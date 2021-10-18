Co-owner Will Miller, right, and his crew work on the bumper boats pool at MB2 location in Valencia on Wednesday, 101321. Dan Watson/The Signal

MB2 Entertainment Bringing Fun Back to Former Mountasia Property

Uploaded: , Monday, Oct 18, 2021

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

Each time the MB2 Entertainment owners — who happen to be not only business leaders but also two longtime Santa Clarita Valley residents — drove past the Mountasia Family Fun Center, they felt a pull to revitalize the SCV staple.

So, when the pandemic forced the center’s closure for more than a year and it was announced that owners were looking for a buyer last year, Chris and Martine Brooks and Will and Stefanee Miller jumped at the opportunity.

“This town needs it — it’s a staple,” Will Miller said of the center. “I see great potential. We’re going to put our own style on it … so, we’re excited about it.”

For Chris Brooks, who has lived in the SCV nearly all his life, he, too, felt it was only right to save the center, as his parents used to bring him there when he was a kid and he then brought his kids there, too, he said.

Since it was purchased nearly a year ago exactly, the center has been undergoing renovations, as the new owners worked to upgrade and expand attractions — even doing much of the work themselves, as they’re also contractors.

“So, being able to have their own crews, you keep everything local, it’s been amazing because they can actually make progress on projects,” said Sarah Vigil, senior director of marketing at Trifecta Management Group, which manages the center.

It’s been quite the undertaking during COVID-19, as virtually every industry has been impacted by the pandemic, with lockdowns across the world resulting in production disruptions, causing a ripple effect that was felt down global supply chains.

MB2’s project was no exception, facing delays for everything, from construction supplies to attraction equipment and even a labor shortage, according to Vigil.

“Everything is moving at a snail’s pace,” Vigil said. “We need to order simple things, like restaurant furniture, and the backlog for it is, ‘Oh, it could be here in eight weeks, it could be here in 20 weeks.’ So, it’s really difficult to get those time frames.”

Of the center’s changes was a goal to create an entertainment center with the community in mind, expanding offerings to attract not just families, but SCV residents of all ages — with a little bit of everything so everyone can enjoy themselves.

Attractions are set to include duckpin bowling, laser tag, axe throwing, golf simulator, mini-golf, an arcade with more than 65 prize games, kart racing, drift racing, bumper boats and rock climbing.

Additionally, the center is set to feature a variety of dining options, including a 65-seat restaurant, outdoor beer garden, indoor and outdoor bar, serving beer and wine, with over-the-counter food and drink options available, as well.

The center plans to host live music and movie nights, and hopes to not only continue school incentive programs but also looking for charity partners to host fundraisers, according to Vigil.

MB2 is set to begin hiring for a number of positions for all experience levels next month ahead of its fall 2021 opening, with details set to be released in the coming weeks.

