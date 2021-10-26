header image

October 25
1898 - Newhall pioneer Henry Clay Wiley (Wiley Canyon) dies in Los Angeles [story]
HC Wiley obituary
No. 3 Canyons Remains Undefeated with 34-14 Victory Over No. 15 Allan Hancock
| Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Canyons Football

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director 

No. 3 College of the Canyons overcame a slow start to eventually find its rhythm and flex its muscle in a 34-14 conference win over No. 15 Allan Hancock College on Saturday at Cougar Stadium.

Canyons (7-0, 2-0) and Allan Hancock (4-2, 1-1) kicked off under clear skies at 4:00 p.m., two hours ahead of the Cougars’ traditional start time.

On the Cougars’ first offensive play AHC Ronald Fuselier intercepted COC quarterback Colton Doyle on a deep shot intended for Trevon Elliott, returning the ball to the Hancock 34-yard line.

The Bulldogs sought to run the ball from the get go, with eight attempts on their opening possession. AHC ended the drive with a 53-yard field goal attempt that missed wide right, and Canyons avoided any damage on the turnover.

After series of slow-moving drives from both teams, COC, wearing a unform combination of gold jerseys and navy blue plants for the first time in program history, finished the first quarter scoreless for the first time this season.

Canyons, which employed a quarterback rotation at times on Saturday, finally got on the board at the 8:45 mark in the second quarter when quarterback Tooni Ikahihifo found wide receiver Tiquan Gilmore for what turned out to be 40-yard touchdown pass after Gilmore navigated his way through a throng of Bulldog defenders. The PAT failed but Canyons was on the board 6-0.

After the Cougars’ defense forced a quick three and out, Doyle came back onto the field and two plays later delivered a 31-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Zyon SladeTy Morrison converted the extra point and Canyons pushed the lead at 13-0.

COC’s defense added the next scoring play when linebacker Cole Bullock forced a fumble from Zidane Thomas, then scooped up the ball and returned it 33 yards for the score. The PAT made it 20-0 in favor of the Cougars heading into halftime.

Bullock was a force for the Cougars all night, leading the team with nine tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and the scoring play.

Linebacker Brian Snoek added to those efforts with seven takedowns and a tackle for loss. Jonathon Thomas recorded the Cougars’ lone sack, an 18-yard loss, to go with five total tackles.

As a team, Canyons registered seven tackles behind the line of scrimmage, with Dylan VradenburgReggie JonesJulian SalazarDajour Dixon and Max Begley among the names credited with those stops. Patryk Guk with five tackles was also active throughout the evening.

Allan Hancock did well to limit the Cougars’ offense in the opening half by way of a ball-control offense that generated 192 yards on the ground and greatly slowed the pace of the game.

The Bulldogs won the time of possession battle, holding the ball for 37:45, and only committed the lone turnover, but simply could not keep pace with Canyons.

Doyle and company extended the lead once again with another touchdown pass to Gilmore, his ninth of the season. Gilmore finished the game with three catches for 59 yards. The PAT from Morrison was good for a 27-0 score.

That scoring play by the Cougars set off a flurry of action on the scoreboard.

Two plays later AHC quarterback Christian Tielu found wide receiver Mike McCoy for a 76-yard scoring play to get the Bulldogs back in the game at 27-7 with 4:14 to go in the third quarter.

Then it was COC’s turn, as two plays later running back Damon Banks took his first carry of the game 75 yards to the house for a nail in the coffin touchdown that put the score at 34-7 after another Morrison PAT.

With the final outcome no longer in question, Allan Hancock added a last gasp rushing touchdown from BJ Jordan with 3:29 to go in the game, moving the score to a 34-14 final.

Doyle finished the game an efficient 13-of-17 for 157 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 28 yards. Ikahihifo was 4-of-9 for 76 yards and a touchdown.

The Banks scoring run placed him as the top rusher in the game. He was followed by Dorian Mitchell who finished with 37 yards on five carries, all coming on the final drive of the game.

Wide receivers Andre Hunt and Calvin Littles were also active for the Cougars. Littles finished with four catches for 52 yards and Hunt caught four balls for 46 yards.

Canyons entered the game ranked No. 3 in the most recent California Community College Sports Information Association (CCCSIA) poll released on Oct. 18. COC also checked in at No. 4 in the JC Athletic Bureau Head Coaches Poll. Allan Hancock entered the game ranked No. 15 in the CCCSIA poll and No. 11 in the Athletic Bureau.

The Cougars have now defeated five straight state ranked opponents in Fullerton, Palomar, Riverside City, Bakersfield and Allan Hancock College.

The COC defense is allowing 17.6 points per contest to rank 11th in the state. Offensively, Canyons is 10th in the state averaging 39 points per game. The Cougars have scored at least 34 points in all put one contest.

Individually, Gilmore is second in the state with nine receiving touchdowns and 11th with 517 yards.

Doyle holds the No. 12 passing mark with 1,383 yards in six games this season. His 15 passing touchdowns rank ninth. Those numbers come against just two interceptions.

Canyons will next travel to face East L.A. College on Saturday, Oct. 30, in another SCFA National Division, Northern League contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

For full game stats, click [here].

Game Stats
