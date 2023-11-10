header image

November 10
1929 - Tom Vernon pulls off the "Great Saugus Train Robbery" [story]
locomotive
Nov. 15: Final SCV Chamber Business Mixer of 2023
| Friday, Nov 10, 2023
chamber mixer

The Santa clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its final Business After Hours Mixer of it’s centennial year on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will be held at 360 Executive Suites, 25101 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

This will be the last chance to make connections and wrap up conversations before the end of the year.

Food will be catered by The Habit Food Truck.

Bring a business card for a chance to enter the raffle, must be present to win.

Cost is %15 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

To register visit SCV Chamber events.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Update on SCV Safe, Clean Water Program
In 2018, voters across Los Angeles County approved Measure W, which created the Safe, Clean Water Program to fund projects and programs dedicated to increasing local water supply and improving water quality through actions such as capturing and treating water runoff.
Update on SCV Safe, Clean Water Program
Bill Miranda | Community Invited to Pay Tribute to Veterans
Veterans Day is more than just a date on the calendar, it’s a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by countless brave men and women who donned the uniform, standing in defense of freedom and democracy.
Bill Miranda | Community Invited to Pay Tribute to Veterans
Nov. 18: Salvation Army’s Annual Red Kettle Campaign Launch
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps invites the community to attend the annual Red Kettle Campaign ribbon-cutting ceremony at Light Up Main Street on Nov. 18, at 5:15 p.m.
Nov. 18: Salvation Army’s Annual Red Kettle Campaign Launch
Nov. 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee Meeting is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, at 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
Kyla Dothard, Mason Savery Named COC Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Kyla Dothard (women's volleyball) and Mason Savery (men's basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 30 to Nov. 4.
Kyla Dothard, Mason Savery Named COC Athletes of the Week
Castaic Union Students Showcase LEGO Robotics Skills
On Sunday, Nov. 5, two remarkable LEGO Robotics teams from the Castaic Union School District, the Live Oak Spot Bots and Live Oak Leopard Bots, showcased their ingenuity and skills at the Valencia Qualifying competition.
Castaic Union Students Showcase LEGO Robotics Skills
Kick-Off Holiday Season at Light Up Main Street
When you think of the holiday season, do you imagine yourself in a Winter Wonderland? A pile of snow? Taking pictures with Santa?
Kick-Off Holiday Season at Light Up Main Street
Nov. 15: Henry Mayo Hosting Teddy Bear Drive
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will be hosting a Donate-A-Bear Drive Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. This event is aimed to provide comforting stuffed animals to pediatric patients in the Emergency Department.
Nov. 15: Henry Mayo Hosting Teddy Bear Drive
TMU Welcomes Dr. Stevan Pekovich to Science Faculty
Dr. Stevan Pekovich’s doctrinal convictions and academic credentials made him a natural fit for the science faculty at The Master’s University, which he joined this fall.
TMU Welcomes Dr. Stevan Pekovich to Science Faculty
SAG-AFTRA, Studios Reach Tentative Deal
Entertainment studios and the Screen Actors Guild, which represents actors who appear in movies and television shows, have a tentative deal for a new contract, ending a 118-day strike, the longest in the union's history.
SAG-AFTRA, Studios Reach Tentative Deal
Nov. 11: Free Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Collection
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Santa Clarita residents Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at Val Verde Park.
Nov. 11: Free Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Collection
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
CHP Awarded Grant to Combat Speed, Aggressive Driving
Speed and aggressive driving continues to be a major concern on California roadways.
CHP Awarded Grant to Combat Speed, Aggressive Driving
Today in SCV History (Nov. 9)
1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Winifred Westover
Dec. 7: Santa Clarita International Film Festival Returns
The return of the Santa Clarita International Film Festival's opening night is right around the corner.
Dec. 7: Santa Clarita International Film Festival Returns
Nov: 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Tiny Open House Fundraiser
Finally Family Homes will host an Open House to showcase a tiny house that was built completely by foster youth and community volunteers on Nov. 18th.
Nov: 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Tiny Open House Fundraiser
Nov. 18: Start the Holidays with Light Up Main Street
Discover holiday magic at Light Up Main Street on Nov. 18, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Nov. 18: Start the Holidays with Light Up Main Street
Weather Service Issues Red Flag Warning, Increasing Wildfire Risk
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Weather Service Issues Red Flag Warning, Increasing Wildfire Risk
Wilk Recognizes Patsy Ayala as SCV Hispanic Community Leader
Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased to recognize Patsy Ayala for her years of outstanding contributions and service to the people of the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wilk Recognizes Patsy Ayala as SCV Hispanic Community Leader
Support for Proposed San Gabriel Mountains National Monument Expansion
At a listening session today hosted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hundreds of attendees called on President Biden to add 109,000 acres of the western Angeles National Forest to the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.
Support for Proposed San Gabriel Mountains National Monument Expansion
Dec. 16: Motorcycle Dealership Hosts Season of Giving Charity Event
Ken & Joe's Motorcycle Dealer is thrilled to announce their upcoming "Season of Giving Winter Charity Event". 
Dec. 16: Motorcycle Dealership Hosts Season of Giving Charity Event
‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers
CSUN’s Department of Kinesiology is hosting its annual “Colaboratoria: Graduate Student, Faculty, and Alumni Dance Concert.” 
‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers
