NAACP Local Chapter Awarding Scholarships to SCV Students

The Santa Clarita branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is proud to announce that for a second year in a row, it will be awarding scholarships to five students residing in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Santa Clarita branch will award a total of $10,000 in Scholarships to five African American high school students seeking to continue their education.

“Because youth are our future, our goal is to do everything we can to assist our Black youth in building a great future,” said Valerie Bradford, NAACP president. “The dreams of continuing education oftentimes elude youth of color for a host of reasons including the lack of financial support. NAACP Santa Clarita is committed to bridging that gap, and we will begin with the ‘Future Leaders Scholarship’ which is comprised of five scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each.”

For more information, please contact Jacqueline Pershing at educationnaacpsc@gmail.com.

For more information about NAACP Santa Clarita, visit http://naacpsc.org/.

