header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
52°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 18
1945 - Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
Carey Ranch
National Volunteer Week in Santa Clarita Underway
| Monday, Apr 17, 2023
Santa Clarita Volunteers

Beginning Sunday, April 16, the city of Santa Clarita joined in the celebration of National Volunteer Week, recognizing the positive impact volunteers make in our community. Last year, the city had 4,869 community residents who volunteered almost 30,000 hours of their time, valued at over $1.06 million, to events, programs and projects throughout Santa Clarita.

Our volunteers have contributed to a wide variety of events, including Party on the Pointe, Eggstravaganza, Light Up Main Street, Zombie Run, Family Literacy Festival and more. Working with the City staff, volunteers repainted nearly 527 feet of concrete wall during Graffiti Removal Day and cleaned up a Newhall neighborhood by painting, picking up trash and spreading mulch during the Preserving Newhall Community Day. In addition, volunteers removed 11,320 pounds of trash from the Santa Clara River during River Rally and built over five miles of new trails in our Open Space properties.

During the April 11 City Council meeting, five of the City’s 50 recipients of the 2022 President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) were recognized. This highly-esteemed award was established by President George W. Bush in 2002 to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity. Throughout this past year, the PVSA recipients collectively contributed 6,970 hours to City programs at the libraries, open space and trails and as Youth Sports coaches. Over a one-year period, each youth volunteer contributed a minimum of 50 hours, while adult recipients volunteered for at least 100 hours.

The city of Santa Clarita appreciates and thanks all the volunteers who make Santa Clarita a great place to live, work and play. The City proudly proclaims the week of April 16-22 as National Volunteer Week in Santa Clarita and encourages residents to explore different volunteer opportunities and reflect on the importance of volunteerism in our City. For more information, please visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

National Volunteer Week in Santa Clarita Underway

National Volunteer Week in Santa Clarita Underway
Monday, Apr 17, 2023
Beginning Sunday, April 16, the city of Santa Clarita joins in the celebration of National Volunteer Week, recognizing the positive impact volunteers make in our community.
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
Monday, Apr 17, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 17 – Sunday, April 23.
FULL STORY...

Planning Commission Slated to Discuss Proposed Shadowbox Studios

Planning Commission Slated to Discuss Proposed Shadowbox Studios
Monday, Apr 17, 2023
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

April 22: Central Park Disc Golf Community Play Day

April 22: Central Park Disc Golf Community Play Day
Friday, Apr 14, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita invites all disc golf players to attend the Central Park Disc Golf Community Play Day on Saturday, April 22.
FULL STORY...

April 21: Honorees to be Inducted to Walk of Western Stars

April 21: Honorees to be Inducted to Walk of Western Stars
Wednesday, Apr 12, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to attend the unveiling of the newest inductees to the Walk of Western Stars on Friday, April 21, at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (April 18)
1945 - Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
Carey Ranch
National Volunteer Week in Santa Clarita Underway
Beginning Sunday, April 16, the city of Santa Clarita joins in the celebration of National Volunteer Week, recognizing the positive impact volunteers make in our community.
National Volunteer Week in Santa Clarita Underway
Mustangs Drop First Of Three-Game Series to Westmont
The Master's University baseball team gave up a four-run lead and lost the first game of a three-game series to the Westmont Warriors 13-5 Friday at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs Drop First Of Three-Game Series to Westmont
Public Health Issues Ocean Use Warning for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Public Health Issues Ocean Use Warning for L.A. County Beaches
CSUN Marks 50 Years of Hip-Hop with C.I.P.H.E.R Symposium
California State University, Northridge is marking the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a symposium hosted by CSUN’s Center for the Interdisciplinary Pursuit of Hip-Hop Elevation & Research (C.I.P.H.E.R.) to feature food, art, special guests and musical performances.
CSUN Marks 50 Years of Hip-Hop with C.I.P.H.E.R Symposium
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 17 – Sunday, April 23.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
Chamber Celebrating Asian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Asian/Pacific Islander Council will host an API heritage month celebration to commemorate the achievements and contributions of people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent to the Santa Clarita Valley business community.
Chamber Celebrating Asian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Princess Cruises’ Largest Ship Making U.S. Debut in October 2024
Princess Cruises’ largest ship ever - Sun Princess – will make her U.S. debut in October 2024 providing the ultimate vacations to favorite Caribbean destinations on seven- and 14-day itineraries out of Ft Lauderdale, Fla.
Princess Cruises’ Largest Ship Making U.S. Debut in October 2024
Planning Commission Slated to Discuss Proposed Shadowbox Studios
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m.
Planning Commission Slated to Discuss Proposed Shadowbox Studios
Doyle Resigns, Castaic District Appoints Acting Superintendent
Castaic Union School District Superintendent Steve Doyle has tendered his resignation and will be on leave for the remainder of the school year.
Doyle Resigns, Castaic District Appoints Acting Superintendent
April 19: Hart Board to Consider Superintendent Contract, Textbooks
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, April 19, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
April 19: Hart Board to Consider Superintendent Contract, Textbooks
Cancer Survivors, Caregivers Invited to Celebrate at Relay For Life
Are you a cancer survivor? Have you ever been told, “You have cancer”? Have you ever been a caregiver to someone with cancer? We want to honor, support and celebrate you at Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 6.
Cancer Survivors, Caregivers Invited to Celebrate at Relay For Life
Painting With a Twist Hosts Fundraiser Benefiting SC Wildcats Football
Painting with a Twist is excited to announce a Painting With a Purpose special charity painting event with USC football star Mason Cobb Saturday, April 22nd, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Painting With a Twist Hosts Fundraiser Benefiting SC Wildcats Football
Wilk’s Legislation to Protect Consumers from Ticket Seller Monopoly Clears Hurdle
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Monday that his legislation to protect consumers from exploitation by the Ticketmaster/Live Nation monopoly cleared its first hurdle.
Wilk’s Legislation to Protect Consumers from Ticket Seller Monopoly Clears Hurdle
American Red Cross Volunteers Needed
It’s National Volunteer Week and the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region is recognizing the work of the selfless Angelenos here who generously give their valuable time to support people in need.
American Red Cross Volunteers Needed
Santa Clarita Eighth Grader Raising Awareness on Sustainability
In November 2022, Santa Clarita eighth-grade student Ismachiah Oduwole, 12, took two soccer balls along to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup.
Santa Clarita Eighth Grader Raising Awareness on Sustainability
Today in SCV History (April 17)
1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
Louise Gipe
Today in SCV History (April 16)
1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park [story]
Bison
Today in SCV History (April 15)
1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
Frank Sinatra
April 28: Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
The Science Talks Series at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus will offer a "Star Party" event on Friday, April 28.
April 28: Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
Poppies in Bloom at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve
It's that time of the year again! California Poppies, also known as Eschscholzia californica or California sunlight, are in blooming season at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve.
Poppies in Bloom at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve
April 23: Self Defense Training Class
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Junior Chamber International for a very unique training event on Sunday, April 23. Have fun, learn crucial self-defense training and give back to domestic violence survivors. The class runs from 10 a.m. to noon and will cost $10 cash/check or $12 Venmo.
April 23: Self Defense Training Class
May 5: COC Canyon Country Garden Walk Event
The Science Talks Series at College of the Canyons will offer a Garden Walk on the COC Canyon Country campus on Friday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
May 5: COC Canyon Country Garden Walk Event
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to Mark National Volunteer Week
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers, a growing group of 200 that includes adults, teenagers and service dogs, during National Volunteer Week, April 16 - 22.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to Mark National Volunteer Week
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: