November 24: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, November 24, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.

The special meeting, set to begin at 4:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers at City Hall, will begin with public participation for items on the agenda.

A closed session for a conference with legal counsel regarding anticipated litigation relating to a letter from Neighborhood Elections Now, a Santa Clarita Valley voter group, calling for the city to abolish at-large elections and create single-member districts.

After an unrelated employee performance evaluation, Councilmembers will recess to a closed session in the Century Room, to be followed by an open session in which the city attorney will make an announcement.

Nov. 24 Regular Meeting

In the regular meeting scheduled to start at 6 p.m., among other agenda items, Councilmembers will:

* Discuss the proposed formation of the Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 2020-1 (Cooper Street Parking Structure) for the operating and maintenance cost of the facility through a special tax within the district.

* Hear an update to Santa Clarita Transit’s 2017 Title VI Federal Nondiscrimination Program.

* Adopt the City of Santa Clarita Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan (PTASP) and direct staff to submit to the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) as required.

* Update the city’s Non-Motorized Transportation Plan, adopted by the City Council in 2008. This update identifies additional bicycle and pedestrian projects to improve the network, expands the planning area to include recently annexed communities, and recommends project priorities for the next five years.

* Hear the first reading of an ordinance to update the city’s Unified Development Code, Lyons Avenue Corridor Plan, Soledad Canyon Road Corridor Plan, and the Old Town Newhall Specific Plan.

* Hear an informational item regarding the proposed revision to the Patios Connection Project (Master Case 19-067) at Westfield Valencia Town Center Mall.

Details for Public Participation

Council Chambers are located at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita 91355.

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can also observe and participate in the meeting remotely using Zoom.

Members of the community may observe the meeting via live stream at santa-clarita.com/agendas or watch on Channel 20.

For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, submit an electronic written comment form at https://www.santa-clarita.com/writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak on an item as listed on the agenda, submit an electronic speaker form at

https://www.santa-clarita.com/speakersignup at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

November 24 Special Meeting:

To participate in the November 24 Special Meeting using Zoom use Webinar ID: 992 5962 5428 and Password: 83482

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/99259625428

November 24 Regular Meeting:

To participate in the November 24 Regular Meeting using Zoom use Webinar ID: 957 1172 5200 and Password: 78324

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/95711725200

Both Meetings:

Telephone (both Special and Regular Meetings):

US:

+1 669 900 9128 or

+1 253 215 8782 or

+1 346 248 7799 or

+1 312 626 6799 or

+1 646 558 8656 or

+1 301 715 8592

Note: You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. You will have three minutes to speak, with double the time allotted for non-English speakers using a translator, unless that time is adjusted by the Mayor.