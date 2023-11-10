header image

1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Winifred Westover
Nov. 18: Salvation Army’s Annual Red Kettle Campaign Launch
| Thursday, Nov 9, 2023
Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps invites the community to attend the annual Red Kettle Campaign ribbon-cutting ceremony at Light Up Main Street on Nov. 18, at 5:15 p.m. Join Captain Rafael Viana, board members and elected officials as they kick off the holiday season.

“The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is the oldest annual fundraiser of its kind in the United States,” said Viana. “This kick-off event will jump-start the giving season here in Santa Clarita. Every dollar raised in our red kettles will stay right here in our community, providing toys for kids, coats for the homeless, food for the hungry and countless social service programs year-round that operate out of our outreach center on Lyons Avenue.”

It is not too late to be part of the local Red Kettle Campaign. Please consider donating when you see the red kettles and hear the bells ringing. Donations can be made in cash or through the new tap credit card system. You can also discover your new favorite holiday tradition by signing up to be a bell ringer. The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps is looking for volunteer bell ringers to help staff red kettle stations. Invite your family, friends and neighbors to join you in spreading Christmas cheer, while raising funds to help those in need, right here in our community. To sign up call (661) 210-1037 or visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps provides a variety of resources for the community through food, shelter, addiction resources and more. If you are looking for ways to be the difference in your community, please visit SCVSalvationArmy.org. To stay up to date on programming, follow us on Facebook @tsascv and Instagram @salvationarmysantaclarita.
Nov. 15: Henry Mayo Hosting Teddy Bear Drive

Nov. 15: Henry Mayo Hosting Teddy Bear Drive
Thursday, Nov 9, 2023
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will be hosting a Donate-A-Bear Drive Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. This event is aimed to provide comforting stuffed animals to pediatric patients in the Emergency Department.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 18: SCV Corvette Club Hosts Annual Food Drive

Nov. 18: SCV Corvette Club Hosts Annual Food Drive
Tuesday, Nov 7, 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club is hosting a food drive on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sam’s Club, 26468 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. The donations will be used to help the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.
FULL STORY...

See’s Candy Fundraiser to Benefit Michael Hoefflin Foundation

See’s Candy Fundraiser to Benefit Michael Hoefflin Foundation
Tuesday, Nov 7, 2023
Now through Dec. 1 the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer will host a See’s Candies Yum-Raiser. Up to 50% of each item ordered is donated back to the MHF to support families struggling with pediatric cancer.
FULL STORY...

SCAA Opens ‘Honey I Shrunk The Art’ Show, Gift Boutique

SCAA Opens ‘Honey I Shrunk The Art’ Show, Gift Boutique
Tuesday, Nov 7, 2023
The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Sixth Street Gallery will showcase "Honey I Shrunk The Art," opening Friday, Nov. 17, running through Dec. 17.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Bill Miranda | Community Invited to Pay Tribute to Veterans
Veterans Day is more than just a date on the calendar, it’s a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by countless brave men and women who donned the uniform, standing in defense of freedom and democracy.
Bill Miranda | Community Invited to Pay Tribute to Veterans
Nov. 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee Meeting is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, at 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
Kyla Dothard, Mason Savery Named COC Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Kyla Dothard (women's volleyball) and Mason Savery (men's basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 30 to Nov. 4.
Kyla Dothard, Mason Savery Named COC Athletes of the Week
Castaic Union Students Showcase LEGO Robotics Skills
On Sunday, Nov. 5, two remarkable LEGO Robotics teams from the Castaic Union School District, the Live Oak Spot Bots and Live Oak Leopard Bots, showcased their ingenuity and skills at the Valencia Qualifying competition.
Castaic Union Students Showcase LEGO Robotics Skills
Kick-Off Holiday Season at Light Up Main Street
When you think of the holiday season, do you imagine yourself in a Winter Wonderland? A pile of snow? Taking pictures with Santa?
Kick-Off Holiday Season at Light Up Main Street
Nov. 15: Henry Mayo Hosting Teddy Bear Drive
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will be hosting a Donate-A-Bear Drive Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. This event is aimed to provide comforting stuffed animals to pediatric patients in the Emergency Department.
Nov. 15: Henry Mayo Hosting Teddy Bear Drive
TMU Welcomes Dr. Stevan Pekovich to Science Faculty
Dr. Stevan Pekovich’s doctrinal convictions and academic credentials made him a natural fit for the science faculty at The Master’s University, which he joined this fall.
TMU Welcomes Dr. Stevan Pekovich to Science Faculty
SAG-AFTRA, Studios Reach Tentative Deal
Entertainment studios and the Screen Actors Guild, which represents actors who appear in movies and television shows, have a tentative deal for a new contract, ending a 118-day strike, the longest in the union's history.
SAG-AFTRA, Studios Reach Tentative Deal
Nov. 11: Free Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Collection
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Santa Clarita residents Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at Val Verde Park.
Nov. 11: Free Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Collection
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
CHP Awarded Grant to Combat Speed, Aggressive Driving
Speed and aggressive driving continues to be a major concern on California roadways.
CHP Awarded Grant to Combat Speed, Aggressive Driving
Dec. 7: Santa Clarita International Film Festival Returns
The return of the Santa Clarita International Film Festival's opening night is right around the corner.
Dec. 7: Santa Clarita International Film Festival Returns
Nov: 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Tiny Open House Fundraiser
Finally Family Homes will host an Open House to showcase a tiny house that was built completely by foster youth and community volunteers on Nov. 18th.
Nov: 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Tiny Open House Fundraiser
Nov. 18: Start the Holidays with Light Up Main Street
Discover holiday magic at Light Up Main Street on Nov. 18, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Nov. 18: Start the Holidays with Light Up Main Street
Weather Service Issues Red Flag Warning, Increasing Wildfire Risk
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Weather Service Issues Red Flag Warning, Increasing Wildfire Risk
Wilk Recognizes Patsy Ayala as SCV Hispanic Community Leader
Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased to recognize Patsy Ayala for her years of outstanding contributions and service to the people of the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wilk Recognizes Patsy Ayala as SCV Hispanic Community Leader
Support for Proposed San Gabriel Mountains National Monument Expansion
At a listening session today hosted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hundreds of attendees called on President Biden to add 109,000 acres of the western Angeles National Forest to the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.
Support for Proposed San Gabriel Mountains National Monument Expansion
Dec. 16: Motorcycle Dealership Hosts Season of Giving Charity Event
Ken & Joe's Motorcycle Dealer is thrilled to announce their upcoming "Season of Giving Winter Charity Event". 
Dec. 16: Motorcycle Dealership Hosts Season of Giving Charity Event
‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers
CSUN’s Department of Kinesiology is hosting its annual “Colaboratoria: Graduate Student, Faculty, and Alumni Dance Concert.” 
‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers
COC Receives $1.4M Grant for Veterans Program
College of the Canyons has received a $1.437 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education in support of a Veterans Upward Bound program designed to help student veterans succeed in pursuing postsecondary education by addressing gaps in support services and infrastructure.
COC Receives $1.4M Grant for Veterans Program
Federal Grant Funds App for EMS Trauma Care in County
The California Office of Traffic Safety has awarded Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services, Harbor-UCLA Department of Emergency Medicine, and the Lundquist Institute a significant $1,015,566 grant to facilitate the development and implementation of an innovative mobile application aimed at enhancing prehospital trauma care.
Federal Grant Funds App for EMS Trauma Care in County
Nov 11: COC Foundation Veteran’s Day Fundraiser
Join the College of the Canyons Foundation for a special Veterans Day Fundraiser before COC Football kicks off against Ventura. 
Nov 11: COC Foundation Veteran’s Day Fundraiser
