Message from City Manager Ken Striplin

Today in
S.C.V. History
July 2
1869 - Sanford Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) appointed postmaster of Petropolis (today's Eternal Valley Cemetery) [story]
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called to the scene of a brush fire in Stevenson Ranch on Thursday.
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Missing Person Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ashley Bebe Nichole, a 26-year-old Black female, who was last seen on the 17700 block of Birkewood Court in Santa Clarita, on Tuesday, June 2, at 3:10 a.m.
The city of Santa Clarita wants to know how your internet service is performing. Local businesses and residents alike are encouraged to complete the City’s new Speed Test Survey available at speedup.santa-clarita.com.
It seems like many things in our lives have been flipped upside down in the past few months. However, work continues, as planned, on the two major projects within our Santa Clarita 2020 Strategic Plan. Throughout the Safer at Home order, construction projects continued to progress.
The fast-spreading Rowher Fire in Agua Dulce reached about 625 acres overnight, with approximately 50% containment, according to Maria Grycan, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department.
JCI Santa Clarita, an organization that teaches skills development to young professionals, is partnering with a charcuterie professional to offer a local Zoom workshop to the Santa Clarita Valley.
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk announced Thursday he and legislative colleagues are calling for an audit of the California Employment Development Department (EDD) to clarify what is causing the inexcusable delays in distributing unemployment benefits to people whom, in some cases, applied months ago.
The MAIN is excited to present another virtual “10 by 10 Variety Night” to the Santa Clarita community. The show is back tonight, July 2, at 7:00 p.m., with ten fun and engaging performances.
An operation conducted by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Career Offender — Burglary, Robbery, Assault (COBRA) team netted 23 arrests Tuesday.
Continuing to see steep increases in community spread of COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 2,002 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 new deaths due to the virus countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 14 fatality, bringing the Santa Clarita Valley's toll to 32 people.
Registered voters in the city of Santa Clarita will have the opportunity to elect two members of the five-member City Council for a term of four years each on November 3 in the city's 2020 General Municipal Election, consolidated with the Los Angeles County Statewide General Election.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer Order was modified Wednesday to align with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new directives as the COVID-19 pandemic surges in many areas of California including L.A. County, according to county Public Health officials.
A 150- to 200-acre brush fire broke out in Agua Dulce on Wednesday afternoon on the 11110 block of West Mint Canyon Road.
California will shut down indoor services at restaurants and wineries and order movie theaters, zoos and museums to bar indoor operations in 19 counties including Los Angeles that have seen a surge in novel coronavirus infections, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday
July is filled with warm, sunny days and one of the city of Santa Clarita’s favorite holidays - the Fourth of July.
Most of the Santa Clarita Valley school districts are working on a “blended” learning model for the coming school year, meaning there will be options for students to spend some days on campus and other days distance learning, officials said Tuesday.
A narcotics sweep conducted Tuesday in Saugus ended in five arrests and a seizure of heroin that was suspected to be sold.
As the COVID-19 pandemic surges in California, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Tuesday extending authorization for local governments to halt renter evictions through September 30.
Governor Gavin Newsom visited a Project Roomkey motel in Northern California Tuesday to launch Homekey, the next phase in the state’s effort to protect vulnerable homeless Californians from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once lauded as the exemplar when it comes to wearing masks and flattening the coronavirus curve, California is in the throes of a rapidly expanding pandemic after relaxing many of the stay-at-home provisions.
1808 - Ygnacio del Valle born in Jalisco, Mexico; owned most of SCV [story]
Attempting to care for mental health problems, homelessness, and other social ills should not be placed in the realm of law enforcement.
On Monday, June 29, 2020, a press release was issued from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announcing that all fireworks displays in the county are prohibited this Fourth of July holiday weekend.
