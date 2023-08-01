Mayor’s Monthly Message | Jason Gibbs

Motor vehicle accidents are among the leading causes of death for teenagers in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2,800 teens were killed and 227,000 teens were injured due to motor vehicle crashes in 2020. Young drivers are losing their lives prematurely in devastating and preventable traffic collisions. The safety of our residents will always be the city’s top priority and it is our duty to stand against distracted and impaired driving.

I invite all our residents to attend the Evening of Remembrance scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The evening will start at 7:15 p.m. with a Walk of Remembrance which will be followed by a brief ceremony in the Youth Grove at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The Youth Grove is a public memorial that aims to raise awareness about safe and responsible driving practices. It serves as a space for our community to contemplate the tragic consequences that can arise from drinking and driving, as well as reckless and distracted driving. The pillars within the Youth Grove are designed as cut tree trunks to symbolize the lives cut short by traffic incidents. Within this serene environment, we will unite as a community, expressing our solidarity and paying tribute to the young individuals who lost their lives due to traffic-related incidents.

Please bring your family and friends to join us in this collective moment of reflection. Together, we will reaffirm our commitment to being safe, sober and focused drivers.

This evening will highlight the importance of safe driving practices by showcasing the damages caused by intoxicated, distracted or impaired driving. By adhering to these principles, we have the potential to save, not only our own lives, but also the lives of our loved ones.

We will collectively honor the memory of those who lost their lives and demonstrate our unwavering commitment to promoting responsible driving habits.

For more information about the Evening of Remembrance, please visit santa-clarita.com/YouthGrove.

Mayor Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...