Nov. 19: SCV Water to Host Ribbon-Cutting at PFAS Treatment Facility

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Santa Clara and Honby Wells PFAS Groundwater Treatment Facility on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 9 a.m. at 27100 Furnivall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91351. Members of the public are invited.

SCV Water’s Santa Clara and Honby Wells Water Treatment Facility is now restoring local groundwater affected by PFAS chemicals in Canyon Country. The Ribbon Cutting will celebrate the opening of the facility that will serve local water, equivalent to that used by up to 1,700 SCV families annually.

Parking is available on-site, and the event will include the ribbon-cutting ceremony, featuring members of the SCV Water Board of Directors. SCV Water staff and representatives of local elected officials. SCV Water Board President Gary Martin will remark on the project and the agency’s PFAS treatment program. There will be opportunities for media interviews with project representatives and partners.

This is the third PFAS groundwater treatment facility SCV Water has constructed since 2020.

Construction of the Santa Clara and Honby Wells PFAS Groundwater Treatment Facility was completed in the summer of 2024 and will help restore groundwater supplies to the Santa Clarita Valley. Offline since February 2020 due to PFAS chemicals, the new treatment plant will use ion exchange technology, a proven and cost-effective PFAS treatment option, which removes PFAS to non-detect levels before entering the distribution system. This project helps improve local water resiliency and water quality and reduces reliance on costly imported water for SCV Water’s customers.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider.

More information can be found at www.yourSCVwater.com.

