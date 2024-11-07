Nov. 10: Child & Family Center, First Presbyterian Church Collab for Workshops

Parents and caregivers are invited to Empowered Families Workshops hosted by the Child & Family Center’s Prevention and Outreach team in collaboration with First Presbyterian Church of Newhall beginning 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 with a workshop on Social Media and mental health.

This workshop will provide insights about trends in social media and the impact on youth mental health.

The workshops will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Newhall, 24317 Newhall Ave., Newhall CA 91321.

Other workshops the following Sundays will include:

Nov. 17: Substance Abuse

Nov. 24: Building Healthy Relationships

The prevention and outreach Program is designed to reduce the risks of unhealthy behaviors in our community and these workshops are a perfect opportunity to learn more about how we can support youth in making healthy, informed decisions.

To register, call the First Presbyterian Church of Newhall church office (661) 259-0555, or visit www.childfamilycenter.org/resources/ or www.presby-newhall.org.

