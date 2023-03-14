Mustangs Split Doubleheader with Vanguard

In a doubleheader postponed due to rain on Saturday, The Master’s University baseball team split a pair with Vanguard Sunday in Costa Mesa.

Game 1

The first game of the doubleheader went into extra innings, with the Lions getting the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 11th to win it 4-3.

The Mustangs (15-7, 3-5 GSAC) needed a big moment to force extra innings, and Cason Brownell provided it. With two outs in the top of the ninth, TMU trailing 3-2 and Brownell at second base, Ryan Mathiesen singled to right field. Brownell beat the throw to the plate to tie the game at 3-3. Mathiesen then pitched out of a jam in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings.

The Master’s got on the board first in the top of the third inning when reigning GSAC Player of the Week Austin Young doubled to right-center, scoring Will Batz . An inning later, Batz singled to center to score Tyler Grodell to give TMU a 2-0 lead.

Vanguard responded by scoring three in the bottom of the 4th inning, highlighted by a two-run home run.

Ian Mortensen got the start on the bump, going 7.0 innings and allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits and struck out one. Jojo Penberthy followed with an inning and then Mathiesen for 2.0 innings. Cade Walker took the loss.

The Mustangs got seven hits in the game, led by Evan Banks going 2-for-6.

Game 2

In a game that was scheduled to go seven innings, game two also went into extra innings, only this time it was The Master’s that came out on top 3-2.

Tyler Grodell led off the top of the eighth with a triple. A walk, stolen base and an intentional walk led to a sacrifice foul out by Ryan Mathiesen in right field brought in Grodell for what turned out to be the winning run.

J.T. Friesen got the start and pitched the complete game, going 8.0 innings, allowing two earned runs in nine hits and struck out five.

Vanguard struck first, scoring a run in the bottom of the second. The Mustangs took the lead in the top of the fourth when an Evan Banks double to centerfield scored Will Batz . Two batters later, Ty Beck singled to left-center field to score Banks and make it 2-1 TMU. The Lions scored in the bottom of the sixth to set up Grodell’s game-winning run.

The Mustangs collected six hits in the game, led by Batz going 2-for-3.

The Master’s will travel back to Costa Mesa Monday for a single game against Vanguard that was postponed last Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...