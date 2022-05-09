Message from Supervisor Kathryn Barger

This week marked the start of a new chapter to address homelessness in Los Angeles County. At our Tuesday Board of Supervisors meeting, my colleagues approved my motion to adopt the seven recommendations brought forward by the Blue Ribbon Commission on Homelessness. After six months of careful evaluation of our homeless services system, the commission found several key ways to rethink how we approach homelessness across our region to better meet the needs of those on our streets and those in our communities. The commission identified strategic steps so we can move forward with greater clarity and accountability. Importantly, the process included the input of local partners in our cities to help identify solutions that work in every part of the County, not just the city of Los Angeles.

One of the recommendations included creating a county department to coordinate and unify the homeless services provided by multiple County departments. This new entity will centralize resources for people experiencing homelessness by connecting them to housing and supportive services. Another recommendation focuses on creating a “local solutions fund” through Measure H, the quarter-cent sales tax approved by voters to address homelessness, to fund cities’ efforts to implement their own homeless housing and service plans. Additionally, the motion voted to streamline the L.A. Homeless Services Authority’s role by refocusing its efforts exclusively on stewarding federal funding contracts and opportunities.

The Blue Ribbon Commission was incredibly collaborative and comprehensive. Now, we have a clear path forward that I’m confident can change the way we address homelessness in L.A. County.

Kathryn Barger represents the Fifth District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...