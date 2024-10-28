header image

October 28
1949 - Fatal crash of light plane in Haskell Canyon sparks 3,500-acre brush fire [story]
news report
Nov. 2: First Presbyterian Church of Newhall Candlelight Organ Concert
| Monday, Oct 28, 2024
candles-3629627_1280

First Presbyterian Church of Newhall will host a Candlelight Organ Concert Saturday, Nov. 2, 7-8:15 p.m. at 24317 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

Roger Greene, a master musician will play a variety of music ranging from classical to seasonal favorites. The organ concert will be held in the First Presbyterian Church of Newhall’s sanctuary, which will be illuminated by 850 candles. Tickets can be purchased online from the church’s homepage, https://www.presby-newhall.org or at the door the night of the concert. $25 per person.

About the Organ:

M.P. Moller Opus 2022 Theatre Organ, over 100 years old. This organ was built in 1915 and installed in the Strand Theatre in Meridian, Mississippi in 1915, and it was used to accompany the Vaudeville acts and silent movies. William S. Hart purchased it in the early 1920’s, he shipped the organ by wagon to his home where his wife donated it to the church, First Presbyterian Church of Newhall. The church has been home to the organ ever since.

Foothill League Football in Final Week
With the final Foothill League football contests coming this Friday, Nov. 1, six teams have a last opportunity to hold on or shake things up. Castaic (2-4, 4-6) has a bye and will have to see how it all plays out. Post season games will depend on the final league standings, and the CIF Southern Section will live-announce post season playoff teams and brackets for 11-man football on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at cifss.org.
Canyons Women’s Soccer Gets Two Road Wins
College of the Canyons women's soccer picked up its fourth and fifth wins in Western State Conference, South Division play in recent days. The first of those occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 22, with the Cougars overtaking host L.A. Valley College in a 2-0 result.
Lief Labs Welcomes Business Leader Chioma Ikonte as CSO
Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, welcomes Dr. Chioma Ikonte as Chief Science Officer, where she leads Lief’s Innovation, Product Design, Development, Project Management, Quality and Regulatory Affairs.
