Barger, Horvath Support Entertainment Sector Tax Credit Expansion

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Board Chair Lindsey P. Horvath have introduced a motion that will be voted on at the Tuesday, Nov. 5 Board of Supervisors’ meeting that mobilizes Los Angeles County’s lobbying muscle in support of Governor Gavin Newsom’s new proposal to more than double the tax credit program for businesses affiliated with film and television production.

“This motion is yet another way we as County leaders can show our support for the Industry in Los Angeles County,” said Barger. “Last year, our board voted to find ways to incentivize filming in Los Angeles County, including getting rid of red-tape that slows permit issuance and providing fee waivers. Governor Newsom’s latest proposal would deliver much welcomed tax relief for many and will go a long way in supporting businesses in the region that are truly struggling. It’s a great step in the right direction.”

“Los Angeles County fully supports Governor Newsom’s expansion of the California Film and Television Tax Credit. This vital action, coupled with the County’s investments in the small businesses that power the entertainment industry, will help ensure Los Angeles County remains the beating heart of the creative economy,” said Chair Lindsey P. Horvath.

A copy of the motion introduced is available here.

The motion reads in part:

“According to FilmLA’s 2023 Scripted Content Study, production in Greater Los Angeles fell by 19.7% in 2023 compared to the previous year. Over the past three years, California has lost market share to its U.S. and global competitors, including the United Kingdom, Ontario, New York, Georgia, and others. In 2009, the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program was launched, with the aim of keeping these productions and jobs in California.

Since then, this program has generated over $26 billion in economic activity and supported more than 197,000 cast and crew jobs across the state. Last year, Governor Gavin Newsom extended funding for the program an additional five years and included a new “refundable” feature, allowing studios to receive cash payments from the state if their credits are larger than their tax bills.

On Oct. 27, 2024 Governor Newsom unveiled a proposal to more than double the annual allocation to the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program, from $330 million to $750 million. This proposal, if approved by the Legislature, would take effect as early as July 2025.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...