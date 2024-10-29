header image

October 29
1932 - Highway 99 completed through Weldon Canyon, bypassing Ridge Route [story]
Hwy 99
'Good Karma Coffee' Benefits Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024

good karma coffeeYes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization that provides career-skills training and employment services to individuals with disabilities, has announced a new partnership with Road Roaster Coffee Company.

This collaboration introduces the Good Karma Coffee blend, a premium Arabica coffee that supports YIC’s mission to break down barriers for people with disabilities. A portion of the sales will directly benefit YIC’s initiatives to provide free training and mentorship programs to empower creatives in the entertainment industry.

Good Karma Coffee is available for purchase at Road Roaster’s online store, retailing for $20 per 12-ounce bag and $32 for a 2-pound bag. By purchasing this unique blend, consumers are not only enjoying an exceptional cup of coffee but are also contributing to a cause that supports inclusivity and opportunity for all. For more information about Good Karma Coffee or to make a purchase, visit roadroastercoffee.com.

“We are thrilled to partner with Road Roaster Coffee in such a meaningful way,” said YIC Executive Director Bret Lieberman. “Good Karma Coffee represents more than just a product; it symbolizes a shared commitment to community and the belief that everyone deserves the chance to succeed. Every purchase brings us closer to our goal of creating a more inclusive and diverse workforce.”

Owners of Road Roaster Coffee, known for its dedication to community and quality, are equally excited about the partnership.

“This hits all four of our guiding pillars: community, charity, coffee, and fun,” said Scott Steenson, co-owner of Road Roaster Coffee. “We’re incredibly fortunate to be part of this cause, which ultimately helps build a stronger future for all of us.”

Since 2009, Yes I Can has provided customized training to individuals with disabilities, helping them acquire the skills needed to secure meaningful careers within the entertainment industry. By purchasing Good Karma Coffee, supporters are directly helping to fund these crucial programs and creating opportunities for individuals who might otherwise face barriers to employment.

Road Roaster Coffee is a product of love, tragedy, risk, and reinvention. Born from the devastating fires of Paradise, Calif., Road Roaster was formed to bring great coffee to the hardworking class. Husband and wife owners Christine Steenson, a Northern California native and Scot Steenson, a Navy veteran, are dedicated to creating an incredible cup of coffee at a great price. For more information, visit roadroastercoffee.com.

Yes I Can is a nonprofit organization based in the Santa Clarita Valley providing career-skills training, employment services and customized support to individuals with disabilities, helping them find meaningful careers in the entertainment industry. YIC educates employers about the benefits of hiring and mentoring creatives with disabilities and all services are offered free-of-charge through the California Department of Developmental Services’ network of Regional Centers.

To learn more, visit yicunity.org.

Nov. 2: First Presbyterian Church of Newhall Candlelight Organ Concert

Nov. 2: First Presbyterian Church of Newhall Candlelight Organ Concert
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
First Presbyterian Church of Newhall will host a Candlelight Organ Concert Saturday, Nov. 2, 7-8:15 p.m. at 24317 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 3: Sierra Hillbillies Dr. Seuss Square Dance

Nov. 3: Sierra Hillbillies Dr. Seuss Square Dance
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club is hosting a Dr. Seuss themed Square Dance, Sunday Nov. 3 from 2-5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 2-3: Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Adult Fine Art Show

Nov. 2-3: Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Adult Fine Art Show
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council will host its annual Adult Fine Art Show Nov. 2-3 at its art gallery in Acton. This open-themed art show will be judged by Andi Campognone, senior curator at the Lancaster Museum of Art and History.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 27: Halloween Carnival, Haunted Jailhouse

Oct. 27: Halloween Carnival, Haunted Jailhouse
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and city of Santa Clarita presents the Halloween Carnival and Haunted Jailhouse, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station, 26201 Golden Valley Road, Canyon Country, CA 91350.
FULL STORY...
Barger, Horvath Support Entertainment Sector Tax Credit Expansion
Barger, Horvath introduce motion upporting governor’s expansion of tax credit program for the California entertainment sector.
Barger, Horvath Support Entertainment Sector Tax Credit Expansion
Nov. 19: SCV Water to Host Ribbon-Cutting at PFAS Treatment Facility
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Santa Clara and Honby Wells PFAS Groundwater Treatment Facility on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 9 a.m. at 27100 Furnivall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91351. Members of the public are invited.
Nov. 19: SCV Water to Host Ribbon-Cutting at PFAS Treatment Facility
Honorees Announced for 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Santa Clarita, has announced the honorees for the 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
Honorees Announced for 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
Oct. 29: SUSD Regular Board of Trustees Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: SUSD Regular Board of Trustees Meeting
TMU Swim Dominates in Quad Meet
The men only lost one event while the women only lost four as The Master's University swim teams had a dominating performance in the ACU/TMU/OUAZ/SOKA quad-meet in Surprise, Ariz. Saturday afternoon, Oct. 26.
TMU Swim Dominates in Quad Meet
Today in SCV History (Oct. 29)
1932 - Highway 99 completed through Weldon Canyon, bypassing Ridge Route [story]
Hwy 99
Foothill League Football in Final Week
With the final Foothill League football contests coming this Friday, Nov. 1, six teams have a last opportunity to hold on or shake things up. Castaic (2-4, 4-6) has a bye and will have to see how it all plays out. Post season games will depend on the final league standings, and the CIF Southern Section will live-announce post season playoff teams and brackets for 11-man football on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at cifss.org.
Foothill League Football in Final Week
Canyons Women’s Soccer Gets Two Road Wins
College of the Canyons women's soccer picked up its fourth and fifth wins in Western State Conference, South Division play in recent days. The first of those occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 22, with the Cougars overtaking host L.A. Valley College in a 2-0 result.
Canyons Women’s Soccer Gets Two Road Wins
Lief Labs Welcomes Business Leader Chioma Ikonte as CSO
Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, welcomes Dr. Chioma Ikonte as Chief Science Officer, where she leads Lief’s Innovation, Product Design, Development, Project Management, Quality and Regulatory Affairs.
Lief Labs Welcomes Business Leader Chioma Ikonte as CSO
Nov. 2: First Presbyterian Church of Newhall Candlelight Organ Concert
First Presbyterian Church of Newhall will host a Candlelight Organ Concert Saturday, Nov. 2, 7-8:15 p.m. at 24317 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 2: First Presbyterian Church of Newhall Candlelight Organ Concert
Oct. 30: Lane Closures McBean Parkway, Newhall Ranch Road
Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 30, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of McBean Parkway at Newhall Ranch Road that will add a left turn lane on northbound McBean Parkway, enhancing traffic circulation.
Oct. 30: Lane Closures McBean Parkway, Newhall Ranch Road
Nov. 14: InfluenceHER Women of Influence Interactive Networking Forum
Join other women business leaders for a interactive networking forum Thursday, Nov. 14, 4-6 p.m. at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive, # 115, Valencia, CA 91355.
Nov. 14: InfluenceHER Women of Influence Interactive Networking Forum
Nov 11: City to Honor Local Veterans at Veterans Day Ceremony
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently serving military and their families, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 North Walnut St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov 11: City to Honor Local Veterans at Veterans Day Ceremony
Ken Striplin | All Aboard the Holiday Express
Whether its spending time with family and friends, flipping the switch for our annual Light Up Main Street event in Old Town Newhall or enjoying the cooler weather – there’s so much community fun to be had this season, including a new, unique holiday experience.
Ken Striplin | All Aboard the Holiday Express
Oct. 28- Nov. 3: Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 28 to Sunday, Nov. 3.
Oct. 28- Nov. 3: Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
Nov. 3: Sierra Hillbillies Dr. Seuss Square Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club is hosting a Dr. Seuss themed Square Dance, Sunday Nov. 3 from 2-5 p.m.
Nov. 3: Sierra Hillbillies Dr. Seuss Square Dance
Today in SCV History (Oct. 28)
1949 - Fatal crash of light plane in Haskell Canyon sparks 3,500-acre brush fire [story]
news report
Today in SCV History (Oct. 27)
1892 - Birth of Robert E. Callahan, owner of Mission Village in L.A. and Old West Trading Post on Sierra Highway [story]
Callahans Old West
Today in SCV History (Oct. 26)
1970 - Permanent COC Valencia campus dedicated [story]
COC dedication ceremony program
County Launches Survey on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors, Health Impacts
As Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s operator, Waste Connections, inches closer to completing the installation of a geomembrane cover over the closed portion of the landfill that is emanating noxious odors, a new health effort will launch to see if it’s working or not.
County Launches Survey on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors, Health Impacts
Oct. 28: Chiquita Canyon Town Hall, Protest
A special in-person Community Advisory Committee Town Hall will be held on Monday, Oct. 28 at Castaic Middle School, with elected officials to discuss the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Oct. 28: Chiquita Canyon Town Hall, Protest
Vote Centers Will Open This Weekend for the 2024 General Election
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced that 122 Vote Centers will open Saturday, Oct. 26, for the 2024 General Election.
Vote Centers Will Open This Weekend for the 2024 General Election
State Awards Safety, Infrastructure Funding to SCV Schools
The State of California has delivered significant safety and infrastructure investments for Santa Clarita Valley schools this week, issuing funds to College of the Canyons and three school districts.
State Awards Safety, Infrastructure Funding to SCV Schools
