‘Good Karma Coffee’ Benefits Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education

Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization that provides career-skills training and employment services to individuals with disabilities, has announced a new partnership with Road Roaster Coffee Company.

This collaboration introduces the Good Karma Coffee blend, a premium Arabica coffee that supports YIC’s mission to break down barriers for people with disabilities. A portion of the sales will directly benefit YIC’s initiatives to provide free training and mentorship programs to empower creatives in the entertainment industry.

Good Karma Coffee is available for purchase at Road Roaster’s online store, retailing for $20 per 12-ounce bag and $32 for a 2-pound bag. By purchasing this unique blend, consumers are not only enjoying an exceptional cup of coffee but are also contributing to a cause that supports inclusivity and opportunity for all. For more information about Good Karma Coffee or to make a purchase, visit roadroastercoffee.com.

“We are thrilled to partner with Road Roaster Coffee in such a meaningful way,” said YIC Executive Director Bret Lieberman. “Good Karma Coffee represents more than just a product; it symbolizes a shared commitment to community and the belief that everyone deserves the chance to succeed. Every purchase brings us closer to our goal of creating a more inclusive and diverse workforce.”

Owners of Road Roaster Coffee, known for its dedication to community and quality, are equally excited about the partnership.

“This hits all four of our guiding pillars: community, charity, coffee, and fun,” said Scott Steenson, co-owner of Road Roaster Coffee. “We’re incredibly fortunate to be part of this cause, which ultimately helps build a stronger future for all of us.”

Since 2009, Yes I Can has provided customized training to individuals with disabilities, helping them acquire the skills needed to secure meaningful careers within the entertainment industry. By purchasing Good Karma Coffee, supporters are directly helping to fund these crucial programs and creating opportunities for individuals who might otherwise face barriers to employment.

Road Roaster Coffee is a product of love, tragedy, risk, and reinvention. Born from the devastating fires of Paradise, Calif., Road Roaster was formed to bring great coffee to the hardworking class. Husband and wife owners Christine Steenson, a Northern California native and Scot Steenson, a Navy veteran, are dedicated to creating an incredible cup of coffee at a great price. For more information, visit roadroastercoffee.com.

Yes I Can is a nonprofit organization based in the Santa Clarita Valley providing career-skills training, employment services and customized support to individuals with disabilities, helping them find meaningful careers in the entertainment industry. YIC educates employers about the benefits of hiring and mentoring creatives with disabilities and all services are offered free-of-charge through the California Department of Developmental Services’ network of Regional Centers.

To learn more, visit yicunity.org.

