1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
Public Safety Concerns Prompt Cancellation of Santa Clarita Marathon
| Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Santa Clarita Marathon file photo

The city of Santa Clarita regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon presented by Parkway Motorcars. The cancellation of the popular race is due to public safety concerns – including the shortage of ambulances, delayed response times and the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

All registered runners will be issued a full refund to their original form of payment. The Santa Clarita Marathon, originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12, would have celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.

For more information about the cancellation of the 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon, please contact the City of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santa-clarita.com.
