[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

December 29
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
Solomon Elected Newhall Board President
| Friday, Dec 29, 2023

suzan solomonSuzan Solomon was elected president of the Newhall School District Governing Board for 2024 during the annual organizational meeting held Dec. 12 at the district office in Newhall.

Solomon was first elected to the Newhall School Board in 1999 and has served multiple times as school board president. She was last reelected to the board in 2020 and her seat representing Trustee Area 5 will be up for election in November 2024.

Ernesto Smith was elected governing board clerk and Rachelle Haddoak was elected governing board clerk pro tem.

Other members of the Newhall School District board include Donna Robert and Isaiah Talley.

Meetings of the Newhall School District are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in the district office board room at 25375 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

The next Newhall School District board meeting will be held on Jan. 9. The starting time of the meeting will be included in the agenda, the public board meeting session usually starts at 7 p.m.

The meeting is open to in person attendance or via Zoom. Zoom meeting information will be provided in the agenda.

Agendas are available for public viewing at https://www.newhallschooldistrict.com/domain/12.

The Brown Act was enacted in 1953 to guarantee the public’s right to attend and participate in meetings of local legislative bodies. It requires that agendas be posted at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting and shall contain a brief general description of each item of business.
Hart Districts Reveals One Hart Award Winners for December 2023

Hart Districts Reveals One Hart Award Winners for December 2023
Wednesday, Dec 27, 2023
Each month the District will recognize staff, students, and community members who exemplify the Hart District's core values including community, creativity, caring and courage. 
FULL STORY...

Storli Elected Hart School Board’s 2024 President

Storli Elected Hart School Board’s 2024 President
Tuesday, Dec 19, 2023
Linda Storli was elected president of the William S. Hart Union School Governing Board during its annual organizational meeting on Dec. 13.
FULL STORY...

Gladbach Scholarship for 2024/25 is Now Available

Gladbach Scholarship for 2024/25 is Now Available
Tuesday, Dec 19, 2023
Established in honor of the late Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach, a past Association of California Water Agencies president, Santa Clarta Valley Water Agency vice president and longtime local, state and national water leader, the 2024/25 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship opportunity is now open for applications.
FULL STORY...

Saugus High Marching Centurions Wrap Up the Holidays

Saugus High Marching Centurions Wrap Up the Holidays
Tuesday, Dec 19, 2023
It's almost time to wrap up your holiday shopping, literally. On Saturday, Dec. 23, the Saugus High School Centurion Band and Guard will be hosting their final gift wrapping booth of the season.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 20: LifeForward Workshop on Self Care
The Zonta Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will host a LifeForward workshop on Saturday, Jan. 20 focusin on self care and setting healthy boundaries.
Jan. 20: LifeForward Workshop on Self Care
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, Canyon Country
Last of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita.
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, Canyon Country
After 20 Seasons at CSUN, Women’s Head Volleyball Coach Retires
John Price, who led the California State University, Northridge's women's volleyball program on two different occasions, is retiring after over 20 seasons at CSUN and nearly 35 years as a collegiate volleyball co
After 20 Seasons at CSUN, Women’s Head Volleyball Coach Retires
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, a Somber Memorial
Fourth of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, a Somber Memorial
Jason Gibbs | Start 2024 Off Right
There’s no better way to start the new year than with a New Year’s resolution.
Jason Gibbs | Start 2024 Off Right
California Lawmakers to Tackle Estimated $68 Billion Deficit
California lawmakers will return to Sacramento in a few days for the 2024 legislative session, tackling an estimated $68 billion deficit — along with high-profile issues like homelessness and the fentanyl crisis — in what’s expected to be a contentious national election year.
California Lawmakers to Tackle Estimated $68 Billion Deficit
L.A. County Seeking 3rd-5th Graders for Clean Beach Poster Contest
Los Angeles County Beaches & Harbors is seeking 3rd-5th graders to enter the Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest for an opportunity to have their message shared with millions of beachgoers!
L.A. County Seeking 3rd-5th Graders for Clean Beach Poster Contest
AQMD Extends Wood Burning Ban
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory wood-burning ban for residents in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, through Friday, Dec. 29.
AQMD Extends Wood Burning Ban
Lady Matadors Hosting First Two Big West Games
California State University, Northridge women's basketball (2-8) begins Big West play with two home games in the Premier America Credit Union Arena.
Lady Matadors Hosting First Two Big West Games
Jan. 6: Annual Polar Plunge Returns to SC Aquatic Center
What better way to ring in the new year than by taking the plunge into the icy waters at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
Jan. 6: Annual Polar Plunge Returns to SC Aquatic Center
CalArtian’s Beloved Christmas Classic Joins National Film Registry
In a celebration of cinematic history, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden recently announced the addition of 25 influential films to the 2023 Library of Congress National Film Registry.
CalArtian’s Beloved Christmas Classic Joins National Film Registry
Princess Cruises Earns Numerous Awards for Excellence
As the year comes to a close, Princess Cruises continues to be recognized for excellence in a range of categories by prestigious travel organizations around the globe.
Princess Cruises Earns Numerous Awards for Excellence
Henry Mayo Announces ‘ACS Surgical Quality Partner’ Designation
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, an American College of Surgeons verified Level II Trauma Center and a participant in the ACS Trauma Quality Improvement Program, has been designated an “ACS Surgical Quality Partner.”
Henry Mayo Announces ‘ACS Surgical Quality Partner’ Designation
High Surf Warning Issued for Some L.A. County Beaches
Los Angeles County residents are being urged to stay away from the ocean due to dangerous surf conditions and life-threatening rip currents.
High Surf Warning Issued for Some L.A. County Beaches
Ken Striplin | Happy Holidays from Santa Clarita
As we come together to celebrate the Christmas holiday, it’s a perfect opportunity to also celebrate our beloved city of Santa Clarita.
Ken Striplin | Happy Holidays from Santa Clarita
Bacterial Levels in Water Remain High at L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Bacterial Levels in Water Remain High at L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Dec. 28)
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
title card
Skate Park Closed at 5 p.m. for Lighting Maintenance
The city of Santa Clarita Skate Park at 20840 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, will be closing each day at 5 p.m. starting Dec.27 and continuing forapproximately one week.
Skate Park Closed at 5 p.m. for Lighting Maintenance
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns Not to Advertise to Thieves
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station wants to remind homeowners that now the holidays are over, and the gifts have been opened, be mindful how you could be advertising to thieves what’s new in your home.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns Not to Advertise to Thieves
Hart Districts Reveals One Hart Award Winners for December 2023
Each month the District will recognize staff, students, and community members who exemplify the Hart District's core values including community, creativity, caring and courage. 
Hart Districts Reveals One Hart Award Winners for December 2023
WalletHub: Latest Credit Card Debt Survey Showing Consecutive Debt Increase
U.S. consumers added $30 billion in credit card debt during the third quarter of 2023, marking the third consecutive Q3 increase, and now owe $1.23 trillion overall.
WalletHub: Latest Credit Card Debt Survey Showing Consecutive Debt Increase
