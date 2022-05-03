Message From the City Manager: Discover Art in Santa Clarita

Did you know that there are dozens of public art spaces in Santa Clarita and eight city galleries? The next time you visit your local library, community center, the Westfield Valencia Town Center, the MAIN or City Hall, make sure you check out the art on display.

This month, there is a unique exhibit at the Valencia Branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library that will offer a rare glimpse into the mind of our teens and what impact the last two years has had on their mental health. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the city, along with our Drug Free Youth in the Santa Clarita Valley program, have challenged high school students to create art based on their pandemic experience. This thought-provoking exhibit will feature visual arts, poems, essays and multimedia. An artist reception will be held on Wednesday, May 9, 2022.

I also encourage you to take the time to appreciate the public art pieces at our new Canyon Country Community Center. In addition to the gallery in the foyer, there are dozens of pieces of art throughout the nine-acre-site. On the corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway, where massive billboards once stood, now stands the 25-foot-tall Communitree. This colorful art piece welcomes guests to the Community Center with a tribute to our City’s famed oak trees, featuring hundreds of translucent leaves in a rainbow of colors that flutter in the breeze.

The Community Center has a mural wall that was created by community members, poetry imprinted in the meandering walking paths and a bike rack created out of an old gas pump. There is much art to discover at this site and throughout our city. Please visit Santa Clarita Arts for more information.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...