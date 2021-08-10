New State Health Mandate Regarding Hospital Visitors Takes Effect Wednesday

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021

By Press Release

A new health mandate that takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday across California requires visitors at hospitals to show either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative results of a test taken within the past 72 hours.

Providence Southern will screen all visitors at the hospital entrances to ensure compliance. The new order was one of two that came down Thursday from the State. The other requires that health care workers be vaccinated by Sept. 30. Those with medical or religious issues are exempt.

Providence believes visitors are important to the healing process and to helping meet the unique needs of our patients.

Note: If you are planning on visiting a hospital any time soon, please call your local hospital or medical center for more information on its requirements.

###

About Providence

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 52 hospitals, over 1,000 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing, and much other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 120,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif. Learn about our vision of health for a better world at Providence.org.

About Providence Southern California

Providence Southern California is the region’s largest health system with 11 hospitals, more than 100 clinics, outpatient centers, TrinityCare Hospice and its TrinityKids Care pediatric hospice, Providence High School, home health care services, eight wellness centers, telehealth and numerous physician groups in its Southern California Region. Providence is committed to an enduring mission of outreach to the poor and vulnerable, and last year contributed $485 million in services, programs and charity care to those in need.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...