header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
61°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 23
1931 - Fall Roundup held at Hoot Gibson's Saugus Rodeo [story]
rodeo
November 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
| Monday, Nov 23, 2020
november 24 city council

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, November 24, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.

The special meeting, set to begin at 4:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers at City Hall, will begin with public participation for items on the agenda.

A closed session for a conference with legal counsel regarding anticipated litigation relating to a letter from Neighborhood Elections Now, a Santa Clarita Valley voter group, calling for the city to abolish at-large elections and create single-member districts.

After an unrelated employee performance evaluation, Councilmembers will recess to a closed session in the Century Room, to be followed by an open session in which the city attorney will make an announcement.

See the complete special meeting agenda here.

Nov. 24 Regular Meeting

In the regular meeting scheduled to start at 6 p.m., among other agenda items, Councilmembers will:

* Discuss the proposed formation of the Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 2020-1 (Cooper Street Parking Structure) for the operating and maintenance cost of the facility through a special tax within the district.

* Hear an update to Santa Clarita Transit’s 2017 Title VI Federal Nondiscrimination Program.

* Adopt the City of Santa Clarita Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan (PTASP) and direct staff to submit to the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) as required.

* Update the city’s Non-Motorized Transportation Plan, adopted by the City Council in 2008. This update identifies additional bicycle and pedestrian projects to improve the network, expands the planning area to include recently annexed communities, and recommends project priorities for the next five years.

* Hear the first reading of an ordinance to update the city’s Unified Development Code, Lyons Avenue Corridor Plan, Soledad Canyon Road Corridor Plan, and the Old Town Newhall Specific Plan.

* Hear an informational item regarding the proposed revision to the Patios Connection Project (Master Case 19-067) at Westfield Valencia Town Center Mall.

See the complete regular meeting agenda here.

Details for Public Participation
Council Chambers are located at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita 91355.

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can also observe and participate in the meeting remotely using Zoom.

Members of the community may observe the November 10 meeting via live stream at santa-clarita.com/agendas or watch on Channel 20.

For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, submit an electronic written comment form at https://www.santa-clarita.com/writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak on an item as listed on the agenda, submit an electronic speaker form at
https://www.santa-clarita.com/speakersignup at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

November 24 Special Meeting:
To participate in the November 24 Special Meeting using Zoom use Webinar ID: 992 5962 5428 and Password: 83482

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/99259625428

November 24 Regular Meeting:
To participate in the November 24 Regular Meeting using Zoom use Webinar ID: 957 1172 5200 and Password: 78324

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/95711725200

Both Meetings:
Telephone (both Special and Regular Meetings):
US:
+1 669 900 9128 or
+1 253 215 8782 or
+1 346 248 7799 or
+1 312 626 6799 or
+1 646 558 8656 or
+1 301 715 8592

Note: You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. You will have three minutes to speak, with double the time allotted for non-English speakers using a translator, unless that time is adjusted by the Mayor.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Santa Clarita Officials Call for Hearing on L.A. County Outdoor Dining Ban

Santa Clarita Officials Call for Hearing on L.A. County Outdoor Dining Ban
Monday, Nov 23, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita is calling for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to justify the new Health Officer Order update that bans outdoor dining for at least the next three weeks starting Wednesday.
FULL STORY...

November 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings

November 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
Monday, Nov 23, 2020
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, November 24, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita, SCVEDC Award COVID Relief Grants to Small Businesses

Santa Clarita, SCVEDC Award COVID Relief Grants to Small Businesses
Friday, Nov 20, 2020
City of Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation officials said Friday that 149 small businesses within the SCV have been approved to receive one-time COVID relief grants of up to $5,000 per business as reimbursement for COVID-related expenses.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Inclusive Play Area Named a ‘Project of the Year’

Santa Clarita Inclusive Play Area Named a ‘Project of the Year’
Friday, Nov 20, 2020
The American Public Works Association’s Southern California Chapter has recognized the Inclusive Play Area at Santa Clarita's Canyon Country Park as one of its 2020 'Projects of the Year.'
FULL STORY...

Proposed Costco Project at Town Center to Cut out Gym, Cinema

Proposed Costco Project at Town Center to Cut out Gym, Cinema
Friday, Nov 20, 2020
Westfield Valencia Town Center officials’ plan to expand the mall with a 101,000-square-foot Costco and other amenities is expected to be significantly smaller as officials have proposed removing the gym and cinema features.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Officials Call for Hearing on L.A. County Outdoor Dining Ban
The city of Santa Clarita is calling for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to justify the new Health Officer Order update that bans outdoor dining for at least the next three weeks starting Wednesday.
Santa Clarita Officials Call for Hearing on L.A. County Outdoor Dining Ban
November 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, November 24, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
November 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
Barger Opposes Additional COVID-19 Restrictions on Businesses
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will oppose the county Department of Public Health’s decision to prohibit outdoor dining and further restrictions including another "Safer at Home" order, she said in a statement Monday morning.
Barger Opposes Additional COVID-19 Restrictions on Businesses
L.A. County to Prohibit Dining as COVID-19 Numbers Keep Climbing
Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials on Sunday reported the county’s five-day average COVID-19 case rate had reached more than 4,000, prompting another tightening of pandemic safeguards and restrictions, including restricting dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars.
L.A. County to Prohibit Dining as COVID-19 Numbers Keep Climbing
Forecast: COVID-19 Cases Could Double by Inauguration Day
Researchers who correctly forecasted the growth of COVID-19 infections over the summer issued a warning Monday that cases could nearly double by Inauguration Day, January 20, when presumptive President-elect Joe Biden is to be sworn into office.
Forecast: COVID-19 Cases Could Double by Inauguration Day
Nov. 24: Public Hearing on Housing Project Near Castaic High School
Los Angeles County supervisors are expected to conduct a public hearing Tuesday for the proposed development of nearly 140 homes next to Castaic High School.
Nov. 24: Public Hearing on Housing Project Near Castaic High School
CHP Sets Thanksgiving Holiday Maximum Enforcement Period
To encourage safe travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, the California Highway Patrol will enact a Maximum Enforcement Period beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 29.
CHP Sets Thanksgiving Holiday Maximum Enforcement Period
Today in SCV History (Nov. 23)
1931 - Fall Roundup held at Hoot Gibson's Saugus Rodeo [story]
rodeo
Today in SCV History (Nov. 22)
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
map
Today in SCV History (Nov. 21)
1967 - Local voters approve formation of community college and elect COC's first five-member board - Dr. William G. Bonelli Jr., Bruce Fortine, Sheila Dyer, Peter Huntsinger, Edward Muhl [story]
COC board
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 357,451 Cases in L.A. County, 8,634 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 35 new deaths and 4,272 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 357,451 Cases in L.A. County, 8,634 Cases in SCV
Muelhberger, Blackwell Families File Wrongful Death Lawsuits Against Hart District
The families of Gracie Muehlberger and Dominic Blackwell, the two students who died during the Saugus High School shooting filed wrongful death lawsuits Monday against the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Muelhberger, Blackwell Families File Wrongful Death Lawsuits Against Hart District
COC Theatre’s Production of ‘Woyzeck’ Now Streaming
The College of the Canyons Theatre Department’s recorded production of “Woyzeck” is available to stream online for free now through Saturday, Dec. 12.
COC Theatre’s Production of ‘Woyzeck’ Now Streaming
Santa Clarita, SCVEDC Award COVID Relief Grants to Small Businesses
City of Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation officials said Friday that 149 small businesses within the SCV have been approved to receive one-time COVID relief grants of up to $5,000 per business as reimbursement for COVID-related expenses.
Santa Clarita, SCVEDC Award COVID Relief Grants to Small Businesses
Princess Cruises Extends Sailing Operations Pause into 2021
Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises is extending its pause in global sailing operations in response to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Framework for Conditional Sailing Order” pertaining to the resumption of U.S. cruise operations.
Princess Cruises Extends Sailing Operations Pause into 2021
Santa Clarita Inclusive Play Area Named a ‘Project of the Year’
The American Public Works Association’s Southern California Chapter has recognized the Inclusive Play Area at Santa Clarita's Canyon Country Park as one of its 2020 'Projects of the Year.'
Santa Clarita Inclusive Play Area Named a ‘Project of the Year’
Newhall School District OK’s Preschool Reopenings
The Newhall School District has decided to allow preschool reopenings, giving their preschool program director the green light to reopen three preschool sites.
Newhall School District OK’s Preschool Reopenings
Health Officials Urge Americans to Stay Home for Thanksgiving
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday asked Americans to stay home for Thanksgiving and only celebrate with people they live with.
Health Officials Urge Americans to Stay Home for Thanksgiving
COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Santa Clarita Education, Business Settings
Santa Clarita education officials from the Newhall School District said Thursday they’re taking “an abundance of caution” after multiple COVID-19 diagnoses were linked to the district office, on the corner of Orchard Village Road and Wiley Canyon Road.
COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Santa Clarita Education, Business Settings
Proposed Costco Project at Town Center to Cut out Gym, Cinema
Westfield Valencia Town Center officials’ plan to expand the mall with a 101,000-square-foot Costco and other amenities is expected to be significantly smaller as officials have proposed removing the gym and cinema features.
Proposed Costco Project at Town Center to Cut out Gym, Cinema
Pandemic Records Deadliest Week Yet as Cases Surge
The COVID-19 pandemic has reached a new grim milestone with more than 11,000 new daily deaths recorded globally for the first time this week over several days in a row, making it the deadliest week yet.
Pandemic Records Deadliest Week Yet as Cases Surge
California Jobless Rate Dips Below 10% for First Time Since Pandemic
Registering its third-highest monthly haul since 1990, California added 145,000 jobs in October and its jobless rate below 10% for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
California Jobless Rate Dips Below 10% for First Time Since Pandemic
Santa Clarita Welcomes Holidays with Virtual Light Up Main Street Event
With glistening lights and a flip of the switch Thursday evening, Santa Clarita City Council members sought to spread holiday cheer with a virtual version of Light Up Main Street
Santa Clarita Welcomes Holidays with Virtual Light Up Main Street Event
Today in SCV History (Nov. 20)
1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
Sanford Lyon
%d bloggers like this: