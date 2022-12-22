Mpox Vaccine Availability Expands in L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has removed all eligibility requirements for the mpox vaccine, making it available to anyone needing protection against the disease without having to disclose any information on personal risk. While mpox cases have declined from their Summer 2022 peak, new cases are still reported each week in Los Angeles County.

Public Health continues to recommend that anyone at risk for or who is seeking additional protection from mpox be vaccinated.

The following groups remain at elevated risk for mpox and are encouraged to get vaccinated to protect against mpox infection and severe disease:

– Any man or transgender person who has sex with men or transgender persons

– Persons of any gender or sexual orientation who engage in commercial and/or transactional sex or have sex in association with a large public event

– Persons living with HIV, especially persons with uncontrolled or advanced HIV disease

– Persons who had skin-to-skin or intimate contact with someone with suspected or confirmed mpox, including those who have not yet been confirmed by Public Health

– Sexual partners of people in any of the above groups

– People who anticipate being in any of the above groups

The JYNNEOS vaccine is approved for prevention of mpox. Evidence has shown the vaccine to be safe and provide strong protection against mpox disease. JYNNEOS is given as a two-dose vaccine series separated by at least 28 days and can be received either intradermally (under the skin) or subcutaneously (in the fatty tissue, typically around the upper arm muscle).

Residents seeking vaccine can get it from their healthcare provider, a public vaccinating site (free of charge), or may visit Myturn.ca.gov to find other vaccinating sites near them.

If residents think they have mpox, they should speak with a provider and get tested. If residents do not have a provider, residents can call the Public Health Call Center for more information on monkeypox, including general information, testing, treatment, and vaccines at (833) 540-0473 (open 7 days a week 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.).

For more information, click [here].

