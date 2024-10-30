header image

County Grants Cali Lake RV Park Appeal, Residents Can Remain Indefinitely
| Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
Cal RV Park

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger lauded the Board of Supervisors’ approval on Tuesday, Oct. 29, of her motion and an appeal by Cali Lake RV Park’s owner that will allow the 175 people living onsite to remain housed there, indefinitely.

“We have a housing crisis on our hands in L.A. County, so we need to value and preserve every housing option that’s on the table<" said Barger. "Today’s action by our Board of Supervisors reflects our commitment to supporting families and individuals who call this community home instead of brashly displacing them. We reached a balanced solution–one that both values public safety and providing residents the stability and security they deserve. Undeniably, Cali Lake RV Park has become a refuge for individuals and families struggling financially who can’t afford other options. Today’s outcome is a win-win for all.”

New requirements imposed on Cali Lake RV Park, referenced as conditions 23 to 26 in Barger’s motion, include the park’s operator maintaining and operating a shuttle van that will be used for evacuations in emergency situations, for all RVs and automobiles to remain in operational working order and with current registration and for park residents to be aware of their rights as tenants if they reside at the park for longer than 90 days.

Cali Lake RV Park os located at 10645 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91390. It is located a few miles from Canyon Country, outside the city limits of Santa Clarita.

See Barger’s motion here.

County Launches Survey on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors, Health Impacts

County Launches Survey on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors, Health Impacts
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
As Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s operator, Waste Connections, inches closer to completing the installation of a geomembrane cover over the closed portion of the landfill that is emanating noxious odors, a new health effort will launch to see if it’s working or not.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 28: Chiquita Canyon Town Hall, Protest

Oct. 28: Chiquita Canyon Town Hall, Protest
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
A special in-person Community Advisory Committee Town Hall will be held on Monday, Oct. 28 at Castaic Middle School, with elected officials to discuss the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
FULL STORY...

Vote Centers Will Open This Weekend for the 2024 General Election

Vote Centers Will Open This Weekend for the 2024 General Election
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced that 122 Vote Centers will open Saturday, Oct. 26, for the 2024 General Election.
FULL STORY...

LASD Awarded $38,500 Grant to Improve DUI Testing

LASD Awarded $38,500 Grant to Improve DUI Testing
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a $38,500 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to fund new equipment and testing for the presence of drugs and alcohol.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Justice Department, DOT Launch Public Inquiry into Competition in Air Travel
The United States Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and Department of Transportation have jointly announced a broad public inquiry into the state of competition in air travel.
Justice Department, DOT Launch Public Inquiry into Competition in Air Travel
Oct. 30: SUSD Hosts Joint Board, Asset Management Advisory Committee Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Asset Management Advisory Committee on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m., in the multipurpose room of Bridgeport Elementary School.
Oct. 30: SUSD Hosts Joint Board, Asset Management Advisory Committee Meeting
Barger, Horvath Support Entertainment Sector Tax Credit Expansion
Barger, Horvath introduce motion upporting governor’s expansion of tax credit program for the California entertainment sector.
Barger, Horvath Support Entertainment Sector Tax Credit Expansion
Nov. 19: SCV Water to Host Ribbon-Cutting at PFAS Treatment Facility
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Santa Clara and Honby Wells PFAS Groundwater Treatment Facility on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 9 a.m. at 27100 Furnivall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91351. Members of the public are invited.
Nov. 19: SCV Water to Host Ribbon-Cutting at PFAS Treatment Facility
‘Good Karma Coffee’ Benefits Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a nonprofit organization that provides career-skills training and employment services to individuals with disabilities, has announced a new partnership with Road Roaster Coffee Company.
‘Good Karma Coffee’ Benefits Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education
Honorees Announced for 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Santa Clarita, has announced the honorees for the 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
Honorees Announced for 14th Annual Salute to Patriots
Oct. 29: SUSD Regular Board of Trustees Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: SUSD Regular Board of Trustees Meeting
TMU Swim Dominates in Quad Meet
The men only lost one event while the women only lost four as The Master's University swim teams had a dominating performance in the ACU/TMU/OUAZ/SOKA quad-meet in Surprise, Ariz. Saturday afternoon, Oct. 26.
TMU Swim Dominates in Quad Meet
Today in SCV History (Oct. 29)
1932 - Highway 99 completed through Weldon Canyon, bypassing Ridge Route [story]
Hwy 99
Foothill League Football in Final Week
With the final Foothill League football contests coming this Friday, Nov. 1, six teams have a last opportunity to hold on or shake things up. Castaic (2-4, 4-6) has a bye and will have to see how it all plays out. Post season games will depend on the final league standings, and the CIF Southern Section will live-announce post season playoff teams and brackets for 11-man football on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at cifss.org.
Foothill League Football in Final Week
Canyons Women’s Soccer Gets Two Road Wins
College of the Canyons women's soccer picked up its fourth and fifth wins in Western State Conference, South Division play in recent days. The first of those occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 22, with the Cougars overtaking host L.A. Valley College in a 2-0 result.
Canyons Women’s Soccer Gets Two Road Wins
Lief Labs Welcomes Business Leader Chioma Ikonte as CSO
Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, welcomes Dr. Chioma Ikonte as Chief Science Officer, where she leads Lief’s Innovation, Product Design, Development, Project Management, Quality and Regulatory Affairs.
Lief Labs Welcomes Business Leader Chioma Ikonte as CSO
Nov. 2: First Presbyterian Church of Newhall Candlelight Organ Concert
First Presbyterian Church of Newhall will host a Candlelight Organ Concert Saturday, Nov. 2, 7-8:15 p.m. at 24317 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 2: First Presbyterian Church of Newhall Candlelight Organ Concert
Oct. 30: Lane Closures McBean Parkway, Newhall Ranch Road
Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 30, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of McBean Parkway at Newhall Ranch Road that will add a left turn lane on northbound McBean Parkway, enhancing traffic circulation.
Oct. 30: Lane Closures McBean Parkway, Newhall Ranch Road
Nov. 14: InfluenceHER Women of Influence Interactive Networking Forum
Join other women business leaders for a interactive networking forum Thursday, Nov. 14, 4-6 p.m. at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive, # 115, Valencia, CA 91355.
Nov. 14: InfluenceHER Women of Influence Interactive Networking Forum
Nov 11: City to Honor Local Veterans at Veterans Day Ceremony
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently serving military and their families, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 North Walnut St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov 11: City to Honor Local Veterans at Veterans Day Ceremony
Ken Striplin | All Aboard the Holiday Express
Whether its spending time with family and friends, flipping the switch for our annual Light Up Main Street event in Old Town Newhall or enjoying the cooler weather – there’s so much community fun to be had this season, including a new, unique holiday experience.
Ken Striplin | All Aboard the Holiday Express
Oct. 28- Nov. 3: Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 28 to Sunday, Nov. 3.
Oct. 28- Nov. 3: Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
Nov. 3: Sierra Hillbillies Dr. Seuss Square Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club is hosting a Dr. Seuss themed Square Dance, Sunday Nov. 3 from 2-5 p.m.
Nov. 3: Sierra Hillbillies Dr. Seuss Square Dance
Today in SCV History (Oct. 28)
1949 - Fatal crash of light plane in Haskell Canyon sparks 3,500-acre brush fire [story]
news report
Today in SCV History (Oct. 27)
1892 - Birth of Robert E. Callahan, owner of Mission Village in L.A. and Old West Trading Post on Sierra Highway [story]
Callahans Old West
Today in SCV History (Oct. 26)
1970 - Permanent COC Valencia campus dedicated [story]
COC dedication ceremony program
County Launches Survey on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors, Health Impacts
As Chiquita Canyon Landfill’s operator, Waste Connections, inches closer to completing the installation of a geomembrane cover over the closed portion of the landfill that is emanating noxious odors, a new health effort will launch to see if it’s working or not.
County Launches Survey on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors, Health Impacts
