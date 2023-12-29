Solomon Elected Newhall Board President

Suzan Solomon was elected president of the Newhall School District Governing Board for 2024 during the annual organizational meeting held Dec. 12 at the district office in Newhall.

Solomon was first elected to the Newhall School Board in 1999 and has served multiple times as school board president. She was last reelected to the board in 2020 and her seat representing Trustee Area 5 will be up for election in November 2024.

Ernesto Smith was elected governing board clerk and Rachelle Haddoak was elected governing board clerk pro tem.

Other members of the Newhall School District board include Donna Robert and Isaiah Talley.

Meetings of the Newhall School District are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in the district office board room at 25375 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

The next Newhall School District board meeting will be held on Jan. 9. The starting time of the meeting will be included in the agenda, the public board meeting session usually starts at 7 p.m.

The meeting is open to in person attendance or via Zoom. Zoom meeting information will be provided in the agenda.

Agendas are available for public viewing at https://www.newhallschooldistrict.com/domain/12.

The Brown Act was enacted in 1953 to guarantee the public’s right to attend and participate in meetings of local legislative bodies. It requires that agendas be posted at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting and shall contain a brief general description of each item of business.

