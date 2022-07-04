Message from City Manager Ken Striplin

Monday, Jul 4, 2022

By Ken Striplin

Ken StriplinFourth of July Safety

The spectacular sights and sounds of fireworks are synonymous with the Fourth of July. This year, please leave the fireworks to the professionals and take in the amazing City show that will light up the skies over Westfield Valencia Town Center. As a reminder, all fireworks are illegal in Santa Clarita. Not only could they cause burns and serious injuries, but a single spark could also send the dry brush on our hillsides up in flames, causing a devastating and destructive brush fire. Santa Clarita is no stranger to wildfires, and with the severe drought we are facing, the risk is even higher.

Fireworks

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, every year fireworks cause thousands of injuries and start more than 1,600 fires. In Santa Clarita, fireworks are a violation of the Santa Clarita Municipal Code, Health and Safety Code and Los Angeles County Fire Code.

If you see someone setting off fireworks, you can report them anonymously by calling the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at (661) 260-4000. Residents can also report illegal fireworks using the City’s online Resident Service Center. Entering information into the Resident Service Center will NOT result in an immediate response from the Sheriff’s Department. Instead, this information will be used for future enforcement action and document use throughout the City.

Additionally, residents have the chance to earn $500 for reporting illegal firework use to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department. To learn more about the program, visit santa-clarita.com/Fireworks. Please do not dial 9-1-1 to report illegal fireworks unless it is a life-threatening emergency. By being responsible and respectful of others, we can ensure that all of our friends and neighbors enjoy a safe and happy Fourth of July.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

