1 (Fund 49.1).
Award the contract for the La Mesa Junior High School Digital Marquee Support Structure Project to the lowest responsive/responsible bid, Blue Diamond Concrete, Inc.
IX.I. Fee Proposal for Division of the State Architect Inspector of Record for the La Mesa Junior High School Digital Marquee Support Structure Project (Premiere Inspection Services)
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
A fee proposal for Division of the State Architect (DSA) inspector of record for the La Mesa Junior High School Digital Marquee Support Structure Project from Premiere Inspection Services is presented for approval.
District construction projects must comply with DSA guidelines. DSA requires the District hire an independent DSA inspector of record to work with the materials testing lab to perform any DSA mandated inspections required by DSA.
Staff recommends hiring Premiere Inspection Services to be the project’s inspector of record.
$4,500 from Community Facilities District 2015-1 (Fund 49.1).
Approve fee proposal for DSA inspector of record for the La Mesa Junior High School Digital Marquee Support Structure Project from Premiere Inspection Services.
IX.J. Proposal for Division of the State Architect Geotechnical, Materials Testing and Inspection Services for the La Mesa Junior High School Digital Marquee Support Structure Project (Ninyo & Moore Geotechnical & Environmental Sciences Consultants)
Speaker:
A proposal for Division of the State Architect (DSA) geotechnical, materials testing, and inspection services for the La Mesa Junior High School Digital Marquee Support Structure Project from Ninyo & Moore Geotechnical & Environmental Sciences Consultants (Ninyo & Moore) is presented for approval.
District construction projects must comply with DSA guidelines. DSA requires the District to hire an independent DSA materials testing lab to work with the inspector of record/project inspector to perform any DSA mandated materials tests either required by the DSA or the inspector of record/project inspector.
$6,610 from Community Facilities District 2015-1 (Fund 49.1).
Approve proposal for DSA geotechnical, materials testing, and inspection services for the La Mesa Junior High School Digital Marquee Support Structure Project from Ninyo & Moore.
IX.K. Hart High School Modernization Project – Programming and Pre-Design Services (DLR Group)
Speaker:
A proposal for programming and pre-design services for the Hart High School Modernization Project (DLR Group) is presented for approval.
At the March 4, 2020, Board Meeting, DLR Group was approved for the Hart High School Modernization Project. A broad scope of work and a budget have been set for this project. Staff and DLR Group agree that initial work needs to be done to determine a more accurate scope of work and a schematic level project budget prior to bringing DLR Group under contract for the main project.
To that end, DLR Group has submitted a proposal for programming and pre-design services. This work would include interviews with District and school staff to determine the school’s needs and review of existing as-built plans and structural engineering reports. It would also include DLR Group working with their architectural and engineering staff to develop schematic designs based on interviews with school staff. Finally, this programming and pre-design phase would result in the cost estimator developing a pre-design cost estimate for the project. Staff and DLR Group believe that this initial work will help staff to better establish a baseline (scope of work and budget) to begin work on the project.
All of the interview work between the architect and staff could be done remotely (through video conferencing), so work could start immediately.
$79,000 plus $2,370 in reimbursable expenses from Special Revenue Fund for Capital Projects (Fund 40.3).
Approve the proposal for programming and pre-design services for the Hart High School Modernization Project from DLR Group.
IX.L. Valencia High School Modernization Project – Programming and Pre-Design Services (Harley Ellis Devereaux)
Speaker:
A proposal for programming and pre-design services for the Valencia High School Modernization Project (Harley Ellis Devereaux (HED)) is presented for approval.
At the March 4, 2020, Board Meeting, HED was approved for the Valencia High School Modernization project. A broad scope of work and a budget have been set for this project. Staff and HED agree that initial work needs to be done to determine a more accurate scope of work and a schematic level project budget prior to bringing HED under contract for the main project.
To that end, HED has submitted a proposal for programming and pre-design services. This work would include interviews with District and school staff to determine the school’s needs and review of existing as-built plans. It would also include HED working with their architectural and engineering staff to develop schematic designs based on interviews with school staff. Finally, this programming and pre-design phase would result in the cost estimator developing a pre-design cost estimate for the project. Staff and HED believe that this initial work will help staff to better establish a baseline (scope of work and budget) to begin work on the project.
All of the interview work between the architect and staff could be done remotely (through video conferencing), so work could start immediately.
$56,690 plus reimbursable expenses (not to exceed more than $5,000 at cost) from Special Revenue Fund for Capital Projects (Fund 40.3).
Approve the proposal for programming and pre-design services for the Valencia High School Modernization Project from HED.
Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 1312.3 – Uniform Complaint Procedures are being brought to the Board for a second reading and approval of the revised Board policy. No changes were made since the first reading at the April 22, 2020, Regular Governing Board meeting.
X.C.1. Final Adoption of Textbooks/Instructional Materials, 2020/21
David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment
Textbooks have been recommended for final adoption for the 2020/21 school year.
Speak– Publisher: Square Fish – Author: Anderson– Course Area: – English 9 / English 9 Honors – Grade: 9 – From the first moment of her freshman year at Merryweather High, Melinda knows it’s a big fat lie – part of the nonsense of high school. She is a friendless outcast, because she busted an end-of-summer party by calling the cops. Now, nobody will talk to her, let alone listen to her. As time passes, she becomes increasingly isolated and practically stops talking altogether. Only her art class offers any solace, and it is through her work on an art project that she is finally able to face what really happened at that terrible party: She was raped by an upperclassman, a guy who still attends Merryweather, and is still a threat to her. Her healing process has just begun when she has another violent encounter with him. But this time, Melinda fights back, refuses to be silent, and thereby achieves a measure of vindication. Speak is a timeless novel about consent and finding the courage to speak up for yourself.
Principles of Economics – Publisher: McGraw-Hill– Author: Clayton – Course Area: – Economics – Grade: 12 – After reviewing four different publisher’s materials, and piloting the materials from this publisher in their classes, the high school Economics Materials Selection Committee recommends this book to be adopted for next school year. The Principles of Economics material is structured for students to understand basic principles of macroeconomics and microeconomics with ties to personal finance. Students practice social science analysis skills and inquiry skills throughout their study of the content.
Funding from State Instructional Materials Funds.
Approve textbooks, as referenced above, for use beginning in the 2020/21 year.
X.C.2. Recommendation of Textbook/Instructional Materials Adoption, 2020/21
David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment
A textbook has been recommended for adoption for the 2020/21 school year.
Principles of Economics, AP Edition, 8th Edition– Publisher: Cengage Learning – Author: N. Gregory Mankiw – Course Area: – AP Economics– Grade: 12 – After reviewing different publisher’s materials, and piloting the materials from this publisher in their classes, the high school Advanced Placement (AP) Economics Materials Selection Committee recommends this book to be adopted for next school year. Principles of Economics, AP Edition, 8th Edition is the most popular and widely-used text in the economics classroom. This new AP Edition provides greater coverage of the AP course curriculum and expanded analysis of Keynesian Theory. Author N. Gregory Mankiw is a superb writer and economist that stresses the most important concepts without overwhelming students with an excess of detail. A thorough update has been made to keep all chapters fresh and relevant with current Economic coverage.
Funding from State Instructional Materials Funds.
Approve textbook, as referenced above, for public review.
X.C.3. New/Revised Course Adoptions, 2020/21
Speaker:
Courses are being recommended for adoption for use beginning in the 2020/21 school year.
Course Name: Craft Arts 1 A/B
Grade: 9-12
Department: Fine Arts
This two-semester course is aligned with California Visual Art Standards and Common Core State Standards. Students will learn about craft arts from the U.S. and other cultures. They will create a variety of works using a selection of media. Students will develop an appreciation of different art forms. Creative problem solving and expression will also be encouraged.
Course Name: Environmental Exploration
Grade: 7-8
Department: Electives
This one-semester course will encourage students to become in tune with their natural surroundings by giving them opportunities to experience everyday settings in a new way. Students will experience nature in an intimate way by keeping a journal of their experiences, learn how to take detailed notes from nature and use those to better inform decisions in life, and find what it takes to create a natural space that is appreciated by society. They will also learn how preservation of nature and natural spaces is important in a world that is ever changing.
Approve courses, as referenced above, for use beginning in 2020/21.
X.C.4. Revision to School Plan for Student Achievement
Speaker:
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plans for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds.
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plans for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds. As required by Senate Bill 372, each school’s leadership, site council, and advisory committees conducted comprehensive needs assessments as well as an analysis of student achievement data based on the California Dashboard in the Fall of 2018 to develop objectives for their action plan.
Analysis of school plans reveals necessary updates and revisions. The school site council has approved the revisions, after consulting with the school leadership team and advisory councils, and recommends them to the Board for approval. All legal requirements remain in place for each plan that was approved in June 2019. Annual evaluations conducted at that time meet the requirements of Board Policy 6190.
Attached are the revisions for the school plan of Golden Valley High School for the 2019/20 school year. Goals and action plans remain aligned with LCAP District goals and school goals for increased student achievement.
School plans account for the spending of Title I federal grant money allocated to school sites specifically for increasing student achievement at schools with 40 percent socioeconomically disadvantaged families. Allocated costs have not changed. The revisions simply modify the plans guiding how the funds will be spent at the school site.
Approve the revisions to the School Plan for Student Achievement for Golden Valley High School.
X.C.5. Appointment of District Representative to the Gateway SCV Adult Education Consortium Board
Speaker:
California requires a consortium of partners to oversee programs offered by K12, higher education, and non-profit providers of adult education in a community. The Hart District and College of the Canyons are partners in Santa Clarita’s adult education consortium, Gateway SCV.
Gateway SCV includes a management team, and all decisions made by that team must be approved by a governing board. Mike Kuhlman is the current board member representing the Hart District. With his recent transition to Superintendent, new Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, Kathy Hunter, is recommended to replace him as the Hart District’s representative to the board.
Gateway SCV receives California Adult Education Program (CAEP) funding and the Hart District operates Golden Oak Adult School with a portion of these funds. No changes to the funding are implicated by this board item.
Contract extension renewal No. 2 to extend the existing food service management contract with Sodexo America, LLC, for the 2020/21 school year is presented for approval.
Rationale:
In May 2018, the District awarded the contract to operate the District’s food service program to Sodexo America, LLC (Sodexo). Contract renewal extension No. 2 to the Sodexo agreement will extend the contract term for one year, as allowed per California Education Code Section 17596.
No impact to General Fund.
Approve renewal contract extension No. 2 to the food service management contract with Sodexo America, LLC, for 2020/21.
X.D.2. Addendum to Transportation Services Contract (Storer Transportation)
Speaker:
An agreement with Storer Transportation School and Contract Service for the continuation of payments to contractors in compliance with Senate Bill 117 and House Resolution 748 is presented for approval.
The agreement will require Storer to continue to provide health benefits and a base salary to existing staff. Storer will be required to provide proof of these payments and services to the District prior to approval of any invoices submitted.
Establish a fixed daily rate of $13,105.94 for fifty three (53) schools days remaining in the 2019/20 school year.
Approve the agreement for Storer Transportation continuation of payments to contractors in compliance with Senate Bill 117 and House Resolution 748.
X.D.3. Interagency Agreement – Long Term Transportation Plan for Foster Care Youth
Speaker:
An agreement for a long-term transportation plan to establish procedures to provide and fund the necessary transportation for foster youth to remain in the school of origin as required by the Every Youth Succeeds Act (“ESSA”) is presented for approval.
Interagency Agreement between the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), the Los Angeles County Office of Workforce Development, Aging, and Community Services (WDACS), the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE), and the Undersigned Los Angeles County School Districts and their Affiliated Charter Schools for a Long-Term Transportation Plan to Ensure School Stability for Foster Youth is presented to establish procedures to provide and fund the necessary transportation for foster youth to remain in the school of origin as required by the Every Youth Succeeds Act (“ESSA”).
The District will be responsible for any costs associated with utilizing or re-routing bus routes for “school of origin” transportation or for any Metro TAP cards provided to William S. Hart Union High School District (WSHUHSD) foster youth as appropriate. DCFS and District shall split transportation costs evenly for both stop-gap and long-term private transportation of WSHUHSD foster youth as appropriate. The estimated annual amount for these services is $125,000.
Approve the Interagency Agreement with the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), the Los Angeles County Office of Workforce Development, Aging, and Community Services (WDACS), the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE), and the Undersigned Los Angeles County School Districts and their Affiliated Charter Schools for a Long-Term Transportation Plan to Ensure School Stability for Foster Care Youth.
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
A donation of 200 N95 masks from Pegleg Entertainment is presented for approval.
Pegleg Entertainment would like to donate 200 N95 masks to the District.
The value of the N95 masks donation is $1000.
Accept the donation from Pegleg Entertainment of N95 masks and send an acknowledgement letter to the donor.
X.E. Consent Calendar-Operations
X.F. Consent Calendar-Requests for Information
X.G. Approval of Consent Calendar
X.H. Items Removed from Consent Calendar
XI. Items for Future Consideration by the Board
XII. Second Closed Session
This Closed Session will be used as an extension of item II – First Closed Session, if needed.
XII.A. Public Comments for Second Closed Session Items
XII.B. Second Closed Session Items
XII.C. Return to Public Session
XII.D. Report of Second Closed Session Action
XIII. Adjournment
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Superintendent’s Office (661.259.0033.x201). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is hosting an online panel of education experts to reach out and hear directly from frontline educators at schools across California.
Due to the tremendous participation in and positive response to their “Workout with a Master Trainer” event in March, the WiSH Education Foundation is excited to partner with Henry Mayo Fitness and Health and offer additional free, interactive workouts for the community.
Although his flight from the Philippines back to his home, his friends and his teacher was canceled, Live Oak Elementary second-grader Leo Potts continues to participate in class and turn in his homework — even going so far as to wake up at 1 a.m. to join his classmates virtually.
The latest concern between Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the county Board of Supervisors involves about a more-than-10% gap in what the county has projected in its allocation for the Sheriff’s Department, which Villanueva described as “staggering.”
As communities across the country continue to face unprecedented circumstances in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmers Insurance is granting donations to nonprofits directly related to COVID-19 relief efforts, as nominated by Farmers agents and district managers across the country.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will close all botanic gardens, lakes, and local, community and regional parks to the public on Sunday, May 10, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County are expected to rise into the 90s midweek. As a result, several public facilities located throughout the County will open and serve as Emergency Cooling Centers on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
Students are beginning to feel the impact of COVID-19 and the major transitions it has brought to their college education, but for international students, the choices they have faced have not been easy.
Based on current guidance from elected and public health officials with the city and county of Los Angeles, as well as the State of California and the California State University system, California State University, Northridge will not present in-person activities for the community this summer, including youth camps.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is marking National Economic Development Week from May 4-9, joining communities nationwide to increase awareness of the positive work economic developers do to enhance local economic impact.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that based on the state’s progress in meeting metrics tied to indicators, the state can begin to move into Stage 2 of modifying the stay at home order this Friday, May 8, with guidelines released Thursday, May 7.
One unforeseen variable about “reopening” is Mother Nature, and the effect of increasing temperatures on the virus. Most types of coronavirus are negatively impacted by warmer environments. We do not yet know if this variable is true with COVID-19.
