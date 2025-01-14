Santa Clarita Voices Podcast Episode 2 Focuses on Homelessness

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the second episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.

This episode features Bridge to Home Executive Director Chris Najarro and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Captain Justin Diez and is now available with video on Spotify and the city’s YouTube Channel, as well as audio on Apple Podcasts.

Hosted by Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin, the conversation highlights Diez’s perspective on the Sheriff’s Department’s interactions with individuals experiencing homelessness, while Najarro shares how the new permanent homeless shelter is making a difference in the lives of our unhoused neighbors.

This episode explores key topics, including community-wide collaborative efforts to address homelessness, the challenges facing cities in regards to funding and the city’s overarching strategies to make a true and lasting impact on homelessness in Santa Clarita.

Santa Clarita Voices features interviews with a new guest or multiple guests each episode and covers a wide range of topics, from city insights, current projects and more. With a new episode released each month, listeners and viewers can expect a fresh and intuitive perspective on what makes Santa Clarita an extraordinary place to live, work and play.

Subscribe to Santa Clarita Voices on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube to be notified when a new episode is released.

To view the second episode of Santa Clarita Voices on YouTube click here.

