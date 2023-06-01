Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis

Tweet This Facebook Digg This Bookmark Stumble RSS Greetings Community Members! Can you believe it’s already June? May was a whirlwind of excitement, laughter and a few mischievous moments. So grab your reading glasses, because we’re about to take you on a hilarious journey through all the shenanigans that went down in our JCI world. Monthly Chat Chill: The “Include Everyone Project” swooped in like a superhero to join our Chat Chill last month. We extend a big thank you to our guest speakers, Kristen De Benedetto, Rodney Dong, and Kate White. Mad Hatter Music Bash: We put on our finest hats and snacked the night away at the Mad Hatter Music Bash. This sensational event showcased the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra, a newly minted non-profit dedicated to filling our ears with symphonic sweetness. Plus, we managed to raise some serious funds for our local JCI Foundation and the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra. Talk about hitting the right note for a good cause! City Hall Tour with Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs: We had the privilege of invading the sacred halls of City Hall, all thanks to our gracious host, Mayor Jason Gibbs. He not only provided us with an exclusive tour but also claimed it was his first-ever tour guide gig. Mayor Gibbs, you were fantastic! We promise not to mention the secret hiding spot we found in the mayor’s office. Oops! Santa’s Helpers: Drumroll, please! Our signature event, Santa’s Helpers, is gearing up for action. The first committee meeting has already taken place, and the excitement is contagious. If you’re looking to spread some holiday cheer or simply want to be a part of the merry madness, don’t hesitate to contact us. Taste of the Town and Hoedown for Hope: Our volunteers hit the streets with gusto last month, making a difference and having a great time while doing it. A huge thank you to all the dedicated volunteers who joined us, making Taste of the Town and Hoedown for Hope a resounding success. Double Trouble Social: Our monthly social at Double Trouble was double the fun! We reunited with some of our amazing JCI alumni. It was a night of laughter and camaraderie. And that’s a wrap on May’s adventures! As we bid adieu to this eventful month, we want to express our sincere gratitude to all the speakers, volunteers and committee members. Stay tuned for the exciting events coming your way in June! Trust us, you won’t want to miss them! Yours in Jaycees, Cindy Curtis JCI Santa Clarita 2023 President Upcoming Events June Chat N Chill Come and join the Jaycees for our monthly JCI Chat N Chill. You are invited to Lucky Luke Valencia starting at 6 p.m. Our guest speaker is, certified life coach, Ed Masterson. Afterwards, stay to chat and chill with members of JCI Santa Clarita who will share details on our latest and upcoming projects and events as well as upcoming volunteer and leadership training opportunities. Thursday, June 1, at 6 p.m. Lucky Luke 25108 Rye Canyon Loop Valencia, CA 91355 RSVP your spot! JCI Training: Dungeons and Dragons Join our JCI Training and Development session with famed Dungeon Master Jimmy McCoy! Learn to utilize conflict-resolution techniques and improvisation to make decisions while navigating stressors, utilize simple math to calculate outcomes, and participate in real-time co-authoring of a narrative story. 3 SESSIONS! Wed, June 7 – 5:15 p.m. Sat, June 24 – 10 a.m. Sat, June 24 – 3 p.m. Tickets: $10 Cash / $12 Venmo Grab your tickets now! Playtime at the Park Playtime at the Park is happening at Valencia Summit Park. This event is usually the second Saturday of each month. This is a kid friendly event with donuts and great connections. Bring the kids/dogs and relax at the park with us. You are welcome to bring your own beverages or what not. This is a great opportunity to meet and make deep and meaningful connections! Saturday, June 10, at 10 a.m. Valencia Summit Park 26125 McBean Pkwy. Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Near the YMCA Building View our Facebook Event Page The Social Club: Beach Day with Brandon Join members of the JCI Santa Clarita for a memorable event at Ventura Beach. With the sun shining brightly, it promises to be a perfect day for camaraderie and relaxation. Saturday, June 17, at 10 a.m. Ventura Beach RSVP on Facebook! Community Events Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce – Business After Hours Mixer Join fellow chamber members at Assistance League Santa Clarita for some after hours networking. June 21, at 5:30 p.m. 26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy Valencia, CA 91355, USA Purchase Tickets JCI Podcast Ep: 35 – with Roger Doumanian Secrets of Tomorrow’s Leaders Ep: 35 – Roger Doumanian “The Six Pillars of Business Success” Join host Cesar Torres as he engages in a dynamic conversation with Roger Doumanian, an author, business coach, and business lawyer based in Santa Clarita. The episode showcases the deep trust and respect between Cesar and Roger, as Cesar acknowledges Roger’s significant impact on his own life and praises his dedication to empowering individuals and building successful businesses. Watch Here! About JCI Santa Clarita Our Santa Clarita chapter is the premier membership-based nonprofit organization of young active citizens between the ages of 18 and 40. JCI Santa Clarita is dedicated to creating positive change in our communities. We believe that to improve the world around us – we must also work to improve ourselves. Jaycees, as individual and collective members, are known, come from all walks of life. Jaycees are students, professionals, philanthropists, enthusiasts, hobbyists, and friends, but best of all, we are a community within ourselves, working to not only impact our world, but help grow as individuals. Jaycees take ownership of our communities by identifying problems and creating targeted solutions to create an impact. Some examples are the following projects and events: Santa's Helpers & SCV 40 under Forty. We help other Jaycees develop professionally and as individuals through trainings, lectures, and real life opportunities.

