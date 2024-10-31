‘Safeguarding the Election’ Event Held at County Ballot Processing Center

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan and Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna hosted a press conference at the Los Angeles County Ballot Processing Center on Tuesday, Oct. 29, regarding safeguarding the election in Los Angeles County.

Security coordination, ballot processing, safe transportation and handling of ballots were the main focus of the press conference. The LASD’s K-9 units demonstrated how K-9’s are used and how they scan and safeguard incoming ballots.

“We are committed to a fair process, free of intimidation and free of interference,” said Luna.

Luna also said that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will “always be prepared to respond swiftly to any incidents or threats that may be occurring. At this time, there are currently no threats to Los Angeles County however, we will continue to monitor and make sure everyone feels safe while voting.”

The mission of the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk is to serve Los Angeles County by providing essential records management and election services in a fair, accessible and transparent manner.

For more information, visit LAVOTE.GOV.

