Message from City Manager | Fire Season Safety

Stay Safe This Fire Season

With an unusually wet winter and spring this year, Santa Clarita’s beautiful green hillsides have turned into dry vegetation. This is a stark reminder of just how easily one spark can cause catastrophic consequences. Our community is no stranger to severe heat and wildfires, so it is crucial for our residents in Santa Clarita and the surrounding neighborhoods to be prepared for emergencies.

The City is proud to work closely with our Los Angeles County Fire Department, which has developed the Ready! Set! Go! initiative. This potentially lifesaving program aims to educate and empower residents to take appropriate actions to protect themselves, their families and their properties in case of fires and evacuations. The Ready! Set! Go! plan consists of three essential steps: “Ready,” “Set” and “Go.”

The “Ready” phase emphasizes the importance of creating a defensible space around homes by removing combustible materials and vegetation, such as dry leaves and shrubs, from the immediate vicinity. Inside, be sure you have a working fire extinguisher on hand and train your family how to use it. Additionally, install smoke alarms on each level of your home and be sure to test these monthly and don’t forget to change the batteries twice a year.

The “Set” phase advises residents to create their own Wildfire Action Plan. This includes establishing a communication plan with family members and creating an emergency supply kit. Residents should pack essentials such as water, non-perishable food, medications, important documents and a first aid kit. An easy way to prepare your kit is to think of the six “P’s.” This includes people and pets, papers and phone numbers, prescriptions, pictures, personal computers and “plastic,” meaning credit cards and cash. Another part of being “Set” is to have an evacuation plan in place, identifying multiple evacuation routes and designating an emergency meeting location.

In the event of a wildfire, the “Go” phase is activated. This stage urges residents to heed evacuation orders promptly and evacuate without delay. It is crucial to prioritize personal safety and evacuate to a safe location away from the fire zone. We urge residents to stay informed about fire conditions by following the City’s social media platforms and checking the City’s Emergency Blog. Each of these resources will provide the most up-to-date and accurate information for residents. By following these steps, residents in Santa Clarita can significantly reduce the risk to themselves and the burden on emergency responders during a wildfire event.

The dangers of fire in Southern California, particularly in Santa Clarita, are unfortunately a constant threat, but by implementing the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Ready! Set! Go! plan, residents can become prepared if an emergency arises. By taking proactive measures and staying informed, you can minimize the devastating impact of wildfires and protect what matters most.

Ken Striplin is Santa Clarita’s City Manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

