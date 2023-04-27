header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
81°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 27
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
Mustangs Bring Home GSAC Championship
| Thursday, Apr 27, 2023
GSAC Champions

For the second year in a row, The Master’s University men’s golf team has won the Golden State Athletic Conference Championship after carding an 8-under 280 in the final round at the par 72 Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Ariz. to finish at 10-under 854 (282, 292, 280).

The team won the 54-hole tournament by one stroke over OUAZ. The Mustangs trailed the Spirit by five strokes going into Wednesday’s final round.

With the conference win, TMU has automatically qualified it’s men’s team for the NAIA National Championship Tournament to be held at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz, May 16-19.

“First off, I’m grateful to the Lord and Him blessing the hard work that they’ve put in,” said TMU head coach Jacob Hicks. “This has been a goal of ours since the beginning of the year and something we’ve looked forward to. This season has been up and down. We’ve faced some adversity, some injury, not performing how we would have liked at bigger tournaments. So to see the guys have their backs against the wall and knowing what they needed to do to clinch their berth to the national championship, was really special. (In that final round) we played the round of the day (as a team), tied the round of the tournament, and in my mind, we played the best round of the year. I’m just thrilled for the guys, and God’s grace allowing us to experience that as a team was a lot of fun.”

For the third year in a row, TMU’s Jack Dudeck claimed the individual championship. Dudeck finished at 13-under 203 (67, 70, 66), winning by three strokes over Arizona Christian’s Leon Acikalin. Mustangs’ freshman phenom Easton Johnson, who had the first round lead after shooting a blistering 8-under 64, finished in third at 9-under 207 (64, 72, 71).

“You can point to a certain skill, but it was just his heart, his mindset,” Hicks said. “He’s got that killer instinct that says, ‘Okay, I’m going to get the job done.’ That was his mantra out there. ‘I’m in position, I’m going to seal the deal, and I’m going to do it in style.’ He putted well, but he was just locked in from the opening tee shot.”

Mitchell Briley finished T10 (220) after a final round 2-under 70 moved him up seven spots in the standings. Seth Bishop finished 16th at 225.

Dudeck and Johnson were both named to the All-GSAC Men’s Golf team at the conclusion of the tournament. TMU Head Coach Jacob Hicks was tabbed as the GSAC Coach of the Year.

The women’s team finished in sixth out of the eight teams with a score of 989. It is the best score the team has achieved in the GSAC championships in its three years of existence. Hannah Ulibarri finished sixth with a 10-over 226. The freshman, who was named to the All-GSAC team and was the GSAC Women’s Golfer of the Month on April 6, struggled in her first and third rounds but was the only player under par in round two (78, 71, 77).

For the second year in a row, The Master’s University men’s golf team has won the Golden State Athletic Conference Championship after carding an 8-under 280 in the final round at the par 72 Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Ariz. to finish at 10-under 854 (282, 292, 280).Bella Huff finished 22nd, Nicole Southard T29th, Peyton Grider 32nd and Ellie Daugherty 37th.

“We are looking forward to next year because we know that over the summer, if the girls put in some good, quality work, we can be more competitive next year,” Hicks said about the women’s team. “We are returning everyone.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

CSUN Baseball Bests San Diego 7-4

CSUN Baseball Bests San Diego 7-4
Thursday, Apr 27, 2023
California State University, Northridge's baseball team scored five times over the final two frames en route to a 7-4 victory over San Diego on Tuesday night at Fowler Park.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Bring Home GSAC Championship

Mustangs Bring Home GSAC Championship
Thursday, Apr 27, 2023
For the second year in a row, The Master's University men's golf team has won the Golden State Athletic Conference Championship after carding an 8-under 280 in the final round at the par 72 Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Ariz. to finish at 10-under 854 (282, 292, 280).
FULL STORY...

COC Girls Summer Soccer Camp Dates Announced

COC Girls Summer Soccer Camp Dates Announced
Thursday, Apr 27, 2023
The College of the Canyons women's soccer program will host its 2023 Girls Summer Soccer Camp from June 19-22 with registration open to girls in kindergarten through eighth grade.
FULL STORY...

UCLA Scores 5 With 2 Outs to Defeat CSUN

UCLA Scores 5 With 2 Outs to Defeat CSUN
Wednesday, Apr 26, 2023
UCLA scored five runs with two outs as the No. 2 Bruins defeated CSUN 7-2 in softball action Tuesday afternoon at Matador Diamond.
FULL STORY...

Peyton Gorans Headed to Mustangs Men’s Soccer

Peyton Gorans Headed to Mustangs Men’s Soccer
Tuesday, Apr 25, 2023
Peyton Gorans, a forward who redshirted at UC Davis this past season, has committed to play soccer at The Master's University.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Baseball Bests San Diego 7-4
California State University, Northridge's baseball team scored five times over the final two frames en route to a 7-4 victory over San Diego on Tuesday night at Fowler Park.
CSUN Baseball Bests San Diego 7-4
Mustangs Bring Home GSAC Championship
For the second year in a row, The Master's University men's golf team has won the Golden State Athletic Conference Championship after carding an 8-under 280 in the final round at the par 72 Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Ariz. to finish at 10-under 854 (282, 292, 280).
Mustangs Bring Home GSAC Championship
Funeral Services Announced for Nancy Stevens
Funeral services have been scheduled for longtime Santa Clarita Valley dental assistant Nancy Lenore Stevens (nee Crosslin), who passed away surrounded by her family members on Easter.
Funeral Services Announced for Nancy Stevens
Tickets Still Available for Tejon Outlet’s Mother’s Day Brunch
It's time to shower mom with love and brunch!
Tickets Still Available for Tejon Outlet’s Mother’s Day Brunch
CSUN’s Multimedia Performance ‘Home’ to Highlight Climate Change
With efforts to start conversation on climate change, students at California State University, Northridge will showcase a new multimedia performance that explores the anxiety related to this environmental crisis. 
CSUN’s Multimedia Performance ‘Home’ to Highlight Climate Change
COC Girls Summer Soccer Camp Dates Announced
The College of the Canyons women's soccer program will host its 2023 Girls Summer Soccer Camp from June 19-22 with registration open to girls in kindergarten through eighth grade.
COC Girls Summer Soccer Camp Dates Announced
Detectives Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff detectives need the public's help in identifying a suspect who has committed several thefts from Home Depot stores in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Detectives Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | It Is Time
When we began the Competitive Equity Playoff system a few years ago, we were very clear that it would evolve over time in the effort to improve it and make it the very best it could possibly be.
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | It Is Time
Burrtec to Begin Servicing Santa Clarita July 1
Burrtec Waste Industries is pleased to announce that it will start servicing the city of Santa Clarita as the new residential waste hauler beginning July 1, 2023.
Burrtec to Begin Servicing Santa Clarita July 1
Santa Clarita Dodger Day Tickets On Sale Now
“It’s Time for Dodger Baseball!” America’s favorite pastime is in full swing and so is Santa Clarita Dodger Day!
Santa Clarita Dodger Day Tickets On Sale Now
Thurmond Named Educator of the Year by LMU
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will be honored Sunday, April 30, with the Educator of the Year Award by Loyola Marymount University School of Education.
Thurmond Named Educator of the Year by LMU
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Pink Eye Possible Symptom of New Strain
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 71 new cases and three new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Pink Eye Possible Symptom of New Strain
Public Health Issues Ocean Water Warning for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Public Health Issues Ocean Water Warning for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (April 27)
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
UCLA Scores 5 With 2 Outs to Defeat CSUN
UCLA scored five runs with two outs as the No. 2 Bruins defeated CSUN 7-2 in softball action Tuesday afternoon at Matador Diamond.
UCLA Scores 5 With 2 Outs to Defeat CSUN
June 17: Boots & Brews Returns to Central Park
Boots & Brews has returned and this year headlining with country music Star Lee Brice.
June 17: Boots & Brews Returns to Central Park
State Superintendent Approves $585M to Upgrade School Kitchen Equipment
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has approved $585 million from funds in the state budget to provide much-needed upgrades to school kitchens in California in order to provide freshly prepared, healthy meals to all students and support student health and well-being.
State Superintendent Approves $585M to Upgrade School Kitchen Equipment
Gibbon Center Seeks Brush Clearance Volunteers
It's that time of year at the Gibbon Conservation Center. Staff has been working on brush clearance and would love some help. Those who want to get some exercise and give back at the same time, should consider volunteering for a few hours.
Gibbon Center Seeks Brush Clearance Volunteers
April 27: Motor Deputies Conducting Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation
As part of April’s #DistractedDrivingAwarenessMonth campaign, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station motor units will be conducting a Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation in the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, April 27 beginning at 6 a.m.
April 27: Motor Deputies Conducting Distracted Driving Enforcement Operation
COC Named 2023 Champion for Excelling in Equitable Course Placement
College of the Canyons has been named a 2023 Champion for Excelling in Equitable Course Placement in Campuswide English Enrollment, Latinx English Enrollment, and Black English Enrollment by The Campaign for College Opportunity.
COC Named 2023 Champion for Excelling in Equitable Course Placement
COC Launches Certified Logistics Training Program
College of the Canyons has launched a brand-new workforce training program that will be available in Summer 2023. 
COC Launches Certified Logistics Training Program
Wilk’s Bill to Break Up Live Nation/Ticketmaster Monopoly Advances
Sen. Scott Wilk’s (R- Santa Clarita) bill to break up the Live Nation/Ticketmaster monopoly is one step closer to a vote on the Senate Floor, after it unanimously passed last night out of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Wilk’s Bill to Break Up Live Nation/Ticketmaster Monopoly Advances
Today in SCV History (April 26)
1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
Peyton Gorans Headed to Mustangs Men’s Soccer
Peyton Gorans, a forward who redshirted at UC Davis this past season, has committed to play soccer at The Master's University.
Peyton Gorans Headed to Mustangs Men’s Soccer
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: