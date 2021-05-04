Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Daily Hospitalizations Drop Under 400 for First Time; 27,727 Total SCV Cases

Uploaded: , Monday, May 3, 2021

By Press Release

On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 255 new cases and no new deaths of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,727 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the weekend.

To date, Public Health has reported 1,233,985 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 23,914 deaths.

“We extend our love and prayers to everyone who has lost loved ones during this tragedy and are hopeful that deaths continue to remain very low in the weeks ahead,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

There are 390 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 23% of these people are in the ICU. This is the first time hospitalizations dropped below 400 since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Our ability to maintain low numbers of cases, and correspondingly low numbers of hospitalizations and deaths, can be attributed in large part to the increased number of people vaccinated,” said Ferrer.

COVID-19 testing results are available for nearly 6,520,000 individuals with 18% of people testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 0.7%.

Los Angeles County continues to experience relatively low and stable case numbers, daily hospitalizations and consistently low daily test positivity averages.

See more L.A. County information and a vaccine update later in this report.

California Monday Snapshot

Statewide, as of Sunday, May 2, California Department of Public Health officials confirmed 3,643,992 COVID-19 cases (up 1,512) with 60,763 deaths from the disease (up 15) since the pandemic began.

As of May 2, local health departments have reported 107,876 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 455 deaths statewide.

The 7-day positivity rate is 1.1%.

There have been 60,709,771 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 194,834 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As of May 3, providers have reported administering a total of 30,501,711 vaccine doses statewide.

The CDC reports that 38,560,120 doses have been delivered to entities within the state.

Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed.

Updated Face Coverings Guidance

Today CDPH updated its November 16, 2020 face coverings guidance to align with the latest CDC guidance. Face coverings are not required outdoors except when attending crowded outdoor events when physical distancing is not possible. For small outdoor gatherings, fully vaccinated persons are not required to wear face coverings while unvaccinated persons do. Regardless of vaccination status, face coverings are required indoors with a few exceptions.

Updated Guidance for Fully Vaccinated Persons

CDPH also updated the April 15, 2021 guidance for fully vaccinated persons to clarify that Cal/OSHA COVID-19 Prevention Emergency Temporary Standards related to the quarantine of fully vaccinated individuals applies to workplaces that are not healthcare settings. Fully vaccinated people can spend time with other fully vaccinated persons from a single household who are at low-risk for severe COVID-19 disease, including indoors, without wearing a face covering or physically distancing. Follow the updated face coverings guidance.

See more California information later in this report.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Monday Update

As of Monday, there was 1 case pending, two patients were hospitalized in a dedicated COVID-19 unit, and a total of 1,228 patients had been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said.

There have been no additional deaths, with the total remaining at 147 since the pandemic began.

Privacy laws prohibit Henry Mayo from releasing the community of residence for patients who die at the hospital; residence info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard recorded 303 deaths among Santa Clarita Valley residents since the pandemic began.

The following is the community breakdown of the 303 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

260 in Santa Clarita

18 in Castaic

6 in Acton

6 in Stevenson Ranch

3 in Agua Dulce

3 in unincorporated Canyon Country

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Lake Hughes

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

1 in Val Verde

Of the 27,727 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

* City of Santa Clarita: 20,307

* Castaic: 3,729 (incl. Pitchess Detention Center & North County Correctional Facility*)

* Stevenson Ranch: 1,138

* Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 841

* Acton: 470

* Val Verde: 336

* Agua Dulce: 279

* Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 192

* Saugus (unincorporated portion): 129

* Elizabeth Lake: 76

* Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 68

* Bouquet Canyon: 47

* Lake Hughes: 42

* Saugus/Canyon Country: 40

* Sand Canyon: 17

* San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 15

* Placerita Canyon: 1

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

L.A. County Demographics — Cases by Age Group (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena)

* 0 to 4: 29158

* 5 to 11: 55853

* 12 to 17: 69964

* 18 to 29: 277139

* 30 to 49: 388912

* 50 to 64: 225655

* 65 to 79: 89756

* over 80: 32719

* Under Investigation 649

L.A. County Vaccine Update

As of April 30, more than 8,000,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Los Angeles County. Of these, 4,988,031 were first doses and 3,045,115 were second doses.

With ample supply, our efforts are now focused on making it as easy as possible for everyone 16 and older to get their vaccine.

This week, there are 739 sites offering vaccinations including pharmacies, clinics, community sites, and hospitals. Many of these vaccination sites are concentrated in areas that have been hard hit by the pandemic.

We want to make it as easy as possible to get a vaccine if you live in these communities. Currently, you can obtain vaccines at the 8 county run sites, and many of the community sites without an appointment.

Public Health continues to support mobile vaccination that take vaccinations into neighborhoods to reach people who may have limited ability or time to get to one of the established vaccination sites. In total there have been 1,315 sites were mobile teams have offered vaccinations in the past.

This week there are 126 mobile sites scheduled throughout L.A. County. The mobile vaccine team is working with partners such as markets, stores and Metro partners to establish some standing mobile vaccine sites at places that are central to these communities.

There are a total 56 school sites serving as vaccination sites where teens and their families can go and get vaccinated. Being able to vaccinate students, their families and community residents at schools is a very important strategy for reaching teens. Schools and health centers continue to work together to make this possible.

“There will be a time in the not-distant future when many of our children will be eligible for the vaccine,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

In early April, Pfizer submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration to approve its vaccine for ages 12 to 15 years old. To prepare for this change, Public Health is urging providers to consider expanding the range of vaccines they are delivering to include Pfizer.

“While we are all reminded daily about the powerful vaccines now available, for our children and others not yet vaccinated, masking is an essential tool in our effort to keep transmission rates low,” she said.

The County is able to break up dose allocations of Pfizer into smaller numbers to help support any vaccine provider that is able to make this vaccine available to patients without the concern for waste.

“Even if all the adult members of your family are vaccinated, mask together with your children as much as possible, specifically when at indoor gatherings or while in crowded outdoor places; this sets a good example making it easy for them to follow your lead,” said Ferrer.

Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

Public Health continues to build an extensive network with pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, hospitals, health clinics, and community vaccination sites, including these large-capacity sites:

* Dodger Stadium (operated by the city of Los Angeles)

* College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

* Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center, 3850 E Ave S, Palmdale, CA 93550

* California State University, Northridge, 18111 Nordhoff St, Northridge 91330

* Pomona Fairplex, 1101 W McKinley Ave, Pomona 91768

* The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood 90305

* L.A. County Office of Education, 12830 Columbia Way, Downey 90242

* California State University, Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, Los Angeles 90032 (operated by FEMA)

Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) to learn how to make an appointment at vaccination sites, what verifications people will need to show at your vaccination appointment, and much more. If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment. There may be an extended wait time to speak with an operator for help making an appointment during high demand times. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

L.A. County Public Health’s Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Blueprint for a Safer Economy

All counties are under the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity.

As always, local public health departments may implement policies that are more restrictive than the state.

Blueprint tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays. The Blueprint summary as of April 27:

* 0 counties are currently in the Purple (widespread) Tier

* 13 counties are currently in the Red (substantial) Tier (including Los Angeles County)

* 41 counties are currently in the Orange (moderate) Tier

* 4 counties are in the Yellow (minimal) Tier

Find the status of activities in specific counties.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Each week, the California Department of Public Health updates the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported in the state.

As of April 26, there have been 491 cases of MIS-C have been reported statewide.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening.

Parents should be aware of the signs and symptoms of MIS-C including fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling tired.

While children have not suffered the same levels of illness and deaths during the pandemic as adults, unfortunately the County has seen children get severely ill and hospitalized with COVID-19. Similarly, hospitalizations in young people have risen and fallen alongside adult hospitalizations.

At the high point in mid-December, pediatric hospitalizations peaked at 68 patients per week, compared to a peak of nearly 8,000 total patients hospitalized at the peak. In April, as more L.A. County schools have reopened, there has been a slight rise in youth hospitalizations from the recent low point.

Protecting children from infection and complications, especially those not eligible for vaccinations, remains a high priority as we enter the summer months.

The County has seen fewer pediatric deaths than deaths of adults during this pandemic. Out of the nearly 24,000 total COVID-19 deaths, five children in L.A. County have died as a result of COVID-19 infection: one child in the 0-4 age group, and 4 children between the ages of 12 and 17. Two of these children died from multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) complications.

Although most children who have MIS-C survive their illness, there have been 36 deaths from MIS-C nationally among 3,185 cases reported. To date, Public Health has confirmed 180 children with MIS-C including two child deaths in L.A. County.

In L.A. County, the peak in reports of MIS-C occurred in late-January, about one month after the peak in adult COVID-19 cases. MIS-C has not affected all children in L.A. County equally. Although 56% of L.A. County’s pediatric population are Latino/Latinx, 74% of MIS-C cases occurred in Latinx children, while the rest are evenly divided between Black/African American and White children. Thirty-one percent of MIS-C cases occurred in children who are obese or overweight, while 9% occurred in children with chronic respiratory disease.

These disparities in the distribution of MIS-C highlight the need to ensure that we support preventive measures like distancing, infection control and masking at schools with particular care in communities where there are greater risks of COVID-19 transmission.

Contact your child’s doctor immediately if your child has these symptoms. Early diagnosis and treatment of patients are critical to preventing long-term complications.

Vaccine Eligibility Update

As of April 15, individuals aged 16+ are eligible to make an appointment to be vaccinated. To sign up for a notification when you’re eligible for a vaccine, please visit myturn.ca.gov. For more information on the vaccine effort, visit Vaccinate All 58.

Tracking COVID-19 in California

* State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

* County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

* Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

* Blueprint for a Safer Economy – Data for establishing tier status

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

* Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

* Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

* Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

* Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

* School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

California Testing & Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboardreports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results.

During the week of April 18 to April 24, the average time patients waited for test results was just under one day.

During this same time period, 83% of patients received test results in one day and 98% received them within two days.

Protect Yourself and Your Family: Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends, and community by following these prevention measures:

* Getting vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

* Avoiding non-essential travel, and practicing self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival if you leave the state.

* Keeping interactions limited to people who live in your household.

* Wearing a cloth face mask when out in public.

* Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

* Avoiding touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

* Covering a cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

* Staying away from work, school, or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

* Staying home except for essential needs/activities following local and state public health guidelines when patronizing approved businesses. To the extent that sectors are re-opened, Californians may leave their homes to work at, patronize, or otherwise engage with those businesses, establishments or activities.

* Getting tested if you believe you’ve been exposed. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

* Adding your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

* Answering the call if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or local health department tries to connect.

* Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your healthcare provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a public health specialist to discuss how to protect themselves and others, find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

California COVID-19 Data and Tools

A wide range of data and analysis guides California’s response to COVID-19. The state is making the data and its analytical tools available to researchers, scientists and the public at covid19.ca.gov.

* The Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard

* The California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT)

* State Cases and Deaths Associated with COVID-19 by Age Group

* COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data

* COVID-19 Hospital Data and Case Statistics

* View additional datasets at the California Open Data Portal (including Testing Data, PPE Logistics Data, Hospital Data, Homeless Impact and more)

Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

* * * * *

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus (COVID-19):

* Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

* California Department of Public Health

* Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

* Spanish

* World Health Organization

* Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

* * * * *

