Mustangs Advance to NAIA Sweet 16

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Master’s University hit 20 3-pointers, one shy of the program record in a game, to defeat the St. Thomas Bobcats 122-91 in the second round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men’s Basketball National Championship tournament.

The 20 3s is a new NAIA championship tournament record. The 122 points scored in the game is the most the team has scored since it put up 126 against Westcliff on Dec. 8, 2017.

The win also avenges an 84-61 loss to the Bobcats last year in the first round of the NAIA National Championship tournament.

Ty Harper was a perfect 8 for 8 from long range for a game-high 35 points to lead the Mustangs (24-8). Harper was two 3-pointers shy of Reid Shackelford’s all-time record of 10 set against Embry-Riddle during the 2016-17 season.

“It was a great team win,” TMU head coach Kelvin Starr said. “We were lead tonight by Ty and Kaleb (Lowery). They both played at a very high level.”

The Master’s led from the jump, getting a double-digit lead with 12:07 to play in the first half. That lead increased to 17 by the time the two teams headed for the locker rooms at intermission. The Mustangs hit 19 of 34 (56%) from the field in that first half.

The second half was even better than the first. TMU hit 25 of 35 (71%) in the final 20 minutes, including 12 of those 3-pointers, increasing their lead by as much as 34 points before settling on the 31-point difference.

TMU finished the game hitting 44 of 69 (64%) from the field, 20 of 36 (56%) from behind the arc and 14 of 20 (70%) from the free throw line. They also won the rebound battle (33-30) and committed only seven turnovers.

Kaleb Lowery finished with 27 points on 10 of 16 shooting, with Kamron Oriol adding 24 on 9 of 13 from the field and six 3s. Twelve players got in the game with nine getting points on the scoresheet.

Coach Starr pointed out the play of Miles Mendes that didn’t necessarily show up in the stat sheet.

“He just came out playing super hard on both ends,” Starr said. “He attacked the rim and got their big guy in early foul trouble.”

The Master’s is now one of 16 teams headed to Kansas City, the final site for the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship. The Round of 16 will begin Thursday, March 21, and continue through Friday. The quarterfinals will be held Saturday, March 23. After taking Sunday off, the semifinals will be held on Monday the 25th with the championship game set for Tuesday, March 26.

“Getting back to Kansas City is a credit to everyone involved in our program,” Starr said. “Excited to keep this thing rolling.”

