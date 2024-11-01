Nov. 16: Bridge to Home’s Turkey Trot

Gather family and friends, for Bridge to Home’s Turkey Trot Saturday, Nov 16, 8-11 a.m. at the Paseo Club, 27650 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

Doors open at 8 a.m., program begins at 8:30 a.m. and the trot Starts at 9:15 a.m.

This Turkey Trot is a wonderful opportunity to spend a morning with the community while raising funds for neighbors in need. Let’s embrace this season of sharing and giving together.

This fun-filled event supports Bridge to Home’s vital programs, resources and services for neighbors in need.

Registration includes a light breakfast, t-shirt and one raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize.

Top three fundraising teams will win a turkey.

There is also a prize for the team who shows up in their best turkey attire and there will also be a silent auction.

Tickets are $20 per person.

For more information and donate, visit the Bridge to Home website.

