Marsha McLean | Have a Spook-taculary Safe Halloween

October 31
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later [story]
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
Volunteer registration is now open for the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count to be held in January by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
The entertainment and media news magazine TheWrap released its annual ranking of the top United States film schools, with the California Institue of the Arts School of Film/Video nabbing the #7 ranking for the 2024-25 cycle.
Tonight is Halloween, and I can already feel the hullabaloo as children prepare to put on their costumes and head out for a fun evening of trick-or-treating.
The Peace Officers Association of Los Angeles County honored Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger by presenting her with the President's Award on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
College of the Canyons freshman Sahya Kitabatake was awarded Western State Conference Player of the Year honors as the Cougars Women's golf team played out its regular season schedule at the two-day conference championships held Oct. 27-28 at Marshall Canyon Golf Course in La Verne, Calif.
Dr. Dianne Van Hook, who served as Chancellor of College of the Canyons for more than 36 years, has filed wrongful termination and Department of Fair Employment and Housing claims against the Santa Clarita Community College District and its Board of Trustees.
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites all to join its holiday “YUM-raising” event with See’s irresistible candies.
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan and Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna hosted a press conference at the Los Angeles County Ballot Processing Center on Tuesday, Oct. 29, regarding safeguarding the election in Los Angeles County.
College of the Canyons has established women's cross country program history with the team claiming its first Western State Conference Championship after a triumphant run on the course at Oxnard College.
Woodside Homes is building its first community in northern Los Angeles, with the announcement of Wayfare Station in Santa Clarita.
Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit today against PepsiCo and Coca-Cola for their significant role in plastic pollution's negative impacts on the environment and public health.
Tickets for the 2024 Santa Clarita Valley 40 Under Forty are now open for the Nov. 23 event.
California residents and business owners affected by the Bridge Fire may apply for low-interest federal disaster loans.
As the future of the Hollywood film industry remains uncertain, filled with both challenges and opportunities, the viability of a movie theater has also come into focus as streaming and shorter release windows have raised concerns about its survival.
In recognition of its outstanding achievements in public relations, SCV Water received seven prestigious awards from the Public Relations Society of America’s Los Angeles chapter.
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes is thrilled to announce the results of its nationwide Best Burger of the United States (BOTUS) competition.
CSUN’s Jewish Studies Program is hosting a series of workshops on peacebuilding as a way to strengthen community and fight antisemitism.
1984 - NTSB revises probable cause of 1982 "Twilight Zone" deaths after director John Landis appeals [story]
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger lauded the Board of Supervisors’ approval on Tuesday, Oct. 29, of her motion and an appeal by Cali Lake RV Park’s owner that will allow the 175 people living onsite to remain housed there, indefinitely.
The United States Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and Department of Transportation have jointly announced a broad public inquiry into the state of competition in air travel.
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Asset Management Advisory Committee on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m., in the multipurpose room of Bridgeport Elementary School.
Barger, Horvath introduce motion upporting governor’s expansion of tax credit program for the California entertainment sector.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Santa Clara and Honby Wells PFAS Groundwater Treatment Facility on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 9 a.m. at 27100 Furnivall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91351. Members of the public are invited.
