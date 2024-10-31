Marsha McLean | Have a Spook-taculary Safe Halloween

Tonight is Halloween, and I can already feel the hullabaloo as children prepare to put on their costumes and head out for a fun evening of trick-or-treating. While it’s a night filled with costumes, candy and community spirit, it also brings a few risks, especially with so many pedestrians out and about. Whether taking your little ones around the neighborhood or driving through busy streets, keeping safety in mind will help ensure we all enjoy a fun and safe Halloween.

When it comes to costumes, it’s always a good idea to prioritize visibility and comfort. Bright or reflective costumes and accessories – like glow sticks or reflective tape – are great ways to make trick-or-treaters visible to drivers. It’s all about balancing creativity with safety – costumes should fit well to prevent trips and falls, and it’s best to avoid sharp accessories that could cause injury.

For drivers, Halloween can present its own unique challenges. Streets will be busier than usual, with trick-or-treaters and families attending “Trunk-or-Treat” events hosted by many of our local schools and churches. Tonight’s activities can lead to distractions for children, who might cross streets unexpectedly. Drivers should slow down, particularly in residential areas, and stay extra alert between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. when most trick-or-treating happens. Reducing your speed gives you more time to react if a child suddenly appears in front of your vehicle. Scanning curbs, driveways and intersections for kids who may be preparing to cross is also helpful.

A simple but effective precaution is to turn on your headlights early, even before dark. Turning on your lights helps you see pedestrians sooner and makes it easier for children to see your vehicle. Eliminating distractions while driving is key – put down your phone, avoid adjusting the radio and keep your attention on the road, especially in areas with higher-than-expected foot traffic. Always take extra care at intersections. Even if you have the right of way, stop completely and check for anyone crossing.

Tonight isn’t just for kids – there are plenty of Halloween parties for adults, too. If your plans include drinking, be responsible and arrange for a designated driver or a rideshare service. Driving under the influence puts everyone at risk, particularly with so many pedestrians on the streets. If you’ve had a drink or are impaired in any way, avoid getting behind the wheel – impaired driving slows your reaction time and clouds your judgment, which can lead to devastating accidents. By planning ahead and using a rideshare or assigning a designated driver, you’re helping to keep everyone in Santa Clarita safe.

After the trick-or-treating fun is over, there’s one more important task for parents – checking the candy. Inspect all treats for any signs of tampering and throw out anything suspicious or unwrapped. Homemade treats should only come from trusted sources to ensure they’re safe to eat.

Halloween is a time for fun, laughter and celebration, but it’s also a time to be extra mindful of safety. Whether you’re out trick-or-treating or driving through neighborhoods, keeping these simple safety tips in mind will ensure everyone has a memorable and safe night. With some planning and caution, we can all enjoy this spook-tacularly scary night.

And most importantly, I wish you and your family a happy, and safe, Halloween.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santaclarita.gov.

