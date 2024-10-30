County Grants Cali Lake RV Park Appeal, Residents Can Remain Indefinitely

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger lauded the Board of Supervisors’ approval on Tuesday, Oct. 29, of her motion and an appeal by Cali Lake RV Park’s owner that will allow the 175 people living onsite to remain housed there, indefinitely.

“We have a housing crisis on our hands in L.A. County, so we need to value and preserve every housing option that’s on the table<" said Barger. "Today’s action by our Board of Supervisors reflects our commitment to supporting families and individuals who call this community home instead of brashly displacing them. We reached a balanced solution–one that both values public safety and providing residents the stability and security they deserve. Undeniably, Cali Lake RV Park has become a refuge for individuals and families struggling financially who can’t afford other options. Today’s outcome is a win-win for all.”

New requirements imposed on Cali Lake RV Park, referenced as conditions 23 to 26 in Barger’s motion, include the park’s operator maintaining and operating a shuttle van that will be used for evacuations in emergency situations, for all RVs and automobiles to remain in operational working order and with current registration and for park residents to be aware of their rights as tenants if they reside at the park for longer than 90 days.

Cali Lake RV Park os located at 10645 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91390. It is located a few miles from Canyon Country, outside the city limits of Santa Clarita.

See Barger’s motion here.

