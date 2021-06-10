Newhall School District Announces Three New Leaders For District Schools

Newhall School district has announced three new changes to school administrators for the district in the coming school year.

Chad Rose will be the Learning Recovery and Instructional Technology Support Administrator beginning July 1. Rose served as principal at Stevenson Ranch for six years, at Meadows for nine years, and started in NSD as an Assistant Principal at McGrath.

Prior to NSD, Rose was an Instructional Specialist in technology in LAUSD and oversaw an Online Teacher Training Program for LACOE focused on English Language Development. “Chad is a natural fit for this new position and will be a key asset in supporting our efforts around learning recovery and integrating technology”, said Superintendent Jeff Pelzel.

Tim Lankford has been named the new principal of Stevenson Ranch. Lankford has been in education for 26 years. Most recently, he served as principal of Wiley Canyon for the last eleven years, and worked for five years as the principal of Newhall Elementary School.

Superintendent Pelzel commented, “Tim’s experience, deep understanding of teaching and learning, and use of assessment data will continue the tradition of excellence at Stevenson Ranch Elementary.” In his free time, he Lankford teaches as an adjunct professor at Ventura Community College. Lankford brings his expertise and decades of experience in public education to Stevenson Ranch as the principal for 2021-2022.

Dr. Stacy Williamson will be the new principal of Wiley Canyon Elementary School. Dr. Williamson comes from Palmdale Unified School District, where she was a principal for the last three years.

Dr. Williamson also served in Palmdale as an Assistant Principal, classroom teacher, Learning Support Teacher, and General Education Teacher. “We are thrilled to be welcoming Dr. Williamson into the Newhall School District. Her passion for the students came through loud and clear during the interview process. She is a perfect fit for the Wiley Canyon community”, according to Superintendent Pelzel. Stacy is thrilled to serve the community in which she lives and enjoys spending time with her family and dog, reading, and traveling.

