Public Safety Concerns Prompt Cancellation of Santa Clarita Marathon

The city of Santa Clarita regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon presented by Parkway Motorcars. The cancellation of the popular race is due to public safety concerns – including the shortage of ambulances, delayed response times and the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
All registered runners will be issued a full refund to their original form of payment. The Santa Clarita Marathon, originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12, would have celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.
For more information about the cancellation of the 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon, please contact the City of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santa-clarita.com.
The city of Santa Clarita regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon presented by Parkway Motorcars. The cancellation of the popular race is due to public safety concerns - including the shortage of ambulances, delayed response times and the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
(CN) — As COVID-19 surges across the Golden State, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his budget priorities for the 2022 fiscal year on Monday. Among his high hopes: to curb the pandemic through increased testing and tackle another emergency threatening California — climate change.
The Bridge to Home Board of Directors is excited to announce that Chris Najarro, MSW, has been named the new executive director of the Santa Clarita Valley organization following the departure of former Executive Director Michael Foley.
Traffic collisions and injuries on City of Santa Clarita streets are trending downward compared to pre-pandemic statistics, thanks in no small part to the continued safe driving behavior of Heads Up residents.
The city of Santa Clarita regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2022 Santa Clarita Marathon presented by Parkway Motorcars. The cancellation of the popular race is due to public safety concerns - including the shortage of ambulances, delayed response times and the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
(CN) — As COVID-19 surges across the Golden State, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his budget priorities for the 2022 fiscal year on Monday. Among his high hopes: to curb the pandemic through increased testing and tackle another emergency threatening California — climate change.
The Bridge to Home Board of Directors is excited to announce that Chris Najarro, MSW, has been named the new executive director of the Santa Clarita Valley organization following the departure of former Executive Director Michael Foley.
Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority officials and volunteers will conduct the annual 2022 homeless count January 25-27, the first since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the count in 2021.
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will be hosting Empower Hour on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6:00 p.m., via Zoom, where ZOE International - another local nonprofit organization - will discuss human trafficking.
The Board of the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency unanimously approved a long-term plan for protecting the local basin, culminating nearly five years of scientific study and extensive public input.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.