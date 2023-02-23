New State Coalition to Focus on Pharmacy Access, Equity for Patients

The California Retailers Association announced Thursday the formation of a new coalition focused on access and equity to pharmacy services for patients across the state. The California Community Pharmacy Coalition is a project of the CRA and was formed to promote the positive impacts community pharmacies have within California’s healthcare system by working on legislation and regulations that will expand access opportunities for community pharmacy services including in hard to reach, under served areas where Californians often have very limited options for healthcare.

“Among the most trusted and accessible partners in healthcare are pharmacists,” said Rachel Michelin, president and CEO of the California Retailers Association. “Pharmacists who work in community retail pharmacies touch patients’ lives in many meaningful ways that improve the health of the entire community. They often conduct health and wellness screenings, demonstrate proper use of antibiotics and inhalers, give advice about immunizations, and suggest lower-cost generic alternatives. They are on the front lines for putting patients first, ensuring access and equity to healthcare.”

Nearly nine in 10 Californians live within five miles of a community pharmacy. Community pharmacies are critical members of the ever-changing healthcare system, and community pharmacists are uniquely positioned to oversee medications providing much needed access to millions of California’s in their own neighborhoods and communities.

The positive impact our community pharmacies have was highlighted during the COVID pandemic. Pharmacies were on the front lines providing testing, treatments, and vaccinations to millions of Californians throughout the state. The coalition looks forward to working with policy makers, healthcare stakeholders, and California’s communities to ensure patients come first and receive the healthcare access they deserve in their local communities.

The California Retailers Association is the only statewide trade association representing all segments of the retail industry including general merchandise, department stores, mass merchandisers, online markets, convenience stores, supermarkets and grocery stores, chain drug, and specialty retail such as auto, vision, jewelry, hardware, and home stores. CRA’s mission is to promote, preserve, and enhance the retail industry in California by taking significant leadership positions in development of public policy and regulatory measures that impact members and the business climate in California. For more information visit the CRA website at www.calretailers.com.

