header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 16
1941 - Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story]
Rose Station marker
Nov. 25: CSUN Hosting 38th Annual Powwow
| Thursday, Nov 16, 2023
CSUN Powwow

Photograph of Sam Sierra the Head Man selected for a past Annual CSUN Powwow. Samuel Sierra is a member of the Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo tribe from El Paso, Texas, and is half Filipino. Photo provided via CSUN Powwow Facebook.

The 38th Annual CSUN Powwow will take place Nov. 25, to celebrate American Indian communities of Los Angeles and throughout Southern California. The powwow is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Sierra Quad, located in the center of campus at 18111 Nordhoff Street in Northridge.

“More than 250,000 American Indians live in Los Angeles County,” said Scott Andrews, who is a professor in the CSUN American Indian Studies Program and the Department of English. “That population is spread across a large geographic area, and powwows are one way members of that community stay in touch with each other.

“Powwow music and dance styles reflect mostly the cultural traditions of Southern and Northern Plains tribes, but they have evolved to include Native traditions from their local areas,” Andrews said. “For instance, members of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians will open our event with songs in their distinct Southern California style and language.”

The CSUN campus is located in the unceded territory of Sesevenga, a village that was located near Porter Ranch. The Sesevitam were its occupants, and are ancestors to the Tataviam, with whom CSUN partners in educational and community programs.

The powwow will begin at 11 a.m. with a gourd dance, which is a ceremonial dance that honors veterans. That will be followed at 12:30 p.m. by the Grand Entry, which includes a procession of all the day’s dancers in traditional regalia, opening blessings, greetings, and songs.

The event will feature Indigenous music and dance, arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities, and food, such as frybread. Vendors will be selling clothes, jewelry, and souvenirs.

The powwow is hosted by the American Indian Studies Program and the American Indian Student Association. Its co-sponsors include the Associated Students, the University Student Union, University Parking Services, the College of Humanities Dean’s Office, the college’s Academic Programming Fund, and the Educational Opportunity Program.

The powwow is open to the public, and admission is free. On the day of the event, parking is free of charge in the B3 Parking Structure. Regular parking fees apply in other lots. For more information, contact the CSUN American Indian Studies Program at (818) 677-5030 or via email at csunaisa@gmail.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Nov. 25: CSUN Hosting 38th Annual Powwow

Nov. 25: CSUN Hosting 38th Annual Powwow
Thursday, Nov 16, 2023
The 38th Annual CSUN Powwow will take place Nov. 25, to celebrate American Indian communities of Los Angeles and throughout Southern California.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Director Named Appointee for Small Business Administration

CSUN Director Named Appointee for Small Business Administration
Wednesday, Nov 15, 2023
Tim Tiemann, managing director of California State University, Northridge’s Innovation Incubator, has been appointed to the United States Small Business Administration’s Invention, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Advisory Committee.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Dean Says College Degree Still Holds Value

CSUN Dean Says College Degree Still Holds Value
Monday, Nov 13, 2023
A college degree has the power to transform lives – from higher earnings to upward mobility in the job market – and for decades research showed that earning a degree is almost always worthwhile.
FULL STORY...

Several CalArts Alum Nominated for 2024 Grammys

Several CalArts Alum Nominated for 2024 Grammys
Monday, Nov 13, 2023
On Friday, Nov. 10, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 66th Grammy Awards, with several CalArtians among 98 genre-spanning categories.
FULL STORY...

TMU Student Earns Top Prize in Annual Interview Competition

TMU Student Earns Top Prize in Annual Interview Competition
Monday, Nov 13, 2023
This month, students, faculty and staff gathered at The Master’s University to watch five finalists compete to win The Master Interview, a month-long interview competition hosted by the Office of Career Services.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lady Mustangs Sign Bryanna Elias
Bryanna Elias, a senior at Costa Mesa High School, has signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her education and play soccer at The Master's University.
Lady Mustangs Sign Bryanna Elias
Marcia Mayeda | If We Can Talk to Animals
Being an animal lover from my earliest memories, one of my favorite childhood movies was Dr. Doolittle.
Marcia Mayeda | If We Can Talk to Animals
Mustangs Basketball Best Golden Eagles 74-46
The Master's University men's basketball team got their fourth win in a row Wednesday night, defeating the La Sierra Golden Eagles 74-46 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Basketball Best Golden Eagles 74-46
Lady Cougs Capture 3C2A Golf Championship
The College of the Canyons Cougars picked the right time to have their best team performance of the year as the Cougars battled back to capture the 3C2A Women's Golf State Championships on Tuesday at Hunter Ranch Golf Course in Paso Robles.
Lady Cougs Capture 3C2A Golf Championship
COC Names Kira Hooper, Malik Brooks Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Kira Hooper (women's volleyball) and Malik Brooks (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Nov. 6-11.
COC Names Kira Hooper, Malik Brooks Athletes of the Week
Take Part in Child & Family Adopt-a-Family Program
The holiday season is the spirit of giving.
Take Part in Child & Family Adopt-a-Family Program
Tejon Outlets Announces 2023 Holiday Hours
The Outlets at Tejon has released its 2023 Holiday Shopping Hours.
Tejon Outlets Announces 2023 Holiday Hours
Nov. 25: CSUN Hosting 38th Annual Powwow
The 38th Annual CSUN Powwow will take place Nov. 25, to celebrate American Indian communities of Los Angeles and throughout Southern California.
Nov. 25: CSUN Hosting 38th Annual Powwow
Dec. 1: SCVi Charter School Hosting Family Literacy Night
The TK-12th founding school of the iLEAD Tuition-Free Public Charter School Network, SCVi, in Santa Clarita Valley, invites the public to its Family Literacy Night Friday, Dec. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at its 28060 Hasley Canyon Road campus in Castaic.
Dec. 1: SCVi Charter School Hosting Family Literacy Night
Nov. 23: Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’ Returns to COC
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department invites community members of all ages to run, walk, or jog in the 15th annual Thanksgiving Day 'Turkey Trot' event benefiting the college's cross country and track & field programs.
Nov. 23: Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’ Returns to COC
Today in SCV History (Nov. 16)
1941 - Rose (stagecoach) Station at bottom of Grapevine dedicated as California Historical Landmark [story]
Rose Station marker
Five Santa Clarita Businesses Land on Fastest-Growing Private Companies List
Every year the Los Angeles Business Journal creates their list of fastest-growing private companies based in L.A. County.
Five Santa Clarita Businesses Land on Fastest-Growing Private Companies List
Celebrate Heroes with Child & Family Center’s Hearts for Heroes
Honor the hero in your life this holiday season and help support Child & Family Center with their Hearts for Heroes program. 
Celebrate Heroes with Child & Family Center’s Hearts for Heroes
Social Services Launches Holiday Adopt-A-Family Program
The Department of Public Social Services holiday Adopt-A-Family Program has launched, and donations of toys and books are needed to support thousands of low-income families receiving DPSS benefits in Los Angeles County.
Social Services Launches Holiday Adopt-A-Family Program
Nov. 24: Flair Cleaners Begins 21st Annual Holiday Clothing Drive
It’s time to clean out closets for charity and support the Flair Cleaners 21st Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31, 2023.
Nov. 24: Flair Cleaners Begins 21st Annual Holiday Clothing Drive
Dec. 6: Hart & Main Hosts Second Jazz on Main Concert
The Jazz on Main is returning with its speakeasy jazz concert at Hart & Main in Old Town Newhall.
Dec. 6: Hart & Main Hosts Second Jazz on Main Concert
First Flu Death of the Season in L.A. County Confirmed
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first reported influenza-associated death of the 2023-24 influenza season.
First Flu Death of the Season in L.A. County Confirmed
Dec 3: SCV Youth Orchestra Children’s Concert
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is pleased to announce their 2nd Annual Community Partnership Children’s Concert.
Dec 3: SCV Youth Orchestra Children’s Concert
CHP Receives Grant to Enhance Senior Driving Safety
With the help of the $225,000 Keeping Everyone Safe (KEYS) grant, the California Highway Patrol will continue to empower the state’s senior community with a free specialized driving course designed with them in mind.
CHP Receives Grant to Enhance Senior Driving Safety
CSUN Director Named Appointee for Small Business Administration
Tim Tiemann, managing director of California State University, Northridge’s Innovation Incubator, has been appointed to the United States Small Business Administration’s Invention, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Advisory Committee.
CSUN Director Named Appointee for Small Business Administration
Today in SCV History (Nov. 15)
1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved to Hart Park [story]
Saugus depot
Nov. 18: Relay for Life Holiday Boutique
Embrace the holiday spirit as you shop at the Annual Holiday Boutique benefitting the American Cancer Society/Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Nov. 18: Relay for Life Holiday Boutique
Dec. 8: Valencia Marketplace Tree Lighting Ceremony
Valencia Marketplace is scheduled to host its annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.
Dec. 8: Valencia Marketplace Tree Lighting Ceremony
Single Mothers Outreach Announces Empowering HeArts Honorees
Single Mothers Outreach has announced the honorees chosen for its 2024 Empowering HeArts Gala. Evelia Scanlon, Renard Thomas, Stacy Fennell, Jenny Striplin, Monica Castaneda and Lynn Rabago will each have their stories shared in the form of a unique piece of art created by a local artist.
Single Mothers Outreach Announces Empowering HeArts Honorees
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: