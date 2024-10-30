header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Nov.23: Tickets Now Available for Santa Clarita 40 Under Forty
| Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
Water drop


Tickets for JCI’s 2024 Santa Clarita Valley 40 Under Forty are now open for the Nov. 23 event.

The even will happen at the Santa Clarita Performing arts center at College of the Canyons. A cocktail hour will start the event at 6 p.m. with the main event starting at 7 p.m.

This annual event is put on by JCI Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Magazine to recognize young professionals who are working to make a difference in the community.

This year we will be a theater style sitting and we will have appetizers in the lobby and drinks for sale. Tickets come with entries to the award ceremony, entertainment and appetizers.

Honorees get one free ticket for the gala and access to the honoree’s mixers.

The SCV 40 Under Forty event began in 2009 and now has more than 500 honorees.

Previous SCV 40 Under Forty award winners Brittany Barlog, Jessica Escorza and Alexander Hafizi will serve as the 40 Under Forty event co-chairs.

Tickets start at $60 for general admission and $50 for JCI Members, VIA members, Chamber Members and/or a COC Students.

To purchase a ticket check out the website.

For more information about the event visit www.scv40underforty.com.
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
L.A. County Sues Pepsi and Coca-Cola over Plastic Beverage Pollution and Deceiving Public on Plastic Recycling
Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit today against PepsiCo and Coca-Cola for their significant role in plastic pollution's negative impacts on the environment and public health.
L.A. County Sues Pepsi and Coca-Cola over Plastic Beverage Pollution and Deceiving Public on Plastic Recycling
Nov.23: Tickets Now Available for Santa Clarita 40 Under Forty
Tickets for the 2024 Santa Clarita Valley 40 Under Forty are now open for the Nov. 23 event. 
Nov.23: Tickets Now Available for Santa Clarita 40 Under Forty
Federal Disaster Assistance for Bridge Fire Victims
California residents and business owners affected by the Bridge Fire may apply for low-interest federal disaster loans.
Federal Disaster Assistance for Bridge Fire Victims
‘Movie Theatres Aren’t Going Away Anytime Soon,’ CSUN Prof says
As the future of the Hollywood film industry remains uncertain, filled with both challenges and opportunities, the viability of a movie theater has also come into focus as streaming and shorter release windows have raised concerns about its survival.
‘Movie Theatres Aren’t Going Away Anytime Soon,’ CSUN Prof says
SCV Water Wins Seven PRSA L.A. Awards
In recognition of its outstanding achievements in public relations, SCV Water received seven prestigious awards from the Public Relations Society of America’s Los Angeles chapter.
SCV Water Wins Seven PRSA L.A. Awards
MOOYAH Burgers Announces Results of it’s Nationwide Best Burger of the United States Competition.
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes is thrilled to announce the results of its nationwide Best Burger of the United States (BOTUS) competition.
MOOYAH Burgers Announces Results of it’s Nationwide Best Burger of the United States Competition.
CSUN’s Jewish Studies Department to Host Series on Peacebuilding
CSUN’s Jewish Studies Program is hosting a series of workshops on peacebuilding as a way to strengthen community and fight antisemitism.
CSUN’s Jewish Studies Department to Host Series on Peacebuilding
Today in SCV History (Oct. 30)
1984 - NTSB revises probable cause of 1982 "Twilight Zone" deaths after director John Landis appeals [story]
John Landis
County Grants Cali Lake RV Park Appeal, Residents Can Remain Indefinitely
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger lauded the Board of Supervisors’ approval on Tuesday, Oct. 29, of her motion and an appeal by Cali Lake RV Park’s owner that will allow the 175 people living onsite to remain housed there, indefinitely.
County Grants Cali Lake RV Park Appeal, Residents Can Remain Indefinitely
Justice Department, DOT Launch Public Inquiry into Competition in Air Travel
The United States Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and Department of Transportation have jointly announced a broad public inquiry into the state of competition in air travel.
Justice Department, DOT Launch Public Inquiry into Competition in Air Travel
Oct. 30: SUSD Hosts Joint Board, Asset Management Advisory Committee Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Asset Management Advisory Committee on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m., in the multipurpose room of Bridgeport Elementary School.
Oct. 30: SUSD Hosts Joint Board, Asset Management Advisory Committee Meeting
Barger, Horvath Support Entertainment Sector Tax Credit Expansion
Barger, Horvath introduce motion upporting governor’s expansion of tax credit program for the California entertainment sector.
Barger, Horvath Support Entertainment Sector Tax Credit Expansion
Nov. 19: SCV Water to Host Ribbon-Cutting at PFAS Treatment Facility
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Santa Clara and Honby Wells PFAS Groundwater Treatment Facility on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 9 a.m. at 27100 Furnivall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91351. Members of the public are invited.
Nov. 19: SCV Water to Host Ribbon-Cutting at PFAS Treatment Facility
‘Good Karma Coffee’ Benefits Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization that provides career-skills training and employment services to individuals with disabilities, has announced a new partnership with Road Roaster Coffee Company.
‘Good Karma Coffee’ Benefits Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education
Honorees Announced for 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Santa Clarita, has announced the honorees for the 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
Honorees Announced for 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
Oct. 29: SUSD Regular Board of Trustees Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: SUSD Regular Board of Trustees Meeting
TMU Swim Dominates in Quad Meet
The men only lost one event while the women only lost four as The Master's University swim teams had a dominating performance in the ACU/TMU/OUAZ/SOKA quad-meet in Surprise, Ariz. Saturday afternoon, Oct. 26.
TMU Swim Dominates in Quad Meet
Today in SCV History (Oct. 29)
1932 - Highway 99 completed through Weldon Canyon, bypassing Ridge Route [story]
Hwy 99
Foothill League Football in Final Week
With the final Foothill League football contests coming this Friday, Nov. 1, six teams have a last opportunity to hold on or shake things up. Castaic (2-4, 4-6) has a bye and will have to see how it all plays out. Post season games will depend on the final league standings, and the CIF Southern Section will live-announce post season playoff teams and brackets for 11-man football on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at cifss.org.
Foothill League Football in Final Week
Canyons Women’s Soccer Gets Two Road Wins
College of the Canyons women's soccer picked up its fourth and fifth wins in Western State Conference, South Division play in recent days. The first of those occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 22, with the Cougars overtaking host L.A. Valley College in a 2-0 result.
Canyons Women’s Soccer Gets Two Road Wins
Lief Labs Welcomes Business Leader Chioma Ikonte as CSO
Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, welcomes Dr. Chioma Ikonte as Chief Science Officer, where she leads Lief’s Innovation, Product Design, Development, Project Management, Quality and Regulatory Affairs.
Lief Labs Welcomes Business Leader Chioma Ikonte as CSO
Nov. 2: First Presbyterian Church of Newhall Candlelight Organ Concert
First Presbyterian Church of Newhall will host a Candlelight Organ Concert Saturday, Nov. 2, 7-8:15 p.m. at 24317 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 2: First Presbyterian Church of Newhall Candlelight Organ Concert
Oct. 30: Lane Closures McBean Parkway, Newhall Ranch Road
Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 30, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of McBean Parkway at Newhall Ranch Road that will add a left turn lane on northbound McBean Parkway, enhancing traffic circulation.
Oct. 30: Lane Closures McBean Parkway, Newhall Ranch Road
Nov. 14: InfluenceHER Women of Influence Interactive Networking Forum
Join other women business leaders for a interactive networking forum Thursday, Nov. 14, 4-6 p.m. at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive, # 115, Valencia, CA 91355.
Nov. 14: InfluenceHER Women of Influence Interactive Networking Forum
SCVNews.com