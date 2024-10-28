Nov. 2: First Presbyterian Church of Newhall Candlelight Organ Concert

First Presbyterian Church of Newhall will host a Candlelight Organ Concert Saturday, Nov. 2, 7-8:15 p.m. at 24317 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

Roger Greene, a master musician will play a variety of music ranging from classical to seasonal favorites. The organ concert will be held in the First Presbyterian Church of Newhall’s sanctuary, which will be illuminated by 850 candles. Tickets can be purchased online from the church’s homepage, https://www.presby-newhall.org or at the door the night of the concert. $25 per person.

About the Organ:

M.P. Moller Opus 2022 Theatre Organ, over 100 years old. This organ was built in 1915 and installed in the Strand Theatre in Meridian, Mississippi in 1915, and it was used to accompany the Vaudeville acts and silent movies. William S. Hart purchased it in the early 1920’s, he shipped the organ by wagon to his home where his wife donated it to the church, First Presbyterian Church of Newhall. The church has been home to the organ ever since.

