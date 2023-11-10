Nov. 15: Final SCV Chamber Business Mixer of 2023

The Santa clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its final Business After Hours Mixer of it’s centennial year on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will be held at 360 Executive Suites, 25101 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

This will be the last chance to make connections and wrap up conversations before the end of the year.

Food will be catered by The Habit Food Truck.

Bring a business card for a chance to enter the raffle, must be present to win.

Cost is %15 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

To register visit SCV Chamber events.

