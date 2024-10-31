CalArts Ranks #7 in TheWrap’s Best Film Schools of 2024

The entertainment and media news magazine TheWrap released its annual ranking of the top United States film schools, with the California Institue of the Arts School of Film/Video nabbing the #7 ranking for the 2024-25 cycle.

The ninth annual list was scored according to numerous data points from each of the schools, including selectivity of acceptance, retention, graduation rate, student-to-faculty ratio, faculty accomplishments, breadth of film/television/media courses, equipment, sources of funding, and networking and scholarship opportunities. CalArts retains its position as seventh in the nation from last year’s ranking.

Here’s TheWrap’s writeup on the Institute:

“Fittingly for a school that Walt Disney helped found, the roster of animation power players who studied at CalArts is impressive: Pete Docter, John Lasseter, Genndy Tartakovsky, Lauren Faust, Brad Bird, Tim Burton, Carrie Hobson and Chris Sanders, whose newest DreamWorks film The Wild Robot just premiered at TIFF. Building on that legacy, the film/video division appointed experimental filmmaker Ranu Mukherjee, whose work combines layers of photography, paintings and digital art, as its new dean starting in August. Underscoring CalArts’ intellectual as well as practical reputation, two film professors, Lilli Carré (Experimental Animation) and Juan Pablo González (formerly Directing), were awarded 2024 Guggenheim Fellowships.”

See the full 2024 ranking in the film school issue of TheWrap’s digital magazine on Flipdocs.

