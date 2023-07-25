header image

1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
SCV Students Head Back to School in Early August
Tuesday, Jul 25, 2023

Castaic Union School District will lead off back-to-school season in the Santa Clarita Valley when classes resume on Monday, Aug. 7.

All students in the William S. Hart Union School District will return to classes on Aug. 8 with Back to School Nights for parents scheduled for all district high schools on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and all district junior high schools on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The Saugus Union Elementary School District will also begin school on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The Newhall School District will start school with a minimum day on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Also returning to school on Thursday, Aug. 10 will be students in the Sulphur Springs School District. Back to School Night for Leona Cox, Valley View and Pinetree Community Schools will be on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Back-to-School Night for Canyon Springs, Fair Oaks Ranch, Golden Oak, Mint Canyon, Mitchell and Sulphur Springs Community Schools will be on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Institutions of higher learning in the SCV will resume classes later with College of the Canyons returning to campus on Monday, Aug. 21.

The Master’s University will begin classes on Monday, Aug. 28.

California Institute of the Arts will be the final school to bring students back to campus starting on Monday, Sept. 11.

