header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
83°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 12
1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
Camp Joseph Scott
Man Accused Of Killing 6 In Gorman Crash Pleads No Contest; Man Sentenced For Child, Domestic Abuse
| Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Two men accused of committing crimes in the Santa Clarita Valley were sentenced in court this week.

Richard Lopez 

A 74-year-old Walnut man, after two trials ended in hung juries, pleaded no contest Tuesday to one count of reckless driving in a case spurred by the deaths of six in a fiery Gorman crash.

Richard Lopez had been accused of six counts of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter and one count of failure to comply with California Highway Patrol regulations as a commercial driver. However, after two trials with hung juries, his defense agreed to a plea deal that allowed him to accept the single charge of reckless driving and be sentenced to one year of probation.

The prosecution during the trials attempted to make the case that on the early morning hours of June 28, 2016, Lopez had been negligent when his commercial vehicle, a Freightliner semi-truck, collided with a minivan near Gorman School Road.

The collision sent the minivan off the freeway, and killed all six occupants, including two women and four children: Connie Wu Li, 33; Flora Kuang, 33; Jayden Li, 5; Lucas Li, 3; Sky Ng, 4; and Venus Ng, 2.

The defense had argued throughout the trial that the car carrying the six occupants, a minivan, had been sticking out into the lane in which Lopez was driving 42 mph southbound on Interstate 5, and that the vehicle’s hazard lights had not been on despite the vehicle being stopped on the right shoulder of the freeway.

Jamie Castro, the prosecutor in the case, had argued that Castro had worked a 14-hour day without taking a mandated 10-hour rest.

In February 2019, Lopez had been found guilty by a jury of misdemeanor failure to comply with CHP regulations as a commercial driver.

Bijan Shaikh

A man who pleaded no contest to committing child abuse and domestic violence after illegally entering a Saugus home last year was sentenced on Tuesday.

After pleading no contest to the two counts, Bijan Shaikh was sentenced to four years of formal probation, seven years suspended state prison sentence, one year of domestic violence classes, one year of parenting classes and three months of alcohol abuse treatment program.

The case against Shaikh stemmed from a Nov. 13 call Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received of an argument inside a residence on the 28900 block of Shadow Valley Lane in Saugus.

“It was reported (Shaikh), who is the ex-boyfriend to the victim, was at the residence, violating a restraining order the victim had against the suspect,” said Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, who added that Bijan then took both his ex-girlfriend and child and forced them into his car.

Investigators learned that, after fleeing the scene, Shaikh had driven them toward the San Fernando Valley, and, while doing so, he physically assaulted the victim.

The victim suffered minor injuries. However, she declined medical treatment.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Girl Scouts To Hold Fundraiser For Dorsey Family
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Girl Scouts To Hold Fundraiser For Dorsey Family
A troop of local Girl Scouts is set to host a silver-medal fundraiser for the Dorsey family this coming Saturday, pairing item donations with purchases at Firehouse Subs.  
FULL STORY...
Man Accused Of Killing 6 In Gorman Crash Pleads No Contest; Man Sentenced For Child, Domestic Abuse
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Man Accused Of Killing 6 In Gorman Crash Pleads No Contest; Man Sentenced For Child, Domestic Abuse
Two men accused of committing crimes in the Santa Clarita Valley were sentenced in court this week.
FULL STORY...
SCV Deputy Injured In Head-On Collision Leaves Hospital
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
SCV Deputy Injured In Head-On Collision Leaves Hospital
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy injured in a severe crash last month was discharged from the Henry Mayo Newhall hospital on Tuesday, according to station officials
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LA County To Assist Businesses With PPE
Los Angeles County with PPE unite is giving small businesses 30 days of free PPE, to help these businesses stay open and operating during the Pandemic.
LA County To Assist Businesses With PPE
Girl Scouts To Hold Fundraiser For Dorsey Family
A troop of local Girl Scouts is set to host a silver-medal fundraiser for the Dorsey family this coming Saturday, pairing item donations with purchases at Firehouse Subs.  
Girl Scouts To Hold Fundraiser For Dorsey Family
LA County Receives Emergency Housing Vouchers
Los Angeles County received the fourth largest allocation of emergency housing vouchers for those in desperate need of housing assistance, the LA County Development Authority announced Wednesday. 
LA County Receives Emergency Housing Vouchers
Man Accused Of Killing 6 In Gorman Crash Pleads No Contest; Man Sentenced For Child, Domestic Abuse
Two men accused of committing crimes in the Santa Clarita Valley were sentenced in court this week.
Man Accused Of Killing 6 In Gorman Crash Pleads No Contest; Man Sentenced For Child, Domestic Abuse
College Of The Canyons Announces ‘Grad Walks’ Plans
This year's College of the Canyons graduates will have the opportunity to celebrate offline with an in-person graduation experience.
College Of The Canyons Announces ‘Grad Walks’ Plans
New Indie Record Store, Gray Skull Vinyl, Opens in Canyon Country
A new independent record store, Gray Skull Vinyl, has opened in Canyon Country, where local music fans and collectors have suffered without one for years.
New Indie Record Store, Gray Skull Vinyl, Opens in Canyon Country
Today in SCV History (May 12)
1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
Camp Joseph Scott
SCV Deputy Injured In Head-On Collision Leaves Hospital
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy injured in a severe crash last month was discharged from the Henry Mayo Newhall hospital on Tuesday, according to station officials
SCV Deputy Injured In Head-On Collision Leaves Hospital
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Metrics Remain Stable; SCV Cases Total 27,807
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 18 new deaths and 224 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,807 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Metrics Remain Stable; SCV Cases Total 27,807
County’s Military & Veterans Affairs Department Partners with Carry the Load
The County of Los Angeles Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Higher Ground Los Angeles are teaming up with Carry The Load, a nonprofit organization that originated to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day and now honors fallen service members, first responders, and their families.
County’s Military & Veterans Affairs Department Partners with Carry the Load
Barger Looks to Federal Agencies to Curb Rise in Illegal Fireworks
In response to an influx of illegal and increasingly dangerous fireworks, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger sent letters to federal law enforcement agencies to ask for their help and collaboration to stop this alarming trend.
Barger Looks to Federal Agencies to Curb Rise in Illegal Fireworks
Animal Care & Control Reminds Pet Owners to Prepare for Wildfire Season
With summer and warmer temperatures around the corner, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control reminds all pet owners to prepare for wildfire season.
Animal Care & Control Reminds Pet Owners to Prepare for Wildfire Season
June 5: Virtual Bubbles and Bids Auction Benefiting Boys & Girls Club SCV
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley invites you to the 49th Annual Benefit Auction, Bubbles and Bids.
June 5: Virtual Bubbles and Bids Auction Benefiting Boys & Girls Club SCV
Barger Recognizes Two Santa Clarita Valley Deputies
Two deputies that work closely with the Santa Clarita Valley community were recognized by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger during a ceremony at the SCV Sheriff’s Station on Monday.
Barger Recognizes Two Santa Clarita Valley Deputies
One Suspect Taken Into Custody for Reportedly Shooting Deputies With Pellet Gun
One person has been taken into custody on suspicion of firing upon sheriff’s deputies with a pellet gun in Canyon Country on Monday.
One Suspect Taken Into Custody for Reportedly Shooting Deputies With Pellet Gun
Today in SCV History (May 11)
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: County Reaches 24,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 27,798
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed four new deaths and 179 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,798 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: County Reaches 24,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 27,798
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Good Trouble,’ ‘For All Mankind,’ ‘The Terminal List,’ 5 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 10 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley aka "Hollywood North" the week of Monday, May 10-16, 2021.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Good Trouble,’ ‘For All Mankind,’ ‘The Terminal List,’ 5 More Productions
Children Age 12-15 OK’ed for COVID-19 Vaccine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15 Monday.
Children Age 12-15 OK’ed for COVID-19 Vaccine
May 12: Enrollment for Emergency Broadband Benefit Program Opens this Week
Starting Wednesday, May 12, 2021, eligible households will be able to enroll in the Emergency Broadband Benefit program which sets out to help households struggling to pay for internet service during the pandemic.
May 12: Enrollment for Emergency Broadband Benefit Program Opens this Week
CSUN Receives NEH Grant to Digitize its Farmworker Movement Collection
The Tom & Ethel Bradley Center at California State University, Northridge has received a $350,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to digitize some of the approximately 22,000 images in its Farmworker Movement Collection that tell the story and document efforts to unionize farmworkers in the 1960s and early 1970s.
CSUN Receives NEH Grant to Digitize its Farmworker Movement Collection
SUSD Discusses Full-Time Instruction, Distance Learning for Next Year
Saugus Union School District board members discussed a back-to-school update for the 2021-22 school year during the regular board meeting Wednesday.
SUSD Discusses Full-Time Instruction, Distance Learning for Next Year
Hurricane Harbor Plans to Reopen May 15
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor has announced plans to reopen on Saturday, with a number of COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Hurricane Harbor Plans to Reopen May 15
Newsom Expands State Stimulus Program, Unveils $100 Billion Recovery Plan
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday he’d be expanding the state’s economic stimulus program to middle-income families that make up to $75,000.
Newsom Expands State Stimulus Program, Unveils $100 Billion Recovery Plan
%d bloggers like this: