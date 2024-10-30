Nov.23: Tickets Now Available for Santa Clarita 40 Under Forty

Tickets for JCI’s 2024 Santa Clarita Valley 40 Under Forty are now open for the Nov. 23 event.

The even will happen at the Santa Clarita Performing arts center at College of the Canyons. A cocktail hour will start the event at 6 p.m. with the main event starting at 7 p.m.

This annual event is put on by JCI Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Magazine to recognize young professionals who are working to make a difference in the community.

This year we will be a theater style sitting and we will have appetizers in the lobby and drinks for sale. Tickets come with entries to the award ceremony, entertainment and appetizers.

Honorees get one free ticket for the gala and access to the honoree’s mixers.

The SCV 40 Under Forty event began in 2009 and now has more than 500 honorees.

Previous SCV 40 Under Forty award winners Brittany Barlog, Jessica Escorza and Alexander Hafizi will serve as the 40 Under Forty event co-chairs.

Tickets start at $60 for general admission and $50 for JCI Members, VIA members, Chamber Members and/or a COC Students.

To purchase a ticket check out the website.

For more information about the event visit www.scv40underforty.com.

