New State Coalition to Focus on Pharmacy Access, Equity for Patients

The California Retailers Association announced Thursday the formation of a new coalition focused on access and equity to pharmacy services for patients across the state. The California Community Pharmacy Coalition is a project of the CRA and was formed to promote the positive impacts community pharmacies have within California’s healthcare system by working on legislation and regulations that will expand access opportunities for community pharmacy services including in hard to reach, under served areas where Californians often have very limited options for healthcare.
“Among the most trusted and accessible partners in healthcare are pharmacists,” said Rachel Michelin, president and CEO of the California Retailers Association. “Pharmacists who work in community retail pharmacies touch patients’ lives in many meaningful ways that improve the health of the entire community. They often conduct health and wellness screenings, demonstrate proper use of antibiotics and inhalers, give advice about immunizations, and suggest lower-cost generic alternatives. They are on the front lines for putting patients first, ensuring access and equity to healthcare.”
Nearly nine in 10 Californians live within five miles of a community pharmacy. Community pharmacies are critical members of the ever-changing healthcare system, and community pharmacists are uniquely positioned to oversee medications providing much needed access to millions of California’s in their own neighborhoods and communities.
The positive impact our community pharmacies have was highlighted during the COVID pandemic. Pharmacies were on the front lines providing testing, treatments, and vaccinations to millions of Californians throughout the state. The coalition looks forward to working with policy makers, healthcare stakeholders, and California’s communities to ensure patients come first and receive the healthcare access they deserve in their local communities.
The California Retailers Association is the only statewide trade association representing all segments of the retail industry including general merchandise, department stores, mass merchandisers, online markets, convenience stores, supermarkets and grocery stores, chain drug, and specialty retail such as auto, vision, jewelry, hardware, and home stores. CRA’s mission is to promote, preserve, and enhance the retail industry in California by taking significant leadership positions in development of public policy and regulatory measures that impact members and the business climate in California. For more information visit the CRA website at www.calretailers.com.
College of the Canyons sophomore Allyson Melgar pitched her first career no-hitter and the Cougars pounded out 13 hits for a convincing 11-0 conference victory over L.A. Valley College in five innings at Whitten Field on Tuesday.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will appoint a new member to fill Board Seat No. 4, a vacancy left by the recent death of Michele Jenkins, who served as a board member for nearly 40 years.
(CN) — Local water agencies received good news from the state of California on Wednesday: thanks to early gains in the Sierra Nevada snowpack, the State Water Project is increasing its allocation to 35% of what agencies had asked for.
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health in collaboration with the California Mental Health Services Authority is excited to announce a grant program with awards of up to $150,000 per grantee to promote well-being and community connection in Los Angeles County.
The New York Times published an article and podcast titled, “The most empty downtown in America.” It outlined the story of San Francisco’s rise as a tech hub, with highly paid young adults employed at growing companies such as Yelp, Salesforce and Uber.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger presented a $115,000 check to Carousel Ranch, a non-profit organization located in Santa Clarita dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs.
Come see friends and neighbors in another light, performing live music. Residents are invited to purchase tickets for the next LOCALS ONLY! show, “Swing into Spring,” taking place Friday, March 31 at 7:00 p.m. at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 60 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,763 new cases countywide and 80 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday. L.A. County did not issue a COVID report on Feb. 20 because of the President's Day holiday.
The Fort Tejon Area Office of the California Highway Patrol is responsible for patrolling 1,300 square miles of freeway, roadway and unincorporated areas in three counties. This includes almost 400 miles of county roads and over 20 miles of Interstate 5.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at risk missing person Norma Lidia Morales. She is a 72 year-old female Hispanic who was last seen on the 19000 block of Cedarcreek Street in Canyon Country, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at approximately 7 a.m.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department will become the largest safety agency in the United States with mechanical CPR devices on every paramedic unit. The devices provide high-quality, life-sustaining CPR for critical cardiac arrest patients.
