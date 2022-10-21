Nov. 5: The 38th Annual Hart Rampage at COC Cougar Stadium

The William S. Hart High School Regiment Band and Colorguard is once again hosting “Rampage,” one of the largest events of its kind in Southern California. Hart High is celebrating 38 years of the annual Hart Rampage Marching Band and Field Show tournament taking place at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5 beginning at 10:45 a.m.

This year 32 bands from across Southern California are performing. It’s an opportunity to see many talented musicians and dancers, including those from Santa Clarita Valley high schools, perform at a single venue. The day-long competition ends with a mass drumline and awards ceremony.

In addition to the field show performances, there will be food vendors, merchandise booths and prizes to be raffled.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and free for children under age 5 and can be purchased at the ticket kiosk in front of the stadium.

Spectator parking will be off Valencia Boulevard in COC lots 7 and 8 surrounding the stadium and Tourney Road. Please look for signs and park in these designated lots.

Concessions: A variety of fresh food will be offered including Tri-tip BBQ, pizza, hamburgers, hot dogs,

Kettle Korn, Dip’n Dots, coffee, drinks and snack items

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.HartRegiment.com or call (661) 347-8461.

College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, 91355.

