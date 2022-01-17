Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 201st Death

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Monday an additional death from COVID-19, bringing the total number to 201 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
The hospital also reported it currently has zero tests pending, 91 patients in the hospital, and a total of 1,863 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began.
Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 27 new deaths and 31,576 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 60,346 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
– Cases to date: 2,289,045
– Deaths to date: 28,086
– 4,564 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
– More than 10,664,000 individuals tested; 20% of people tested positive to date
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
*Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.
L.A. County Omicron Surge
L.A. County is reporting 31,576 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 10 times the number of cases reported one month ago on Dec. 17 when Public Health reported 3,360 new cases. There are also 27 new deaths due to COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the holiday weekend.
There are 4,564 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized, nearly 6 times the number from one month ago when 772 people were hospitalized. The daily positivity rate is 16.5%, more than 8 times the 2% daily positivity rate on Dec. 17.
“Our hearts and prayers are with all those mourning the loss of their loved ones from COVID,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “On this national holiday where we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, we remember his deep commitment to health equity. As Reverend King memorably said, ‘Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the most shocking and the most inhuman because it often results in physical death.’ Tragically, we have seen this play out in real life and very clearly over the past two years with the disparate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on people of color. From the onset of the pandemic, communities of color have experienced the greatest devastation from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County and throughout the nation. As we continue to implement strategies – enforcing worker protections through our Health Officer Orders, providing resources needed by many to survive the impact of the pandemic, funding community-based organizations in hard hit areas to serve as trusted public health messengers, and increasing vaccination access in under-sourced neighborhoods – we also need to come together to address the impact that racism, historical disinvestment, and social marginalization have on COVID-19 outcomes. While these conditions predate the pandemic, without deliberate collective actions to address the root causes of health inequities, we are unlikely to close the gaps we have documented for 2 long years.”
To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:
– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household
– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status
– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update
As of 5:00 p.m. Monday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported two additional deaths in the city of Santa Clarita, bringing the total of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 383.
The following is the community breakdown of the 383 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 316
Castaic: 23
Acton: 14
Stevenson Ranch: 9
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 7
Agua Dulce: 5
Val Verde: 3
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 1
Elizabeth Lake: 1
Newhall: 1
unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 0 (**revised from 1)
SCV Cases
Of the 60,346 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
Santa Clarita: 44,838
Castaic: 6,165
Stevenson Ranch: 3,289
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,090
Acton: 1,195
Val Verde: 674
Agua Dulce: 639
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 560
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 267
Elizabeth Lake: 164
Bouquet Canyon: 125
Lake Hughes: 112
Saugus/Canyon Country: 77
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 74
Sand Canyon: 36
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 31
Placerita Canyon: 10
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Monday
Due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) did not release updated COVID-19 data. The most up to date data is available on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard.
California Friday
The following CDPH data is the most recent information from Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
– 80.7% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
– 179,841 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 6,416,171 confirmed cases to date.
– Friday’s average case count is 86,929 (average daily case count over 7 days).
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 22.9% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 13,349 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 1,958 ICU patients statewide.
– Unvaccinated people were 8.0 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from Dec. 20, 2021 to Dec. 26, 2021).
Deaths
– There have been 76,940 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 46 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people were 20.8 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from Dec. 13, 2021 to Dec. 19, 2021).
Health Care Workers
As of Jan. 6, local health departments have reported 136,816 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 540 deaths statewide.
Testing Turnaround Time
The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Dec. 25 to Jan. 1, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.2 days. During this same time period, 65% of patients received test results in one day and 92% received them within two days.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Jan. 10, there have been 783 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening. Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
