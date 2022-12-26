Message from Gibbon Center Director

|
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
The California State University, Northridge Baseball program invites all alumni and supporters to reunite at a preseason dinner being held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at CSUN Orchard Conference Center beginning at 5:30 p.m.
As the end of 2022 approaches, I want to express my gratitude for your ongoing support throughout the year.
RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but may cause severe disease in infants and older adults.
Four Matadors scored in double figures as California State University, Northridge defeated University of San Diego 83-78 on Thursday afternoon at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
(CN) — As much of the United States reels from a paralyzing arctic blast, California and the West Coast is looking to the Pacific where an atmospheric river is shaping up to bring much needed rain to close out the year.
After the carols are sung and the gifts are opened, Waste Management of Santa Clarita encourages residents to recycle their Christmas trees through its curbside collection program and drop-off locations.
1852 - Acton gold mine owner & California Gov. Henry Tifft Gage born in New York [story]
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
Selected video production groups from high schools in the William S. Hart High School District were recently recognized for filmed public service announcements bringing awareness to the dangers of fentanyl.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 23 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,006 new cases countywide and 93 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Sundance Institute announced the full programming for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival to be held Jan. 19-29, 2023, in person in Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Resort. The festival will also be held virtually from Jan. 24-29, 2023. This year’s hybrid festival includes films with cast and crew representing California Institute of the Arts across multiple categories and selected from a submission pool from filmmakers around the world.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation is requesting input from the public.
It’s a new year full of new possibilities and opportunities. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the first Business After Hours mixer of 2023 at 24/7 Events as more than 150 business representatives from across the SCV join for an evening of networking.
Several deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station recently worked in partnership with different retail outlets, including Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart, to conduct a retail theft operation. Businesses were monitored via surveillance in a proactive approach to stop thieves in the act.
As California students head back to many public colleges and universities in the new year, the California Department of Public Health is bolstering efforts to raise awareness of and prevent opioid use, addiction, and potential overdose, as the state works to provide students with greater access to the life-saving drug Naloxone.
Did you know over 800 full-time and part-time staff members make up the city of Santa Clarita? This month, the city is proud to showcase the friendly and skilled team in the Human Resources Division for the new release of the You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall campaign.
Road work will continue along the I-5 during the holiday season except for nighttime closures on Front Street and Burbank Boulevard. There will not be any nighttime closures scheduled on Dec. 23-26 and Dec. 30 to Jan. 2.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit some Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Are you headed to the Rose Parade? Metrolink is offering early-morning train service on five train lines, including the Antelope Valley Line from the Santa Clarita Valley, connecting people to Metro's Gold Line to get you to the parade without the hassle of parking.
The Slamdance Film Festival returns for its 29th edition in a hybrid format, running in-person in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah from Jan. 20-26 and virtually from Jan. 23-29 on the Slamdance Channel. As in years past, alums from California Institute of the Arts in Valencia can be spotted across multiple categories, ranging from documentary features to animated shorts.
It was the last lead they would enjoy. Four players scored in double figures and everyone played in the game as The Master's University women's basketball team defeated the Bethesda Flames 94-61 Saturday afternoon in a non-conference contest in The MacArthur Center.
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
Pure joy covered every acre of The Painted Turtle, a local nonprofit camp for kids with serious medical conditions, as the organization welcomed 265 people on Dec. 3 to its first in-person holiday gathering on camp in 1,095 days.
