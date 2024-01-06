Jan. 9: Newhall Board Meets on Advertising Campaign, Developer Fees

The Newhall School District will meet in closed session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9 followed by the public open session at 7 p.m. at the Newhall School District office, 25375 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

Any citizen is welcome to attend Governing Board Meetings. Citizens who wish to address the Governing Board regarding items that are under the jurisdiction of the Board or being considered by the Board are given an opportunity to express their opinion during the meeting.

Pursuant to Government Code section 54954.3 you may address the Board once per meeting during Public Participation by submitting an Item of Public Comment form with the Superintendent PRIOR to the start of the Board meeting.

To address the board regarding an item on the agenda, please fill out an Item on the Agenda form and submit it to the Superintendent BEFORE the Governing Board President announces the item.

Forms will be available at the meeting, or you can complete the form ahead of time by clicking here.

Among the items on the board’s agenda is a mid-year update presented by Jill Mellady of Mellady Marketing on the District’s 2023-2024 marketing campaign.

The board will also conduct a public hearing on five-year developer fees.

The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom webinar. Public comments or participation will not be available for members of the virtual audience.

Zoom Link: 854 9712 5740

Dial-In: 1-669-900-6833

Webinar ID: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85497125740

To view the full meeting agenda visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/SB_MeetingListing.aspx?S=36030346.

