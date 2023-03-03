New Beehive Installed at Placerita Canyon Nature Center

Friends of Placerita Canyon Natural Area report a new beehive has been installed at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA, 91321.

The beehive installation, courtesy of Chip Vannoy, allows visitors to observe the inside of a beehive and watch the bees at work.

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center is open Tuesday-Sunday 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (closed Monday) to view exhibits and watch educational videos that include “Wild About Wildflowers,” “Pick a Trail” and “Let’s Go Birdwatching.”

A network of self-guiding nature, history and hiking trails radiates out into the park from the Center, with longer hikes leading to a seasonal waterfall and to the top of the Santa Clarita Divide. Picnicking is available near the Nature Center.

Among the attractions is the Oak of the Golden Dream where gold was first discovered in California in 1842.

For more information visit placerita.org.

