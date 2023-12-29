Jan. 16: Newhall District Begins Open Enrollment for ’24/’25

The Newhall School District has announced open enrollment for the 2024/2025 school year will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 16. In addition, several other enrollment programs will also start on Jan. 16.
Universao Prekindergarten/Kindergarten round-up begins Jan. 16
Intradistrict transfers from outside the Newhall School District opens Jan. 16.
Dual language immersion program interest forms for priority placement opens Jan.16-Feb. 29.
The window to submit requests for intradistrict transfers, known as open enrollment, runs Jan. 16-Feb. 29.
There are 10 elementary schools in the Newhall District including Dr. J. Michael McGrath Elementary School, Meadows Elementary School, Newhall Elementary School, Oak Hills Elementary School, Old Orchard Elementary School, Peachland Elementary School, Pico Canyon Elementary School, Stevenson Ranch Elementary School, Valencia Valley Elementary School and Wiley Canyon Elementary School.
For more information on the Newhall School District and information on enrollment visit https://www.newhallschooldistrict.com/domain/2629.
