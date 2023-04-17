National Volunteer Week in Santa Clarita Underway

Beginning Sunday, April 16, the city of Santa Clarita joined in the celebration of National Volunteer Week, recognizing the positive impact volunteers make in our community. Last year, the city had 4,869 community residents who volunteered almost 30,000 hours of their time, valued at over $1.06 million, to events, programs and projects throughout Santa Clarita.

Our volunteers have contributed to a wide variety of events, including Party on the Pointe, Eggstravaganza, Light Up Main Street, Zombie Run, Family Literacy Festival and more. Working with the City staff, volunteers repainted nearly 527 feet of concrete wall during Graffiti Removal Day and cleaned up a Newhall neighborhood by painting, picking up trash and spreading mulch during the Preserving Newhall Community Day. In addition, volunteers removed 11,320 pounds of trash from the Santa Clara River during River Rally and built over five miles of new trails in our Open Space properties.

During the April 11 City Council meeting, five of the City’s 50 recipients of the 2022 President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) were recognized. This highly-esteemed award was established by President George W. Bush in 2002 to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity. Throughout this past year, the PVSA recipients collectively contributed 6,970 hours to City programs at the libraries, open space and trails and as Youth Sports coaches. Over a one-year period, each youth volunteer contributed a minimum of 50 hours, while adult recipients volunteered for at least 100 hours.

The city of Santa Clarita appreciates and thanks all the volunteers who make Santa Clarita a great place to live, work and play. The City proudly proclaims the week of April 16-22 as National Volunteer Week in Santa Clarita and encourages residents to explore different volunteer opportunities and reflect on the importance of volunteerism in our City. For more information, please visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

