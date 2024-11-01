Nov. 10: USATF Certified Santa Clarita Marathon

The 2024 Santa Clarita Marathon will be held on Nov. 10, starting and finishing at Valencia Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The course will be on the bike path, away from traffic. Race start times are: full marathon 7 a.m., half marathon 7:15 a.m., 10K 7:30 a.m. and 5K 7:35 a.m.
This is a USATF certified course (#CA23032TEB) and a Boston Marathon qualifier.
There will be an early start option for the marathon runners that need a little more time to finish and still be part of all the fun at the post race party. Early start is at 6 a.m. on race day, but you must let officials know ahead of time so that they can capture your bib number for the official timing stats. Some water stations may not be ready until about 6:30 a.m., so you are on your own for water for the first 30 minutes. You must know the course if you want to use the early option.
This is a very walker-friendly course, mostly flat, with plenty of water stations. All levels of fitness are welcome.
All Runners will receive:
Finisher medal
Race day athlete tech T-shirt
Reusable goody bag
Post race munchies
Awards:
Top three overall M/F in each race, Special Award
Top three each age group M/F, all race distances
For more information, registration and course maps visit Marathon Info.
