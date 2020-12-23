Multiple Power Outages Affect Thousands of Canyon Country Residents

A handful of power outages were reported in the Canyon Country area Wednesday morning, but Southern California Edison did not have immediate updates about the exact boundaries of the outages as of 10:30 a.m.

The first outage was reported by residents near Whites Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road shortly before 10:30 a.m.

By 10:45 a.m, the outage map for SoCal Edison showed that at least five outages were occurring in the Canyon Country area, with approximately 10,261 customers affected.

Residents reported seeing notifications from household wireless electronics alerting them from work that their power had been cut off.

SoCal Edison said Tuesday that outages might occur during Public Power Safety Shutoffs in the Canyon Country area for Wednesday and Thursday.

They accredited these possible safety shut-offs to turbulent, potentially fire-causing weather in the area. The National Weather Service has placed the northeast part of the Santa Clarita Valley under both a wind advisory and red flag warning until noon on Christmas Eve.

To report an outage, call 1-800-611-1911.