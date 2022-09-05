header image

1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Nominations Now Open for SCV 40 Under Forty 2022
| Monday, Sep 5, 2022
SCV 40 Under Forty

SCV 40 Under Forty co-chairs.

In a world where struggle and conflict have become the norm, Santa Clarita stands out as a community of givers, doers and leaders who laid the groundwork for an incredibly special place to raise a family.

Yet Santa Clarita is also facing a crossroads. As one generation gets ready to pass the baton, we wonder: Who will lead the next generation into success? Where are the young people who will fill the shoes of today’s great leaders?

JCI Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Magazine, is proud to host the annual SCV 40 Under Forty Awards for this very reason. Many of our young people are making an incredible difference in this community through work, volunteerism and leadership. By nominating the leaders of the next generation, we are doing our part to ensure Santa Clarita remains a beautiful, safe and special place to live for generations to come.

Nominations close on Friday, Sept. 9, and we hope everyone does his or her part to acknowledge and support the young people who are out there making a difference already. Nominees must live, work or volunteer in the Santa Clarita Valley, and they must fall between ages 21 and 39 as of Nov. 17, 2022. To nominate, visit scv40underforty.com/nominate.

Each nominee must the following criteria:

1. Must be between 18 and 39 years of age as of Nov. 17, 2022.

2. Must serve in a leadership role in their work or volunteer life.

3. Must either work or live in the regions listed: Santa Clarita Valley, which includes the geographic boundaries of Castaic, Canyon Country, Valencia, Saugus, Newhall, Stevenson Ranch, Agua Dulce, and Acton; or Antelope Valley, which includes the geographic boundaries of Palmdale and Lancaster or the San Fernando Valley,

4. Is not a past 40 Under Forty Honoree.

Interested in supporting JCI Santa Clarita’s SCV 40 under Forty event? We are looking for sponsors now. With the support of this community, we have been able to keep this event going since 2009 and have had over 430 honorees. Let’s make 2022 the best year yet.

Need assistance? Contact co-chairs Arnold Bryant or Taj Jackson by emailing them at scv40under40@gmail.com.

﻿For more information about this event go to www.scv40underforty.com.

Click [here] to nominate someone today.

SCV 40 Under Forty is produced by JCI Santa Clarita in partnership with the Santa Clarita Magazine. SCV 40 under Forty honors individuals (from ages 18-40) that are dedicated, passionate, and heart-led who actively work and lead others toward a better, brighter future within the Santa Clarita Valley and its neighboring communities.
