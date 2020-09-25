header image

1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Clampitt fire
Multi-Motorycle Crash Prompts SigAlert on SB I-5
| Friday, Sep 25, 2020
Fire Truck File photo: Katharine Lotze/The Signal.

A crash involving multiple motorcycles Friday afternoon prompted a SigAlert on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the Stevenson Ranch area, according to first responders.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision on the southbound 5 freeway at Calgrove Boulevard at around 1:05 p.m., according to spokesman Marvin Lim.

“The call came about possibly six to eight motorcycles down and we requested three ambulances,” said Lim.

California Highway Patrol officers also responded to the scene and received reports of possible five to eight motorcycles down, according to Officer Josh Greengard.

“The situation is still fluid,” he said. “We will get (the number of motorcycles involved) figured out to see who crashed but it looks like they were riding as a pack and going to a destination,” he said.

While an exact number of people involved in the crash were not immediately known, two patients were transported to the hospital and three suffered moderate injuries, according to Lim.

The incident blocked the Nos. 1 and 2 lanes of the southbound 5 freeway, prompting a SigAlert in the area as traffic backed up to the Newhall Pass.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

