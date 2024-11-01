header image

October 31
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later [story]
Spruce Street
Nov. 10: USATF Certified Santa Clarita Marathon
| Thursday, Oct 31, 2024

The 2024 Santa Clarita Marathon will be held on Nov. 10, starting and finishing at Valencia Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The course will be on the bike path, away from traffic. Race start times are: full marathon 7 a.m., half marathon 7:15 a.m., 10K 7:30 a.m. and 5K 7:35 a.m.

This is a USATF certified course (#CA23032TEB) and a Boston Marathon qualifier.

There will be an early start option for the marathon runners that need a little more time to finish and still be part of all the fun at the post race party. Early start is at 6 a.m. on race day, but you must let officials know ahead of time so that they can capture your bib number for the official timing stats. Some water stations may not be ready until about 6:30 a.m., so you are on your own for water for the first 30 minutes. You must know the course if you want to use the early option.

This is a very walker-friendly course, mostly flat, with plenty of water stations. All levels of fitness are welcome.

All Runners will receive:

Finisher medal

Race day athlete tech T-shirt

Reusable goody bag

Post race munchies

Awards:

Top three overall M/F in each race, Special Award

Top three each age group M/F, all race distances

For more information, registration and course maps visit Marathon Info.
