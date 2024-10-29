header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 29
1932 - Highway 99 completed through Weldon Canyon, bypassing Ridge Route [story]
Hwy 99
Barger, Horvath Support Entertainment Sector Tax Credit Expansion
| Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
Santa Clarita filming

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Board Chair Lindsey P. Horvath have introduced a motion that will be voted on at the Tuesday, Nov. 5 Board of Supervisors’ meeting that mobilizes Los Angeles County’s lobbying muscle in support of Governor Gavin Newsom’s new proposal to more than double the tax credit program for businesses affiliated with film and television production.

“This motion is yet another way we as County leaders can show our support for the Industry in Los Angeles County,” said Barger. “Last year, our board voted to find ways to incentivize filming in Los Angeles County, including getting rid of red-tape that slows permit issuance and providing fee waivers. Governor Newsom’s latest proposal would deliver much welcomed tax relief for many and will go a long way in supporting businesses in the region that are truly struggling. It’s a great step in the right direction.”

“Los Angeles County fully supports Governor Newsom’s expansion of the California Film and Television Tax Credit. This vital action, coupled with the County’s investments in the small businesses that power the entertainment industry, will help ensure Los Angeles County remains the beating heart of the creative economy,” said Chair Lindsey P. Horvath.

A copy of the motion introduced is available here.

The motion reads in part:

“According to FilmLA’s 2023 Scripted Content Study, production in Greater Los Angeles fell by 19.7% in 2023 compared to the previous year. Over the past three years, California has lost market share to its U.S. and global competitors, including the United Kingdom, Ontario, New York, Georgia, and others. In 2009, the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program was launched, with the aim of keeping these productions and jobs in California.

Since then, this program has generated over $26 billion in economic activity and supported more than 197,000 cast and crew jobs across the state. Last year, Governor Gavin Newsom extended funding for the program an additional five years and included a new “refundable” feature, allowing studios to receive cash payments from the state if their credits are larger than their tax bills.

On Oct. 27, 2024 Governor Newsom unveiled a proposal to more than double the annual allocation to the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program, from $330 million to $750 million. This proposal, if approved by the Legislature, would take effect as early as July 2025.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
10-29-2024 Barger, Horvath Support Entertainment Sector Tax Credit Expansion
10-29-2024 Nov. 19: SCV Water to Host Ribbon-Cutting at PFAS Treatment Facility
10-29-2024 Honorees Announced for 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
10-28-2024 Lief Labs Welcomes Business Leader Chioma Ikonte as CSO
10-28-2024 Nov. 14: InfluenceHER Women of Influence Interactive Networking Forum
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Barger, Horvath Support Entertainment Sector Tax Credit Expansion
Barger, Horvath introduce motion upporting governor’s expansion of tax credit program for the California entertainment sector.
Barger, Horvath Support Entertainment Sector Tax Credit Expansion
Nov. 19: SCV Water to Host Ribbon-Cutting at PFAS Treatment Facility
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Santa Clara and Honby Wells PFAS Groundwater Treatment Facility on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 9 a.m. at 27100 Furnivall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91351. Members of the public are invited.
Nov. 19: SCV Water to Host Ribbon-Cutting at PFAS Treatment Facility
‘Good Karma Coffee’ Benefits Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization that provides career-skills training and employment services to individuals with disabilities, has announced a new partnership with Road Roaster Coffee Company.
‘Good Karma Coffee’ Benefits Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education
Honorees Announced for 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Santa Clarita, has announced the honorees for the 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
Honorees Announced for 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
Oct. 29: SUSD Regular Board of Trustees Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: SUSD Regular Board of Trustees Meeting
TMU Swim Dominates in Quad Meet
The men only lost one event while the women only lost four as The Master's University swim teams had a dominating performance in the ACU/TMU/OUAZ/SOKA quad-meet in Surprise, Ariz. Saturday afternoon, Oct. 26.
TMU Swim Dominates in Quad Meet
Today in SCV History (Oct. 29)
1932 - Highway 99 completed through Weldon Canyon, bypassing Ridge Route [story]
Hwy 99
Foothill League Football in Final Week
With the final Foothill League football contests coming this Friday, Nov. 1, six teams have a last opportunity to hold on or shake things up. Castaic (2-4, 4-6) has a bye and will have to see how it all plays out. Post season games will depend on the final league standings, and the CIF Southern Section will live-announce post season playoff teams and brackets for 11-man football on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at cifss.org.
Foothill League Football in Final Week
Canyons Women’s Soccer Gets Two Road Wins
College of the Canyons women's soccer picked up its fourth and fifth wins in Western State Conference, South Division play in recent days. The first of those occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 22, with the Cougars overtaking host L.A. Valley College in a 2-0 result.
Canyons Women’s Soccer Gets Two Road Wins
Lief Labs Welcomes Business Leader Chioma Ikonte as CSO
Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, welcomes Dr. Chioma Ikonte as Chief Science Officer, where she leads Lief’s Innovation, Product Design, Development, Project Management, Quality and Regulatory Affairs.
Lief Labs Welcomes Business Leader Chioma Ikonte as CSO
Nov. 2: First Presbyterian Church of Newhall Candlelight Organ Concert
First Presbyterian Church of Newhall will host a Candlelight Organ Concert Saturday, Nov. 2, 7-8:15 p.m. at 24317 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 2: First Presbyterian Church of Newhall Candlelight Organ Concert
Oct. 30: Lane Closures McBean Parkway, Newhall Ranch Road
Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 30, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of McBean Parkway at Newhall Ranch Road that will add a left turn lane on northbound McBean Parkway, enhancing traffic circulation.
Oct. 30: Lane Closures McBean Parkway, Newhall Ranch Road
Nov. 14: InfluenceHER Women of Influence Interactive Networking Forum
Join other women business leaders for a interactive networking forum Thursday, Nov. 14, 4-6 p.m. at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive, # 115, Valencia, CA 91355.
Nov. 14: InfluenceHER Women of Influence Interactive Networking Forum
Nov 11: City to Honor Local Veterans at Veterans Day Ceremony
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently serving military and their families, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 North Walnut St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov 11: City to Honor Local Veterans at Veterans Day Ceremony
Ken Striplin | All Aboard the Holiday Express
Whether its spending time with family and friends, flipping the switch for our annual Light Up Main Street event in Old Town Newhall or enjoying the cooler weather – there’s so much community fun to be had this season, including a new, unique holiday experience.
Ken Striplin | All Aboard the Holiday Express
Oct. 28- Nov. 3: Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 28 to Sunday, Nov. 3.
Oct. 28- Nov. 3: Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
Nov. 3: Sierra Hillbillies Dr. Seuss Square Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club is hosting a Dr. Seuss themed Square Dance, Sunday Nov. 3 from 2-5 p.m.
Nov. 3: Sierra Hillbillies Dr. Seuss Square Dance
Today in SCV History (Oct. 28)
1949 - Fatal crash of light plane in Haskell Canyon sparks 3,500-acre brush fire [story]
news report
Today in SCV History (Oct. 27)
1892 - Birth of Robert E. Callahan, owner of Mission Village in L.A. and Old West Trading Post on Sierra Highway [story]
Callahans Old West
Today in SCV History (Oct. 26)
1970 - Permanent COC Valencia campus dedicated [story]
COC dedication ceremony program
County Launches Survey on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors, Health Impacts
As Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s operator, Waste Connections, inches closer to completing the installation of a geomembrane cover over the closed portion of the landfill that is emanating noxious odors, a new health effort will launch to see if it’s working or not.
County Launches Survey on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors, Health Impacts
Oct. 28: Chiquita Canyon Town Hall, Protest
A special in-person Community Advisory Committee Town Hall will be held on Monday, Oct. 28 at Castaic Middle School, with elected officials to discuss the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Oct. 28: Chiquita Canyon Town Hall, Protest
Vote Centers Will Open This Weekend for the 2024 General Election
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced that 122 Vote Centers will open Saturday, Oct. 26, for the 2024 General Election.
Vote Centers Will Open This Weekend for the 2024 General Election
State Awards Safety, Infrastructure Funding to SCV Schools
The State of California has delivered significant safety and infrastructure investments for Santa Clarita Valley schools this week, issuing funds to College of the Canyons and three school districts.
State Awards Safety, Infrastructure Funding to SCV Schools
SCVNews.com